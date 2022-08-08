Tipsheet: Slumping Yankees endure miserable weekend against Cardinals

The New York Yankees did not enjoy their weekend stay in steamy St. Louis.

They suffered a three-game sweep to run their losing streak to five games. Their old friend Jordan Montgomery threw five scoreless innings against them Saturday.

Yankees newcomer Frankie Montas suffered a disastrous pitching debut Sunday. Anthony Rizzo sat out the series with a sore back and New York's lineup wasn’t all that imposing with him and Giancarlo Stanton (Achilles soreness) on the shelf.

Manager Aaron Boone was ejected from Sunday’s game for protesting the erratic ball-and-strike calls by hapless umpire Ed Hickox. Boone gave an excellent presentation at home plate, theatrically demonstrating just how far inside and outside some of Hickox’s strike calls were.

Yankees pitching coach Matt Blake also got ejected, forcing the rest of their field staff to bite its collective tongue while Hickox continued blundering his way through the game.

The Yankees are just 6-10 since the All-Star break and they have lost 16 of their last 25 games.

“We need to play better, to be quite frank,” Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson told reporters. “At the end of the day, we still feel very good about our team. It’s a little slide right now. We need to get back on track and continue playing hard.”

Montas, a pitcher of interest to the Cardinals before the trade deadline, is on the comeback trail from shoulder soreness. His Yankees debut was delayed by the bereavement leave he took after the death of his mother-in-law.

He arrived in the STL Saturday night and had little time to prepare for Sunday afternoon’s game. Montas allowed six runs on five hits and three walks in just three innings.

“Certainly a tough situation for him, but he wanted to be out there. He wanted to compete,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “We felt like he was ready to go and got this first one underway. He’s going to do big things for us.”

Montas never really settled in Sunday as he grappled with disjointed mechanics. He hoped to make a much better first impression.

“This is the best team right now,” Montas told reporters. “They have a really good group right here. I’m excited to be here. I wanted to go out there and show what I can do. That was not the case today, but this is not my last one. This is the first one.”

The Yankees will look a lot better when Rizzo and Stanton return to the batting order, Montas settles into the rotation and Harrison Bader patrols center field for them. In the meantime they must try to grind out victories with what they have.

“We’re definitely going through it right now,’’ infielder DJ LeMahieu said. “We’re frustrated with how we’ve played, but still feel really good about our team and how we’ve done this year as a whole.”

TALKIN’ BASEBALL

Here is what folks have been writing about Our National Pastime:

Thomas Harrigan, MLB.com: “The Cardinals were one of the finalists for Juan Soto, but after the superstar outfielder landed with the Padres, St. Louis came out of the Deadline without adding a bat to go with its acquisitions of pitchers Jose Quintana, Jordan Montgomery and Chris Stratton. That could be problematic for an offense that is heavily reliant on All-Stars Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado, who have combined for nearly one-third of the team's extra-base hits and more than 39% of their home runs. We could go with Dylan Carlson here, given he was reportedly one of the pieces the Cardinals were reluctant to part with in a Soto package and is now cemented as the team's starting center fielder after St. Louis dealt Harrison Bader to the Yankees, but Gorman has a better chance to become the third offensive star the team needs. The rookie infielder has been solid this season, producing 12 homers and a 117 OPS+ in 221 plate appearances, but St. Louis is counting on him to do more.”

Bob Nightengale, USA Today: “We tried to warn you in this space a month ago that the Brewers were listening to offers for Josh Hader, but now they actually did it, much to the chagrin of every Brewers fan (and player). The Brewers simply had no intention of keeping Hader past this season, unwilling to pay him about $16 million in salary arbitration. They believed they had enough in the bullpen, anchored by All-Star Devin Williams, to withstand the loss. What they never imagined was the outcry not only by the Brewers’ faithful, but by their own players, including Williams, with the team losing four consecutive games to enhance the anger. What made it even worse that one of the pitchers they received in the trade, Dinelson Lamet, who finished fourth in the 2020 Cy Young balloting, was immediately put on waivers where the Colorado Rockies astutely grabbed him.”

David Schoenfield, ESPN.com: “Yes, it's fun when you have a great closer, it's fun when you're winning, and it's especially fun if you're the Mets and you just beat the Braves four out of five in the biggest series of the season so far in the majors. The Mets played most of the first half in the shadow of their New York neighbors, with the Yankees on pace to challenge the single-season record for wins. But with (Jacob) deGrom back and this statement series against the Braves behind them, the Mets proved they are the best team in the NL East -- and maybe even the best team in New York. Indeed, with the Cardinals sweeping a series against the Yankees, the Mets are now 70-39. The Yankees? 70-39. Just as importantly, this series was a chance for the Mets to prove they won't collapse like so often in the past. On July 23, the Braves, 10.5 games back at the beginning of June, had clawed their way to just a half-game behind; they were 3.5 back at the outset of this series. Now they leave 6.5 games back against a Mets team that hit better, fielded better, managed better -- and had deGrom pitching in stunning peak form. Making just his second start of the season, deGrom retired the first 17 batters he faced, striking out 12 of them. The Braves whiffed on the first 18 sliders they swung at from deGrom, not even making contact on one until Michael Harris II fouled off two sliders in the sixth inning. In the pitch-tracking era since 2008, that was the most consecutive swings and misses against a single pitch in one game. The Braves had no chance.”

Ray Ratto, The Defector: “The Nationals, having traded Juan Soto for the entire Padres farm system, will now see how deeply they can tunnel into the earth’s core, which has its own fascinations. They have already put together three eight-game losing streaks and can easily achieve 100 losses by mid-September and threaten the franchise record of 110 set by the expansion Montreal Expos in 1969. That ought to quiet those troublesome Canadians. Indeed, there are seven teams with a shot at losing 100 this year, and even if that will be reduced to five by intradivisional someone-has-to-win-those games (you have to like the A’s, Nats, Royals, Tigers, and your choice of the Pirates, Reds, or Cubs), it would still break the record of four 100-loss teams in a season set most recently way back in 2021 and 2019. That created baseball’s desire for expanded playoffs to decrease tanking, which clearly has worked in exactly the opposite direction. That, too is a baseball standard: Attack an allegedly undesirable result by creating a structure which actually increases the chances of the undesirable result.”

Ginny Searle, Baseball Prospectus: “When (Angels GM) Perry Minasian finally got to lay out for four years and $58 million for Raisel Iglesias the team unceremoniously salary dumped him eight months later. That’s gonna go over great in free agent talks. This is just what the Angels are: a machine of senselessness, a spiked wheel, always more the perfect for the ends of blunting their own fans’ enthusiasm for the sport. It was probably worse, all things being equal, to be an Orioles fan than to be an Angels fan over the last few years. But that depends on one’s definition of worse. Baltimore is emerging from the desert, colder but transfigured; salvation might soon be at hand. In Anaheim the torment is varied, creative, unending; there might be a logic driving each novel travail, but from a wider perspective it’s simply an orgy of terror. Bosch would be proud.”

MEGAPHONE

“We’ve talked a lot this year about winning games in so many different ways. We’ve lost some of those games we were winning all the time earlier.”

Yankees manager Aaron Boone.