Tipsheet: Soccer mourns the passing of Pelé, its transformational superstar

The passing of soccer legend Pelé at the age of 82 triggered a massive outpouring of love and respect for the greatest of all time.

The GOAT debate is spirited in soccer, as in every sport. The international expanse of soccer and the nationalist fervor it stirs makes the discourse especially passionate.

But Pelé has long remained above that fray, up on a higher plain. Perhaps other greats could rival his skill and his achievements, but nobody could match his far-reaching impact marketing the sport and his decades-long standing as its global ambassador.

St. Louis, a soccer hotbed in the U.S., relished its opportunity to host him at Busch Stadium in 1977.

And he embraced his standing. “In music, there is Beethoven and the rest,” Pelé said in 2000. “In football, there is Pelé and the rest.”

Here is a sampling of what other soccer greats had to say about him over the years:

Johan Cruyff: "Pelé was the only footballer who surpassed the boundaries of logic.”

"Pelé was the only footballer who surpassed the boundaries of logic." Cristiano Ronaldo: "Pelé is the greatest player in football history, and there will only be one Pelé in the world."

Cristiano Ronaldo: "Pelé is the greatest player in football history, and there will only be one Pelé in the world." Ferenc Puskás: "I refuse to classify Pelé as a player. He was above that."

Ferenc Puskás: "I refuse to classify Pelé as a player. He was above that." Bobby Charlton: "I sometimes feel as though football was invented for this magical player."

Bobby Charlton: "I sometimes feel as though football was invented for this magical player." Alfredo Di Stéfano: "The best player ever? Pelé. Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are both great players with specific qualities, but Pelé was better."

Alfredo Di Stéfano: "The best player ever? Pelé. Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are both great players with specific qualities, but Pelé was better." Franz Beckenbauer: "He is the most complete player I ever saw."

Here is what folks have been writing about Pelé:

Steven Goff, Washington Post: “Long before Prince, Shakira and Beyoncé, there was soccer’s one-name wonder, Pelé. It was not an intentional marketing ploy; Brazilians often go by one name. But more than 40 years after his last competitive game, he remained one of the most recognizable names on the planet. He will go down in history as one of the sport’s greatest players, if not the best. Vigorous dissent will rise from Argentina, which claims Diego Maradona and Lionel Messi. Who is best? Who cares? Each offered enormous happiness . . . Pelé’s legacy remains at work in America. His name has resonated for decades, in particular for those who grew up in the 1960s and 1970s. For a younger generation, he is a mythical being, reduced to grainy videos that provide evidence of his brilliance as a goal scorer, creator and innovator. His greatest contribution here was igniting the soccer boom and introducing a sport that had not even reached niche status. In suburban parks, soccer became fertile ground for a sport that did not require exceptional height or strength. Long before playground basketball hopefuls wanted to be like Mike, the soccer brigade wanted to be like Pelé.”

Gabriele Marcotti, ESPN.com: "Pelé. Four letters, two syllables. And a universal code word. A concept understood by everyone, regardless of proximity -- or distance -- from the beautiful game. Pelé -- the word -- meant something not just to fans, but also to folks who had never watched a football game, as well as to those who had but hated the sport. In that sense, he was David Beckham before David Beckham. Michael Jordan before Michael Jordan. He was the game's first globalized superstar by whatever metric you choose: commercial, media presence, wages. Oh, and he won three World Cups as well, which didn't hurt. He was the reference point for the entire world and for its biggest sport. He at once defined the sport and transcended it. He meant something to the obsessives who travelled hundreds of miles to see him train -- let alone play – with Santos or the national team, and he meant something to those who have only a vague awareness of the sport. Consider the number of footballers who were often compared to him. Spend a little time on Google and you'll be floored. From Zico, the original, to Rodney Marsh. From Wayne Rooney to Eduard Streltsov to Johan Cruyff. It wasn't about how you looked or how you played, either; it was about how great you could be. That's what Pele was -- the ultimate benchmark. It's no coincidence that Pele the media phenomenon coincided with a great shrinking of the world, brought about by developments in communication. Television made inroads everywhere over the course of his career, which started with Santos in Brazil in 1956 and ended with the New York Cosmos in the US in 1977. In between, he won the World Cup with Brazil in 1958, 1962 and 1970.”

Ray Ratto, The Defector: “There had been great footballers before him—Stanley Matthews, Ferenc Puskas, Alfredo di Stefano, even countrymen like Garrincha, Socrates and Rivellino—but his pre-eminence was declared to be sacrosanct even through the eras of Best, Beckenbauer, Cruyff, Muller, Baresi and Zidane. The only real rival for his reputation was Diego Maradona, but that was as much national pride (Pelé was Brazilian, Maradona Argentine) as it was deeds, because Pelé could always scoreboard the debate by pointing to his three World Cups. Put simply, he was the best because everyone agreed that it was so, which is how these debates normally go. There is no argument when everyone agrees, and nobody who ever followed the game could diminish Pelé by saying, ‘He was overrated.’ He was everyone’s first thought, then and now. Thus, it is an odd bit of timing that his passing comes so soon after the arguments regarding Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are reaching their denouement. Messi and Ronaldo were chin and nose ahead of everyone else as contemporary players, and there are a shrinking number of people who saw Pelé live to offer rebuttal, so when Messi held the Jules Rimet aloft he was also given the title as the best player on Earth, as his last deed on a pitch was as a champion, while Ronaldo’s mostly exemplary career is ending so ignominiously.”

Chuck Booth, CBSSports.com: “Founded in 1968, the North American Soccer League was one of the most well-known soccer leagues in America, operating as a first-division league that preceded Major League Soccer. And within the NASL, the Cosmos were the cream of the crop, known across the world and having enough of a draw for players like Franz Beckenbauer, Giorgio Chinaglia, and the legend, Pelé. Joining the Cosmos from Santos in June of 1975, Pelé was a surprising capture for a team of their size at the time. Prior to the Brazillian's arrival, the Cosmos were a team of journeymen, but Pelé showed that the team meant business in an ambitious, world-shaking move. His three-year contract with the Cosmos for 2.8 million dollars made Pelé the highest-paid athlete in the world at the time. The Cosmos assisted with getting him other contracts to ensure he paid as few taxes as possible, one such contract saw him listed as a recording artist for Atlantic Records during his time with the club, along with Brazilian musician Sergio Mendes. Pelé's impact was immediate despite being 34 at the time and not having played soccer competitively for eight months before joining the Cosmos. Pelé made his debut with the team on June 15, 1975, netting a goal and an assist in a draw against the Dallas Tornado. That match was watched by 10 million people on CBS which was a record American TV audience for soccer at the time as the king attracted attention from everywhere.”

Mike Freeman, USA Today: “Pelé's reach went beyond Brazil. It crossed oceans and mindsets and generations, and if you were Black and played soccer in America, he moved you, in ways few other athletes did. Pelé wasn't American but for a lot of young Black soccer players it didn't matter. He was still one of us. He will always be one of us. He was Ali, Althea Gibson, Jesse Owens, Bill Russell, Jack Johnson, Serena Williams, Simone Biles and a handful of other Black athletes who reached heights that few people who looked like us ever did. He did it with grace, style and class. He stared down racism while growing up Afro-Brazilian, a racial minority. He would address issues of race even if it wasn't always as much as some people liked.”

“Without Pelé coming to the Cosmos, it’s an arguable point the sport might never have reached the heights it’s at today. He ignited people’s interests, and millions were introduced to soccer because of him — solely.”