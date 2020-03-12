Tipsheet: Sports industry begins the painful process of shutting down

The NBA has suspended its season. The NHL seems likely to do the same Thursday.
MLB will look long and hard and delaying the start of its season after initially moving early Mariners games away from Seattle.
The NCAA decided to hold its basketball tournament without fans, following the lead of some conference tournaments. It, too, may decide to just shut it down as the momentum towards social distancing gathers steam.
Ditto for the MLS, which has already postponed games in impacted areas. The Tokyo Olympics are in some peril. European soccer has been hit hard.
Losing sports as a diversion is down the list of things America has to worry about these days, but it is a real blow nonetheless.
The sports industry will take a massive blow. Think about the Blues and those anticipated sellout crowds down the stretch and those sellout crowds for playoff games.
Think about the Cardinals and Ballpark Village and downtown hotels and the hundreds of thousands of fans who come from across the Midwest and Mid-South regions to see them play.
Think about all that money going away and all the people losing work and the multiplier economic impact that will have.
And that’s just one industry.
We have arrived at a moment nobody could have imagined. Life as we were living is changing dramatically while we wage a tough battle against an insidious virus.
You will see things in the coming months you never imagined. Hopefully you and your loved ones will come out of this OK after the battle runs its course.
“Don't know what to compare this situation to,” Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry said via Twitter. “Just gotta buckle up and take care of yourself and those around you. Basketball will be back at some point but right now, protect yourself and stay safe out there!”
Here is what folks have been writing about this startling turn of events:
Pete Thamel, Yahoo! Sports: “The news of the suspended game between the Utah Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder included a startling detail. ESPN reported that a Thunder medical staff member grabbed the game officials a few minutes before tipoff and told them something. Then the teams headed to their benches and the game was eventually canceled. Not long after, Stadium reported Jazz forward Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19. And not long after that, the NBA announced it was suspending it season. That moment appears to be a tipping point to what could be wholesale changes to the American sports landscape, including the upcoming NCAA tournament. In a dizzying flurry on Wednesday night, the NBA announced its season will be suspended, actor Tom Hanks announced on Twitter that he has the coronavirus and President Trump instituted a travel ban to Europe. This is an inflection point for both sports and society, as the NCAA tournament appears to be in peril. It’s virtually impossible to imagine the NCAA, which just hours before announced a tournament without fans, carrying on as planned in the wake of the NBA news.”
Chris Mannix, SI.com: “The NBA did the only responsible thing. The coronavirus is spreading everywhere. New U.S. cases pop up by the hour. President Donald Trump suspended all travel from Europe on Wednesday. Worldwide cases are numbering in the hundreds of thousands. Deaths are climbing. It isn’t contained. There is no known cure. And now an NBA player has it. This was always the league’s nightmare scenario. On a conference call with team owners on Wednesday, there was a frank discussion about ways to save the season, a source familiar with the call told SI.com. Owners weren’t wild about the idea of playing in front of empty arenas, but it beat the alternative of suspending play and losing hundreds of millions in television revenue. This, though, was the game changer. A player tests positive, he’s quarantined. His teammates are quarantined. His recent opponents will have to get tested, and perhaps quarantined. Even if the opponents play, wiping an entire team off the schedule simply isn’t workable. This was always the event that triggered the nuclear option.”
Mike Axisa, CBSSports.com: “While all that happened, spring training games with thousands of fans in the stands -- children and elderly surely among them -- were being played in Arizona and Florida. Three spring games were ongoing when the NBA announced it is suspending its season. To date, MLB 's only preventive measures have been revising autograph policies and kicking the media out of the clubhouse. That has to change. Major League Baseball has a responsibility to protect its fans and the public at large, and it's time to suspend spring training and postpone the start of the regular season indefinitely, effective immediately. ESPN’s Jeff Passan reports MLB has a conference call scheduled for Friday to discuss the COVID-19 pandemic, but given the rate of the outbreak and growing panic around the country, Friday is too far away. This is not a can to kick down the road. On Wednesday alone Washington State banned public gatherings of at least 250 people, forcing the Mariners to find an alternative for their first two regular season series. San Francisco and Oakland both banned public gatherings of at least 1,000 people, affecting the Giants and Athletics. Other cities and states have made similar recommendations and more will surely do the same in the coming hours and days.”
Gabe Lacques, USA Today: “Global pandemics don’t afford the luxury of peering too far into the future. As the coronavirus spread around the world and slowly punctured the bubble of spring training that precariously shielded Major League Baseball, the concept of time shifted. The threat posed by COVID-19 was first measured in weeks, and then days. As cases and casualties rose, however, the clock accelerated, until the disruptions and developments came by the hour, with at least two teams – the Seattle Mariners and Oakland Athletics – already forced out of their home series to start the season. And then Rudy Gobert happened. And just like that, MLB lost the luxury of slow-playing its coronavirus response. Oh, we don’t mean to dismiss the logistics mania that surely has engulfed its New York headquarters, and the front offices of teams scrambling to stay ahead of this lightning-fast scourge. Since baseball’s regular season had not yet commenced, a measured approach was appropriate. But the suspension of the NBA season after the Utah Jazz’s tested positive for coronavirus changes everything.”
MEGAPHONE
"This is crazy. This can't be true. I mean, it's not within the realm of possibility. It seemed more like out of a movie than reality."
Dallas Maverick owner Mark Cuban, during an in-game interview with ESPN.