Tipsheet: Sorry, Petro, but it's a terrible time to head into NHL free agency

The global pandemic has created much uncertainty in the NHL, as with just about every other enterprise anywhere.
But at least the league has labor peace.
While negotiating return-to-play details in the face of the coronavirus, the league and the NHL Players Association also hammered out an extension to their collective bargaining agreement that will address the massive loss of revenue for this season – and for years to come.
The deal should be finalized very, very soon. Players heading to free agency are sweating the details, since it will feature a flat salary cap.
The two sides were able to work this out because they are partners in a revenue-sharing plan. The owners and players have shared the gains in recent years, so now they must share the pain.
Challenging times loom for industry. Free agents like Blues defenseman Alex Pietrangelo will find a much tighter marketplace.
Players who have already locked into long-term deals, like Blues forward Brayden Schenn, will feel good about their decision to seize security when it was on the table.
Thanks to the sudden cap crunch, general managers will be forced to trade away players they intended to keep. Their previous cap calculations will fly out the window,
Here is what folks are writing about all of this:
Ken Campbell, The Hockey News: “We get that players want to play because that’s what they’re programmed to do. And we get that they like to be paid for it. If the players report back to work, they’re almost certainly going to receive their last paycheck of the season and do their part in reducing the amount of escrow they’ll have to pay to make up for the shortfall in league revenues. As it stands, about $3.9 billion of the projected $5 billion revenues has been collected, with the players on the hook for half of that shortfall, which comes to about $550 million. The playoffs could recoup perhaps as much as $400 million of that back, which would add $200 million to the players’ contribution. But beyond that, the players are being asked to risk much more than the owners here. You can rest assured that the powerful men and women who own these teams won’t be getting facewashed, sweated on and spat on by their opponents. Granted, it has been established that the possibility of a tragic COVID outcome for a young, uber-fit athletes is ridiculously low, but there’s still a risk. As far as the economics, the players coming back to play this season is being tied in with the collective bargaining agreement. The good news is that it will secure labor peace in the NHL for a few more years, but the players will end up paying for a long time to make up for revenues that were lost through absolutely no fault of their own. One way or another – through a frozen salary cap, salary rollbacks or escrow payments that will be spread over a number of seasons – the players will have to pay their share.”
Chris Johnston, Sportsnet: “Consider this a possible silver lining to an unfortunate situation: The NHL and NHLPA recognized immediately that they were not in an adversarial position with each other when the pandemic hit, and instead sought shared solutions to a shared problem. The framework of a new CBA would be built around spreading the economic pain until more prosperous days return — with the players’ pay delinked from overall revenues for the next two years through 20 per cent caps on escrow and a fixed salary cap at $81.5 million, before eventually returning to a system that more closely resembles the current one with owners being made whole. Players would also defer 10 per cent of next season’s salary to a later date and were in negotiations on changes to rules around contract structure — with the league asking for limits on how much money can be paid out in signing bonuses and further restrictions on how much salary variance can be built into a deal from year to year. In exchange, the NHL is willing to send its players back to the Olympics in both 2022 and 2026 — pending an agreement with the International Olympic Committee on insurance, travel and other issues.”
Frank Seravelli, TSN: “The total revenue lost if the 2019-20 season is not completed is reportedly $1.1 billion. That number helps explain the NHL’s motivation to return. Players are on the hook for half of that number, or upwards of $550 million, to repay to owners. If this season is able to be completed, the potential maximum amount of revenue to be recouped is believed to be $450 million. Getting half of that would allow the players to repay, at most, $225 million to owners, which would leave the total amount owing by the players at $325 million heading into next season. A reconfiguration, or extension, of the CBA is required because the current contract states that the total amount owing must be taken off of the following year’s salary cap. Given that there is no way to know whether arenas next season will be empty, half-full, full, or somewhere in between, one 2020-21 revenue projection is $2.5 billion. That amount is roughly half of last season’s normal projected revenue, which was around $5 billion. If that $2.5 billion projection is accurate, that means the NHL and/or NHLPA are roughly calculating that arenas will be one-third full, based on a typical season’s gate receipts.”
Larry Brooks, New York Post: “A flat cap at the current $81.5 million for the next two or three years (there is talk of increasing the cap by $1 million in Year 3) will strangle contenders that historically spend to the upper ceiling, and will have to contend with arbitration and pending unrestricted free agents without the luxury of steady, even if modest, increased spending room. To wit: the cap increased from $73 million in 2016-17 to $81.5 million over the next three seasons, a jump of 11.64 percent. Less cap space not only translates into less room to add players, but also less with which to keep them. Teams will be forced to exercise buyouts. (Sources have told The Post that amnesty buyouts have barely, if at all, been part of the conversation). More players will be dumped onto the free-agent market. Teams will grant fewer long-term deals. As such, there will be more arbitration hearings and more players on the market. Adopting a flat cap will lower escrow, but the players could have done that any time by narrowing the band and setting the ceiling at, say 5 percent over the midpoint than the current 15 percent. Deferring 10 percent of their salary next season will also ease escrow, with that money to be paid following the NHL’s new media-rights deal(s) also mitigates the burden. And though a flat cap will benefit guys on long-term deals, players coming up on free agency over the next three seasons constitute a huge majority of the union membership. Indeed, 572 players are currently eligible to hit free agency over the next three offseasons, 335 unrestricted and 144 eligible for arbitration.”
Jim Matheson, Edmonton Journal: “There was no free-agent frenzy on this Canada Day. Player agents weren’t talking to general managers to finalize signings, Sportsnet and TSN didn’t have 101 commentators talking about unrestricted free-agent center Derek Grant giving it another whirl with Anaheim Ducks and PR people weren’t lining up calls with Oilers GM Ken Holland. It was all quiet on July 1 because of the coronavirus. Free-agency starting date will now be in October — or maybe Nov. 1, a few days after the NHL draft — accompanied by the usual speed-dating process with some of the 300 UFAs to see if any are interested in a relationship, all of them knowing there’s only so much food on the table. The salary cap will be $81.5 million US for the next two seasons. It is not a good time to be a free agent, a big name or a smaller one, although we’ll see with Alex Pietrangelo and Taylor Hall . . . Until COVID-19, most thought the salary-cap ceiling would be around $84 million or so for 2020-21. Then the new TV deal (U.S. rights) could have added another $6 million to $8 million to the cap, so about $92 million in a few years. Not now.”
MEGAPHONE
“Right now, we’re just giving our players guidance that it could be a tough year. We’re telling them that this is the year to take a deal even if it’s not the one you might want. It’s like musical chairs. There are 100 players and only 75 chairs.”
Agent Gerry Johannson, to the Edmonton Journal.
