Tipsheet: Slumping Padres create NL wild card intrigue for Cardinals, Reds

Give the San Diego Padres credit. They are keeping fans from coast to coast engaged.
They adding some unexpected interest to the National League wild card race with their sudden downturn.
"We're in a little bit of a cold stretch," Padres shortstop Jake Croneworth said. "If we can stop the bleeding a little bit and limit the big inning, keep them at a run or two runs and stay in the fight, I think that will help going forward.
“I've got a lot of confidence we're going to be able to do it and we're going to get out of this and get going."
The big-spending Padres have lost six of seven games to the dreadful Arizona Diamondbacks and Colorado Rockies.
“It stings, it hurts, everybody’s frustrated,” Padres manager Jayce Tingler. “It’s just a team slump on a lot of cylinders right now.”
The Padres have given the Cincinnati Reds and Cardinals some hope. While the Milwaukee Brewers have buried the Reds (8½ games back) and Cardinals (11 games) are buried in the NL Central, those teams are just 1 ½ and four games back of the Padres for the second wild card slot.
The second-and third-place teams in the NL East – currently the Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets – are also within range.
“We control our destiny,” Tingler said. “That’s the thing -- it’s not going to matter unless we get it all together here for the final 40 games. But it’s in front of us. We’ve got to go out and take it. No doubt, we’ve got to play better baseball.”
The Padres have a rough schedule ahead, with three games against the Phillies and three with the Los Angeles Dodgers on their coming home stand.
And Wednesday night they will start battered Chicago Cubs castoff Jake Arrieta on the mound in place of Yu Darvish, who is sidelined by back tightness.
So teams chasing the Padres still have hope of playing meaningful baseball into September.
Of course, these pursuers still have to win games to exploit their opportunity. The Reds, Cardinals, Phillies and Mets all lost Tuesday night.
VOIT MAKES HIS CASE
Our Town’s Luke Voit is not ready to concede first base to New York Yankees newcomer Anthony Rizzo. With Rizzo sidelined by COVID-19, Voit came off the injured list (knee inflammation) and made the most of his at bats.
He had three homers and 10 RBIs in his last nine games.
"I was top-10 MVP last year and I've been a great player for this organization for the last three years," Voit said. "I'm not going down. I want to play. Obviously, I know it will be tough with Rizzo, but I deserve to play just as much as he does. I led the league in home runs last year. I feel really good again."
TALKIN’ BASEBALL
Here’s what folks are writing about Our National Pastime:
Pete Caldera, USA Today: “Aaron Boone’s Yankees were a smoking wreck the last time they met the Boston Red Sox, looking more like a disjointed assemblage of parts than a playoff contender. Remember? Way back on July 25, Domingo German took a no-hitter and a four-run lead into the eighth inning, only to watch the Red Sox come back for a 5-4 win at delirious Fenway Park. That left the Yankees 9.5 games behind the first-place Red Sox, capping four months of unremarkable, underachieving play. And the questions ranged from ‘How could Boone survive this?’’ to ‘Could GM Brian Cashman be a seller at the trade deadline?’’ Three weeks ago seems like a season ago – a period in which the Yanks added two sluggers via trade and withstood another wave of injuries and COVID cases. The Red Sox? They watched the Yankees get a player they needed in Anthony Rizzo, then went 7-12 while the Yankees went 15-5 heading into their day-night doubleheader Tuesday at Yankee Stadium.And this time, all the breaks went the Yankees’ way in a doubleheader sweep of seven-inning games, 5-3 and 2-0.”
David Schoenfield, ESPN.com: “On July 25, after losing the series final at Fenway Park, the Yankees were nine games back of the first-place Red Sox. Since July 26, the Yankees have gone 17-5, the best record in the majors, while the Red Sox have gone 8-14. Making up nine games in just over three weeks is incredible. Books were written about the famous 1978 pennant race when the Yankees were 14 games back in the middle of July and rallied to win the division -- but it took them two months to make up that deficit, not 22 games. Yes, the Red Sox are still in a good position, but it's a disheartening mental blow to lose all that ground to the Yankees (let alone trail the first-place Tampa Bay Rays now by five games).”
R.J. Anderson, CBSSports.com: “Boston does have a couple of factors working in its favor . . . it has the easiest remaining schedule in the American League, according to Baseball-Reference's calculations. The Red Sox will play the Yankees just three more times after Wednesday, and while they have a couple of series remaining against the Tampa Bay Rays, they also have a combined 15 games coming against the Texas Rangers, Minnesota Twins, Baltimore Orioles, and Washington Nationals.”
Joel Sherman, New York Post: “The Yankees have the majors’ best record since then at 26-11 after sweeping a doubleheader Tuesday against the Red Sox. They had clawed into a wild-card position and were within five games of the first-place Rays, who were 25-11 since Independence Day, the second-best record in that span. The Mets, meanwhile, were 16-22 going into Tuesday and had fallen to third place, This has initiated baseball obituaries reminiscent of what accompanied the Yankees in early July (my mea culpa: I thought the Yankees were on life support). And this should all evoke just how long a baseball season is and how many curves there have been (and will be) toward the finish line. The Mets had more games left (43 after Tuesday) than the amount they had played (39) since Independence Day. Perhaps that gives them enough time to fall hopelessly out of the race — owing to their poor play, the Phillies’ weak remaining schedule and the Braves doing a lot of healing at the trade deadline. But the Yankees (yep, Mets fans) should be the case not to abandon hope. There is enough season left to still offer rewrite on what seems, in the moment, hopeless. There will be time for recriminations if the Mets got the offseason wrong (notably Francisco Lindor over George Springer) and the trade deadline (Javier Baez over Kris Bryant), and to do more baseball forensics on why this team persistently underperforms its talent. Why a team that had a 76.1 percent chance at the playoffs (FanGraphs) after the July 4 doubleheader was down to 11.9 percent before Tuesday. For now, they still have season left to reverse those percentages again.”