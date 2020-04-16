Tipsheet: Sports industry prepares to ease back into action without fans

“Home games will definitely be weird but if I can go into Seattle or New Orleans without fans there, that will make my job at lot easier,” Kittle said. “I wouldn’t have to listen to anything. No more silent counts, nothing like that. That would make my life really easy. Hey, I’ll play on the road. That’s fine. No worries with that.”

OTHER VOICES

Mike Florio, Pro Football Talk: “Here’s the biggest question associated with the prospect of quarantining players by putting them in ‘big hotels’: What if they don’t want to do that? Any dramatic change to working conditions will trigger for the NFL a duty to bargain with the NFL Players Association, which may not be willing or able to enter into a blanket commitment to making its constituents a captive workforce, with the season becoming, essentially, a four-month road trip. The end result could be that players will have the right to decide, one by one, whether they want to play — with the understanding that, if they choose not to play, they won’t receive their base salaries. And maybe that should be the extent of the financial loss; fines or bonus forfeitures arguably shouldn’t apply in this situation. Every player should have the ability to make a decision as to whether he’s comfortable leaving his family and staying in a hotel for the duration of the season — unless his family is able and willing to join him. It’s way too early to know how that would unfold, if players have the ability to tap out of a season played under team quarantine.