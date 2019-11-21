The Calgary Flames emerged as a Western Conference power last season. They won 50 games and finished with 107 points.
But this season they rank among the league's biggest disappointments. They have trailed in 16 of their 24 games.
They fell behind the Colorado Avalanche 2-0 at home Tuesday night before putting up a fight. Ultimately they lost 3-2 and ran their losing streak to five games heading into Thursday night's game against the Blues.
“I thought we were more engaged today than in other games,” Our Town's Matthew Tkachuk told reporters after the game. "In the third, I thought we played better, played in their end. But, again, teams do that when they're protecting leads. They're not cheating for offense or anything like that. It's kind of a sit-back, protect-the-lead mentality. It's hard to play against, kind of exhausting, but that's why you have to play with a lead.
“It's tough, playing from behind all the time. We've got to change that because this is a very, very, very important road trip for us and we want to play better on the road. We're playing some good teams. But we're a good team, too, so we've got to believe that."
The Flames staggered into the STL with a 10-11-3 record. Opponents outscored them 15-3 in their last four losses and they suffered a scoreless streak of 167 minutes and 44 seconds during that stretch.
Winger Johnny Gaudreau has no goals, one assist and a minus-10 rating in his last five games. Center Mikael Backlund has four points in his last 14 games.
"It's pretty hard not to get frustrated," Flames forward Derek Ryan said. "Before the (Colorado) game, there's a lot of energy in the dressing room, a lot of energy on the bench, we give up a couple goals and all of a sudden the body language kind of goes down a bit. Guys are frustrated, down on themselves, down on each other.
"Even through that, I thought we stuck to it, played our game, created chances, and we saw it there in the third. I thought we kind of turned it up a bit. We just have to figure out a way to start getting some leads in the first period, stop chasing the game and score some more goals."
Injuries have compounded Calgary's woes. Rugged defenseman Travis Hamonic (lower body) and forward Sam Bennett (upper body) have been on the shelf. Brandon Davidson and Zac Rinaldo replaced them in the lineup, playing their first games as Flames.
Defenseman T.J. Brodie also went down with a medical issue that, fortunately, does not appear serious.
“There is adversity for sure," coach Bill Peters said. "There is adversity in the fact that we haven’t won recently, adversity in the fact we’ve got some guys down, but that’s everybody in the league. Across the league you’re going to hit it at some point, where you’re banged up, lots of injuries. Nobody feels sorry for you when it happens.”
The Flames' struggles this season may date back to the end of last season, when they faded late and then exited the playoffs early.
“We rolled through the regular season pretty smooth last year,” Flames captain Mark Giordano said. “And then, at the end, I didn’t think we were great in the last part of the regular season and in the playoffs. Hopefully this year, it’s the complete opposite and we face our adversity now and we roll into the second half and into playoffs.”
TURNING OVER A NEW LEAF
Here is what folks were writing about coach Mike Babcock's dismissal in Toronto:
Matt Larkin, The Hockey News: "Do the Toronto Maple Leafs believe in omens? It was probably just a coincidence to see Mike Babcock fired Nov. 20, 2019, one year and one day after the St. Louis Blues axed Mike Yeo. But the Leafs GM Kyle Dubas hopes he’s putting his team on a parallel path with a drastic mid-season move, pink-slipping his $6.5-million coach after four seasons and change, which included a playoff miss during a tank year followed by three first-round exits. The Babcock firing wasn’t a massive surprise considering (a) Dubas tried to pull the trigger over the summer and was reportedly vetoed by team president Brendan Shanahan, (b) Too many of Babcock’s direct decisions, from playing Cody Ceci on the top defense pair to always starting goalie Frederik Andersen on the first game of back-to-backs, were impacting the team’s results tangibly; and (c) we could see the Leafs, who have lost six straight games, quitting on their bench boss visibly. It’s something teams have done as long as hockey has existed, really, like a subconscious protest, as playing marginally better would only prolong the inevitable whereas a pure nosedive brings about a coaching change soon enough that a team has a chance to save its season. We all remember what happened with the Blues last season. Sure, goalie Jordan Binnington played a significant role in carrying the team from last place by early January to a Stanley Cup victory, but we can’t forget that Binnington faced one of the league’s easiest workloads according to shots against and expected goals against. In other words, the team in front of him under-promoted coach Craig Berube played pretty darned well."
Chris Johnston, Sportsnet: "That management decided to send Babcock packing on a cold Arizona afternoon speaks to how desperate they believe this situation is. A cleaner break could have been made at the end of the week, but that would have required waiting another two games before putting Sheldon Keefe behind the bench. They had seen enough of Babcock. The Leafs are much closer to the bottom of the NHL standings right now than the top and have been free falling. They haven’t played with a lead in a game since Nov. 5 — a remarkably inept stretch given that they have three superstar forwards earning over $10 million and a roster that is supposed to be deep enough to contend for the Stanley Cup . . . Babcock had two 100-point seasons in Toronto and three playoff appearances, but couldn’t get the team past the first round. His job security first came under scrutiny when Dubas decided not to give him a vote confidence immediately after a Game 7 loss to the Boston Bruins in April and the seat grew warmer even when he was retained. Babcock returned with two new assistants — Paul McFarland and Dave Hakstol — and a revamped roster, and the belief was he’d get the season to take the Leafs to the next level. But the team never seemed to click, no doubt in some small part because of injuries and a schedule loaded with back-to-backs, and the eighth-winningest coach in NHL history was fired before the eighth week of the season."
Greg Wyshysnki, ESPN.com: "The only reason this feels like a surprise is because Babcock has four years left on an elephantine contract and because he's Mike Babcock, a coach whose reputation was inflated by an all-time goalie performance by Jean-Sebastien Giguere in 2003, a Stanley Cup-winning Red Wings team carried by the likes of Nicklas Lidstrom and Pavel Datsyuk, and gold medals with the unbeatable superstars of Team Canada. A critical look at this Leafs team shows systemic problems. That's either construction or coaching. Team president Brendan Shanahan, who was instrumental in bringing in Babcock four years ago, apparently has decided it was coaching."
Kevin Allen, USA Today: "He is out of work because he couldn’t inspire, cajole or intimidate the Maple Leafs into playing the style of defensive hockey that is necessary to be one of the league’s elite teams. Once the Maple Leafs landed Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner, it was assumed Babcock would teach the Maple Leafs how to find the level of defensive grit and competitiveness that is required for a lengthy playoff run. It didn’t happen. Once John Tavares signed with the team, it was assumed that Babcock would demand that the Maple Leafs become a different team, to play the way the Capitals did in the 2018 playoffs behind then coach Barry Trotz. It didn’t happen. It was assumed this season would be different because the Maple Leafs changed up half of its defense going back to the acquisition of Jake Muzzin last season. Tyson Barrie and Cody Ceci were added this summer. Surely, this would be the time to persuade his players to lower the goals-against average. But it hasn’t happened this season. In fact, the Maple Leafs’ 3.43 GAA, which ranks 24th in the NHL, is worse than their 3.04 average in all of 2018-19, which ranked 20th."
MEGAPHONE
"I thought we did an amazing job taking a franchise from where it was to where we had 100-point seasons, we set franchise records if I’m not mistaken, got into the playoffs. I’m disappointed, we didn’t have the start to the year we wanted and that’s on me. I want to thank the fans, I want to thank the media, I want to thank the city, it was spectacular, I loved every second of it. And I wish the new group nothing but success. (Defenseman) Morgan Rielly has been here the whole time. I can’t thank him enough. And all the players I got an opportunity to coach. It’s been fantastic and I wish them nothing but success."
• Mike Babcock, to The Athletic, taking the high road out of Toronto.