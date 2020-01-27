Tipsheet: Sports world mourns Kobe Bryant's death

Dan Wetzel, Yahoo! Sports: “Across 20 years he established himself among the pantheons of the all-time greats, a one-name global sensation. It wasn’t just that he could play, it was how he played. His focus was singular … win. He didn’t care who he had to step over to get that done, teammate or opponent alike. He cared about defense as much as offense. More, actually. He was the Mamba, the Black Mamba, who thrived on the slow, relentless burn of self-improvement until no one in the league could contain him, until he could just squeeze the life out of everyone, outlasting them all. He won five NBA championships with the Lakers. He was the league MVP. He was Finals MVP, twice. He was an 18-time All-Star. He was also a throwback, maybe the last, to an era when players didn’t care if other players liked them. Respect? Oh, he demanded respect. But this was about winning titles, not making friends. He somehow never really cared, at least outwardly, about his image. No one could ever figure him out. He spoke Italian. At the Olympics, while USA Basketball teammates were back in the hotel, playing cards among themselves, he’d pop up at events to root on Americans or just to experience the entire thing. He had dark moments and personal failures, but he and his family stuck together. There could never be any questioning of his commitment as a father, and in retirement he’d immersed himself in coaching his children, including his daughter’s AAU team, and championed girl power through sports. He could be impervious. He could be profound. He could be both at the same time. He was wholly and completely fascinating.”