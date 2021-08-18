Tipsheet: Slumping Padres create NL wild card intrigue for Cardinals, Reds

Joel Sherman, New York Post: “The Yankees have the majors’ best record since then at 26-11 after sweeping a doubleheader Tuesday against the Red Sox. They had clawed into a wild-card position and were within five games of the first-place Rays, who were 25-11 since Independence Day, the second-best record in that span. The Mets, meanwhile, were 16-22 going into Tuesday and had fallen to third place, This has initiated baseball obituaries reminiscent of what accompanied the Yankees in early July (my mea culpa: I thought the Yankees were on life support). And this should all evoke just how long a baseball season is and how many curves there have been (and will be) toward the finish line. The Mets had more games left (43 after Tuesday) than the amount they had played (39) since Independence Day. Perhaps that gives them enough time to fall hopelessly out of the race — owing to their poor play, the Phillies’ weak remaining schedule and the Braves doing a lot of healing at the trade deadline. But the Yankees (yep, Mets fans) should be the case not to abandon hope. There is enough season left to still offer rewrite on what seems, in the moment, hopeless. There will be time for recriminations if the Mets got the offseason wrong (notably Francisco Lindor over George Springer) and the trade deadline (Javier Baez over Kris Bryant), and to do more baseball forensics on why this team persistently underperforms its talent. Why a team that had a 76.1 percent chance at the playoffs (FanGraphs) after the July 4 doubleheader was down to 11.9 percent before Tuesday. For now, they still have season left to reverse those percentages again.”