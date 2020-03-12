Tipsheet: Sports industry begins the painful process of shutting down

Chris Mannix , SI.com : “The NBA did the only responsible thing. The coronavirus is spreading everywhere. New U.S. cases pop up by the hour. President Donald Trump suspended all travel from Europe on Wednesday. Worldwide cases are numbering in the hundreds of thousands. Deaths are climbing. It isn’t contained. There is no known cure. And now an NBA player has it. This was always the league’s nightmare scenario. On a conference call with team owners on Wednesday, there was a frank discussion about ways to save the season, a source familiar with the call told SI.com . Owners weren’t wild about the idea of playing in front of empty arenas, but it beat the alternative of suspending play and losing hundreds of millions in television revenue. This, though, was the game changer. A player tests positive, he’s quarantined. His teammates are quarantined. His recent opponents will have to get tested, and perhaps quarantined. Even if the opponents play, wiping an entire team off the schedule simply isn’t workable. This was always the event that triggered the nuclear option.”

Mike Axisa, CBSSports.com: “While all that happened, spring training games with thousands of fans in the stands -- children and elderly surely among them -- were being played in Arizona and Florida. Three spring games were ongoing when the NBA announced it is suspending its season. To date, MLB 's only preventive measures have been revising autograph policies and kicking the media out of the clubhouse. That has to change. Major League Baseball has a responsibility to protect its fans and the public at large, and it's time to suspend spring training and postpone the start of the regular season indefinitely, effective immediately. ESPN’s Jeff Passan reports MLB has a conference call scheduled for Friday to discuss the COVID-19 pandemic, but given the rate of the outbreak and growing panic around the country, Friday is too far away. This is not a can to kick down the road. On Wednesday alone Washington State banned public gatherings of at least 250 people, forcing the Mariners to find an alternative for their first two regular season series. San Francisco and Oakland both banned public gatherings of at least 1,000 people, affecting the Giants and Athletics. Other cities and states have made similar recommendations and more will surely do the same in the coming hours and days.”