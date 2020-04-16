Tipsheet: Sports industry prepares to ease back into action without fans

Professional sports will return in some form this year. Like other major industries, sports will have to ease its way back into operation or risk disappearing for good.
Look for golf to lead the way back this summer as a studio sport. Golf Digest reports that the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, will restart the PGA Tour season June 11-14 without spectators. The event was moved from May 21-24.
The NBA, NHL and perhaps MLB will follow as studio sports in some form. The NFL doesn’t want to go there and college football really can’t afford to go there.
But the alternative – shutting down deep into 2021 waiting for a vaccine – is not much of an option. So sports leagues are pondering a variety of concepts, including centralized competitive sites.
“We have a variety of contingency plans that we have talked about and worked on,” MLB commissioner Rob Manfred told Fox Business News. “Plans may be too strong of a word. Ideas may be a better word. All of them are designed to address limitations that may exist when businesses restart. Traveling limitations. Limitations on mass gatherings that may still exist. We thought about ways to try to make baseball available to all the fans across the United States in the face of those restrictions. From our perspective, we don’t have a plan, we have lots of ideas.”
Many athletes will balk at biodome sports, but the show must go on. Health expert Dr. Anthony Fauci endorsed the studio sport concept during an interview with Snapchat’s Peter Hamby.
"There's a way of doing that," Fauci said. "Nobody comes to the stadium. Put (the players) in big hotels, wherever you want to play, keep them very well surveilled. ... Have them tested every single week and make sure they don't wind up infecting each other or their family, and just let them play the season out."
Confined to a big hotel, being "very well surveilled"? It doesn’t sound like Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout would be up for that.
“There's a lot of red flags, a lot of questions,” Trout told NBC Sports. “Obviously, we would have to agree on it as players. But I think the mentality is we want to get back as soon as we can, but obviously it's gotta be realistic. We can't be sitting in a hotel room, just going from the field to the hotel room and not being able to do anything. I think that's pretty crazy."
Playing in an empty stadium would be weird, but Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins figures players could adapt.
"Honestly, we practice every day in an empty grass area and pump in fake crowd noise for away games," Cousins said on a conference call. "But more often than not, you're used to it. OTA practices don't have a lot of pomp and circumstance to them. So honestly, to go out and just play the game would kind of be refreshing, a breath of fresh air, to just let us know that we don't have to have all the smoke and the fire. We can just play football. So as long as we're playing the game, I won't have a lot of complaints, and hopefully if it's still not returned to normal, we can find a way to make it work."
San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle noted that hearing the snap counts would be a lot easier.
“Home games will definitely be weird but if I can go into Seattle or New Orleans without fans there, that will make my job at lot easier,” Kittle said. “I wouldn’t have to listen to anything. No more silent counts, nothing like that. That would make my life really easy. Hey, I’ll play on the road. That’s fine. No worries with that.”
Once the gates are open again, teams may initially limit crowd size for physical distancing purposes. And when the restrictions are lifted, we could see fewer sellouts due to the leeriness of fans.
A Seton Hall University poll discovered that just 13 percent of Americans would feel comfortable attending games as they did in the past. It may take years to get things back to the old normal.
OTHER VOICES
Here's a sampling of what's being written about the potential return of sports:
Mike Florio, Pro Football Talk: “Here’s the biggest question associated with the prospect of quarantining players by putting them in ‘big hotels’: What if they don’t want to do that? Any dramatic change to working conditions will trigger for the NFL a duty to bargain with the NFL Players Association, which may not be willing or able to enter into a blanket commitment to making its constituents a captive workforce, with the season becoming, essentially, a four-month road trip. The end result could be that players will have the right to decide, one by one, whether they want to play — with the understanding that, if they choose not to play, they won’t receive their base salaries. And maybe that should be the extent of the financial loss; fines or bonus forfeitures arguably shouldn’t apply in this situation. Every player should have the ability to make a decision as to whether he’s comfortable leaving his family and staying in a hotel for the duration of the season — unless his family is able and willing to join him. It’s way too early to know how that would unfold, if players have the ability to tap out of a season played under team quarantine.
"Would Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson give up his $18 million base salary and the ability to play football this season? Would Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, whose base salary is only $1.55 million this year, pass on playing? (The fact that Rodgers would be potentially losing on $1.55 million suggests that the downside of not playing perhaps should be something other than base salary only, since Rodgers is making $32 million per year on average.)
"Regardless, the Bio-Dome approach may sound good in theory, but it won’t be the easiest concept to sell to the individual players who either will be away from their families — or who will be sequestered in a hotel with their families — for the full football season.”
Michael McCann, SI.com: “While gate receipts are no longer the primary driver of revenue for pro leagues — TV revenue is king — ticket sales remain considerable sources of revenue that are shared by owners and players. According to Statista, gate receipts account for approximately 22 percent of NBA revenue, 30 percent of MLB revenue, 15 percent of NFL revenue and 37 percent of NHL revenue. The presence of spectators also impacts revenue related to sponsorships, signage, concessions and parking. Yes, leagues can operate without spectators, but franchises will be worth less for a time being and players will sign contracts that are less lucrative.
"Leagues could face a multi-year situation where teams in some cities could host games, perhaps eventually with spectators, while teams in other cities will be legally barred from doing so. Making things more complex, the list of cities capable of hosting games could change depending on when and where outbreaks strike. In response, leagues could alter what a ‘home’ game means so that neutral sites are considered ‘home.’ Alternatively, they could play all their games in one shared facility, a concept under consideration by leagues. With the consent of the respective players’ associations, leagues could also implement virus testing and the quarantining of players, coaches and staff.”
Kevin Blackistone, Washington Post: “It is unclear whether sports fans will even want to fill stadiums and arenas for games until a vaccine is available. Are the concerns of the athletes, whom those fans would turn out to watch, not to be considered? Is this ancient Rome and our place of play the primal Colosseum?”
MEGAPHONE
“The fans are what makes the game so much fun, whether it’s winning a game and your stadium is going ballistic or you win a game on the road and the crowd goes silent. Both of those are some of the pinnacles of football for me, just hearing that. So it will be definitely different if that’s what happens. Like I said, I’m just going to focus on what I can control, and if I can just go play football then I’ll be pretty happy.”
