Tipsheet: Small-market Brewers dig deep to lock in Yelich

The Milwaukee Brewers were lucky to land outfielder Christian Yelich and the franchise is not about to squander that good fortune.
The Miami Marlins tried to keep him out of the fire sale that sent outfielders Giancarlo Stanton to New York and Marcell Ozuna to St. Louis as the franchise started its umpteenth rebuild.
But ultimately Yelich wanted out and the Marlins belatedly moved him, even though he was playing under a team-friendly contract of $49.57 million over seven years.
Now the Brewers are locking him in with a seven-year extension worth a shade under $190 million. That and the remaining term of his current team will bring him about $215 million.
"He definitely deserves it,'' Brewers center fielder Lorenzo Cain told reporters. "The guy's definitely the best player on our team. He rakes. Like I said, he got a deserving contract for sure.''
This is a hefty commitment from the Brewers – and yet it represents a real bargain, given the money outfielders Bryce Harper ($330 million) and Mike Trout ($426 million) got from the Philadelphia Phillies and Los Angeles Angels respectively.
And Mooke Betts could well top $400 million with the free-agent deal he signs next winter.
Still, Yelich is doing OK despite making just $12.5 million this season and $14 million in 2021 before the extension kicks in. He will never have to think twice about ordering that extra plate of cheese curds while dining out in Milwaukee.
"He's the face of our franchise. He's our guy,'' Brewers pitcher Brent Suter said. "So to see him locked in for nine years is incredible. Very happy day.''
Here is what folks are writing about this contract:
Mike Axisa, CBSSports.com: “Elite players command north of $30 million annually nowadays but Yelich's new extension is worth $27 million or so per year from 2022-28. That falls below Manny Machado money ($30 million annually) but is a tick above Bryce Harper money ($25.4 million annually). Had Yelich waited until he was closer to free agency to sign an extension, he could've sought more. It's worth noting that, by signing Yelich now, the Brewers avoid Mookie Betts skewing the market this offseason. Betts is in line for a massive free agent contract that could approach $400 million. Mookie could have reset the market for elite players and pushed Yelich out of Milwaukee's price range. The Brewers don't have to worry about that now.”
Jeff Passan, ESPN.com: “Mookie Betts, who didn't take a bite of the apple on the extension tree, has made nearly $60 million and may well go into 2021 with another $400 million-plus -- or $200 million-plus more than his practical equal, Christian Yelich . . . This is not an indictment on Yelich. He chose what he chose, and as the players' association likes to remind -- through gritted teeth, but still -- it exists so players have that choice. This is simply a reminder to other players. The apple looks tasty, and those tempted to take that nibble ought to ensure it's for the right reasons. Teams are always looking for the next great deal, knowing that it has a chance to turn into another just as good.”
Michael Baumann, The Ringer: “Yelich’s emergence as a superstar has brought the Brewers to the postseason in consecutive years, and also apparently changed the team’s financial reality. While Milwaukee has let a few free agents walk this offseason—most notably Mike Moustakas and Yasmani Grandal—the franchise returns a talented young roster supplemented by targeted mid-tier free-agent acquisitions. Even with cost-controlled home-grown stars like Brandon Woodruff, Josh Hader, and Keston Hiura in the fold, though, it’s Yelich who transforms this team from a .500 club to one challenging for the pennant. He would have been incredibly difficult to replace if he’d wound his contract down. Apparently, however, teams can persuade star players to forgo their impending free agency by offering lucrative contract extensions as an enticement. If the Red Sox had known about this two months ago, maybe they wouldn’t have traded Mookie Betts for peanuts, but c’est la guerre. Yelich’s performance with the Brewers has generated universal acclaim, so it’s not exactly a mystery why Milwaukee would value him so highly, but it’s worth revisiting his statistical highlights anyway. In 277 games in a Brewers uniform, Yelich has hit .327/.415/.631 with 80 home runs and 52 stolen bases in just 58 attempts. In the past two seasons, Yelich has produced 14.7 bWAR; only Mike Trout, Betts, Jacob deGrom, Alex Bregman, and Matt Chapman have been more valuable in that time. In 2018, he led the NL in batting average and slugging; in 2019 he led the NL in batting average, slugging, and OBP.”
Will Leitch, MLB.com: “Before the Angels signed Trout last March, the general consensus was that if they didn’t start winning soon, they were going to have to seriously consider trading their superstar. After all, if you couldn’t assure that you wouldn’t lose Trout for nothing, you had to get something out of him. Ask Boston about this or, better yet, Cleveland, which is currently going through this same conundrum with Francisco Lindor. The Brewers have been quiet all offseason, leading some to wonder if they weren’t squandering their final two years with Yelich. If they fell out of the race this year, would they have to fathom the Lindor possibility? But now, like with the Angels, the entire equation changes. Knowing that they have Yelich moving forward keeps the onus on the Brewers to win, but it makes them less frantic: Their job is to build a sustainable team around him, rather than scramble to create one out of air this exact second. Trout signing with the Angels showed that he trusted his franchise to be worthy of staying around. Yelich’s signing does the same thing.”
MEGAPHONE
"Christian in his first two years here, you know he has done incredible things, and I think he's taken this challenge, and took a trade that was probably to a place that he wasn't sure about at the outset of it and made the best of it and found a place that he really likes to play.''
Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell, on Yelich.