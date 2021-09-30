Tipsheet: Small-budget Rays soar to top AL playoff seed again

Sure, the Cardinals are back in postseason play for the eighth time in 11 years. That’s a great, especially since the team appeared to be dead in the water back in June.
But this achievement won’t stop fans in the STL from comparing them unfavorably to the low-budget Tampa Bay Rays, who just clinched the top seed in the American League postseason bracket once again.
Here are a few nuggets about the Fighting Arozarenas:
- They are the first AL team to claim the top seed in back-to-back seasons since the 2011-12 New York Yankees.
- They have set a new club record for victories, 98.
- They have earned 46 come-from-behind victories with baseball’s highest-scoring offense.
- They have clinched the home-field advantage for the first two playoff rounds, putting a bigger spotlight on the poorly-located dump they play in.
“This organization has been really good,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said. “Since 2008, they've had a lot of success, so you're talking about many playoff teams, many really good teams. To be at the top of the list, yeah, we're definitely going to appreciate that . . . We've got to go do our job, but these [postseason] series are going to start through Tampa Bay.”
Despite the franchise’s famous roster churn, this version of the Rays developed great chemistry. Outfielder Kevin Kiermaier said that was obvious back in the spring.
“Cash asked me, he said, ‘What’s this group about?’” Kiermaier said. “I said, ‘We’re going to be great. I promise you. We get along great. And there’s just a great vibe. I don’t know what it is. It’s a week or so into the season, but we’re going to be really good. I promise you that.’ And he just looked at me and said, 'OK,’ kind of like, ‘Prove it.’ And here we are.”
Reliever Andrew Kittredge cited the team’s mental toughness.
“We’re a really resilient group. Even when games don’t start the way we want them to or things go south at some point, we fight ‘til the end,” Kittredge said. “I really like the way we battle, even when we’re not really playing well necessarily. Then we’re scary good when we are playing good.”
Pitcher Dennis Rasmussen said the Rays want to sustain their roll.
“It truly is something special to be on a team that is not only taking care of business throughout this season, but also doing it at a better clip than any team prior to us, especially with all the success they've had recently here with this organization,” he said. “And I don't think we're satisfied, which is really cool. I think we have the opportunity to win 100 games, and that'd be one heck of a mark and a milestone to get to.”
TALKIN’ BASEBALL
Here is what folks are writing about Our National Pastime:
Pedro Moura, FoxSports.com: “The Rays’ problem a year ago was that their depth got them to the World Series, but they lacked the stars to thrive against the best of the best once they got there. Why could things be different this year? Well, they’re still more of a deep squad than a top-heavy one. The 13 position players who’ve batted the most for Tampa have all been average or better. But the Rays have also introduced a few potentially dominant contributors over the past few months. Wunderkind shortstop Wander Franco, for one, has been elite since his June arrival, and right-hander Shane Baz, just up from Triple-A, might be a force, too. Don’t forget that Tampa Bay also acquired Nelson Cruz two months back. He hasn’t hit particularly well since he moved from Minnesota, but he’ll continue to be a threat in the middle of Tampa's order.”
R.J. Anderson, CBSSports.com: “On paper, Wednesday night's pitching matchup between Gerrit Cole and José Berríos seemed primed to be a low-scoring affair. In practice, it was not. Rather, the Blue Jays' ever-threatening lineup put on a show as part of a 6-5 victory. George Springer led off the bottom of the first with a double and the Blue Jays were off and slugging from there. In total, Toronto recorded eight extra-base hits. Bo Bichette was responsible for three of them, doubling and delivering his 27th and 28th home runs of the season. Marcus Semien also homered, setting a record for second basemen with 44 dingers on the year. Springer, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., and Santiago Espinal provided the other extra-base knocks, all of the doubles variety. In addition to Semien's record, the Blue Jays lineup made history of its own. Toronto became the first team since the 2003 Braves to see four players clear the 100-runs batted in mark . . . Those four? Teoscar Hernández, Guerrero, Semien, and Bichette. The win puts the Blue Jays just two games back of the Yankees for the top wild card spot with Thursday's series finale to go.”
David Schoenfield, ESPN.com: “I think most hardcore baseball fans who don't root for the Yankees or Red Sox would prefer to see the Blue Jays in the playoffs. TV executives, not so much. It's not just that we've seen the Yankees and Red Sox in the postseason so much over the decades -- and the Red Sox just won it all three years ago. It's simply that the Blue Jays are fun, imposing and, frankly, would be the more entertaining team to watch in October. They have Guerrero. They have Semien, who notched his 44th home run with a first-inning blast off Cole, to set the single-season record for home runs by a primary second baseman, breaking Davey Johnson's record of 43 for the 1973 Braves. They have Bichette, who is hitting .295 with 28 home runs and 101 RBIs, meaning he and Semien became the first second base/shortstop combination with 100 RBIs in the same season since Bobby Doerr and Vern Stephens of the 1950 Red Sox. They have George Springer and the joyful Teoscar Hernandez. They have the likely Cy Young winner now in Robbie Ray (Cole’s second bad start in three outings all but wraps it up for Ray). They have the home run jacket, adorned on the back with logos of all the countries represented on the team's multicultural roster and awarded in the dugout after each home run. They have [Jordan] Romano, the closer who is straight out of the 1980s with his moustache. They have those baby blue uniforms they wore on Wednesday, another relic of the '80s.”
Zaach Kram, The Ringer: “[Adam] Wainwright is enjoying by far his best season since he tore his Achilles in April 2015. Now 40 years old, Wainwright doesn’t pitch like most of the other aces who will garner Cy Young votes at the end of the season: His fastball velocity ranks in the third percentile among MLB pitchers, his whiff rate in only the seventh percentile. But with excellent command and a variety of pitches, he’s embodying the crafty veteran archetype with aplomb. Wainwright provides length (206 1/3 innings, second in the majors) and effectiveness (3.05 ERA, 10th among qualified pitchers). And he’s pitching better as the season continues: Over his last 14 starts, his ERA is 2.28. That run includes a win over the Dodgers, in which Wainwright pitched into the ninth inning—a preview, perhaps, of the wild-card matchup to come next week.”
Jay Jaffe, FanGraphs: “What’s elevating his season beyond the typically solid Paul Goldschmidt season is timing. He’s hit .333/.405/.631 (174 wRC+) in the second half, including .341/.435/.714 in September, and he’s been a major part of the run that has turned the Cardinals from Wild Card race afterthoughts to champagne-soaked clinchers riding a 17-game winning streak, the NL’s longest since 1935. His 5.17 WPA/LI is good for third in the league behind Harper and Soto. He’s been a difference-maker. That ought to earn Goldschmidt placement on the ballots but again, unless one is placing a whole lot of emphasis on what his teammates have done — compile the NL’s fourth-best record, not its best — it’s difficult to see what should propel him past the top candidates.”
J.P. Breen, Baseball Prospectus: “The 2019 season looks to be the clear outlier in Goldschmidt’s career . . . Goldschmidt has been one of the best hitters in baseball in the second half, but he’s not doing anything particularly new. His second-half numbers are close to his career norms—maybe with a bit more power. In other words, this is what Goldy friggin’ does. He’s a monster, and the fantasy community simply thought that wasn’t going to be the case anymore after 2019. And we were wrong.”
MEGAPHONE
“I think our players can and should be proud. All of us collectively can and should be proud of setting the San Francisco Giants single-season mark for wins. It’s a huge accomplishment. This team has done so many good things. To say that this club has won more games than any other San Francisco Giants team is quite fulfilling.”