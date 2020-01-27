Tipsheet: Sports world mourns Kobe Bryant's death

The sports world is reeling from the death of NBA superstar Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and others in a helicopter crash Sunday.
He stood among the athletic giants of our time, along with the likes of Tiger Woods, Alex Rodriguez and Tom Brady. Fans loved him or hated him -- depending on their affiliations -- and they were seldom bored with him.
San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich summed it up well:
"All of us know what a great player he was, but he went beyond great playing. He was a competitor -- that goes unmatched. It's what made him as a player so attractive to everybody -- that focus, that competitiveness, that will to win. And even more importantly than that, we all feel a deep sense of loss for what he meant to all of us in so many ways, and so many millions of people loved him for so many different reasons. It's just a tragic thing."
Woods wasn’t especially close to Bryant, but was a kindred spirit.
"We really connected more on the mental side of it, the prep, how much it takes to be prepared,'' he told reporters. "For me, I don't have to react like he does, we can take our time, but you've still got to pay attention to the details, and that's what he did better than probably any other player in NBA history. He paid attention to the details, the little things.
"The amount of hours he spent in the gym in the offseason and during the summers to work on shots and do all the different things, it looked like it came natural to him on the court during game time, but he spent more hours looking at film and trying to figure out what's the best way to become better. That's where he and I really connected because we're very similar.
"He came into the league, and I turned pro right around the same time, and we had our 20-year run together. It's shocking."
Former Los Angeles Lakers general manager Jerry West, himself an NBA icon, brought Bryant to LA and guided him through his early years.
"I haven't come to grips with this," West told ESPN. "First you have a feeling of shock, then a feeling of horrible sorrow, and then you start having all these recollections of the times I shared with him. Unbelievable. Just unbelievable.
"I feel like I've lost a son."
Here is what folks are writing about Bryant:
Dan Wolken, USA Today: “To lose someone as important as Bryant in the basketball pantheon so suddenly before his 42nd birthday means we are entirely unprepared to talk about his loss, even though it’s our responsibility to chronicle who he was and what he meant. In that sense, there are two things that stand out: The clarity about what his job was on the basketball court and the ease with which he left it behind. Every great NBA superstar has a trait that defines them, and Bryant’s was the certainty with which he played the game. He was there to score, he was committed to rise to the stakes of the game, and he was willing to live with the results no matter what they were as long as he had some control of the outcome. While Bryant’s single-mindedness as a competitor late in games might have been a weakness from time to time, he knew exactly who he was and what he was supposed to do when it mattered. And more often than not, he came out on the right end of it. He was the Mamba every time he took the floor. Bryant will not be remembered as a better player than either Michael Jordan or LeBron James, but he was the bridge between them, carving out a legacy of five NBA titles, two Finals MVPs, an 81-point game and an incredible 60 points the final time he took the floor in 2016.”
Dan Wetzel, Yahoo! Sports: “Across 20 years he established himself among the pantheons of the all-time greats, a one-name global sensation. It wasn’t just that he could play, it was how he played. His focus was singular … win. He didn’t care who he had to step over to get that done, teammate or opponent alike. He cared about defense as much as offense. More, actually. He was the Mamba, the Black Mamba, who thrived on the slow, relentless burn of self-improvement until no one in the league could contain him, until he could just squeeze the life out of everyone, outlasting them all. He won five NBA championships with the Lakers. He was the league MVP. He was Finals MVP, twice. He was an 18-time All-Star. He was also a throwback, maybe the last, to an era when players didn’t care if other players liked them. Respect? Oh, he demanded respect. But this was about winning titles, not making friends. He somehow never really cared, at least outwardly, about his image. No one could ever figure him out. He spoke Italian. At the Olympics, while USA Basketball teammates were back in the hotel, playing cards among themselves, he’d pop up at events to root on Americans or just to experience the entire thing. He had dark moments and personal failures, but he and his family stuck together. There could never be any questioning of his commitment as a father, and in retirement he’d immersed himself in coaching his children, including his daughter’s AAU team, and championed girl power through sports. He could be impervious. He could be profound. He could be both at the same time. He was wholly and completely fascinating.”
Bill Plaschke, Los Angeles Times: “Kobe was your childhood hero. He was your adult icon. For 20 years he was on posters in your bedroom, on the television in your living room, in the lunch talk in your school cafeteria, in the smack talk at your office water cooler, and ultimately riding on a truck down Figueroa Street while you cheered and bragged and bathed in his greatness. You watched him grow up, and this city’s relentless approach to sports grew with him, and soon, even with all of his off-court failings, many people felt they carried a little piece of him. On your best days, the days you landed a big account or aced a big test or just survived a battle with traffic, you felt like Kobe. You were Kobe. And in the end, as he retired into a life of movies and books and coaching Gianna’s basketball team, he was us.”
Michael Rosenberg, SI.com: “Thirteen-year-old Gianna Bryant and her father are gone, and that is not quite how Bryant's story will be told, but it’s how we should think about it first. We all get one life, none more important than any other. Gianna did not have the chance to live hers, and the sadness is unbearable. For her mom, Vanessa, and for her sisters Natalia, Bianca and Capri, there will be a million tributes, and all will be insufficient. What do you say? What does it matter? Their thoughts are theirs, to form over time, and to share only if they ever feel the desire. Our thoughts about the Bryant family should start with Gianna, and nobody understood that better than Kobe Bryant. From a distance, especially he was young, Kobe was easy to caricature as the kind of man who would only be happy raising a boy, and then, only a boy like him. He was legendarily competitive, the most committed athlete in his sport, a proud and self-described ‘alpha male’ who had an uneven relationship with his own father. But one reason Kobe Bryant was so alluring was that he didn’t just do what society expected him to do. He coached girls’ basketball and became perhaps the sport’s most prominent fan. He told Jimmy Kimmel that when strangers said he needed a son to carry his legacy, he had a quick answer: Gianna could handle it herself.”