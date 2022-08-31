Tipsheet Sputtering Brewers still seeking much-needed relief

In their latest bullpen failure, the Milwaukee Brewers wasted an excellent spot start from Jason Alexander while falling 4-2 to the tanking Pittsburgh Pirates at home.

So the Brewers missed a chance to chip a game off of their six-game deficit in the National League Central while the Cardinals were falling flat against the Reds in Cincinnati Tuesday.

Alexander allowed just one run in five innings, then Hoby Milner blanked the Pirates for an inning before the trouble started.

Matt Bush allowed a Michael Chavis homer in the seventh inning. Brad Boxberger walked three batters, forcing home a run in the eighth inning.

“None of is liked the walks tonight for sure,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. “We’ve relied on Box and we’re going to have to continue relying on him and (have) no problem with relying on him.”

Peter Strzelecki yielded Oneil Cruz’s RBI double in the ninth inning. Cruz, one of the game’s elite prospects, has six homers and 16 RBIs in 46 at-bats against the Brewers in his young career.

“Clearly, we’ve got to figure something out because we’re not doing a good enough job,” Counsell said. “I don’t think there’s any question about that. We all know he’s a talented player, but we’ve got to do better.”

Before falling Tuesday night, the Brewers had managed a three-game winning streak at the expense of the Chicago Cubs and Pirates. But since July 30, Milwaukee has gone 11-16.

The turning point was, of course, the trade that sent struggling closer Josh Hader to the San Diego Padres for struggling closer Taylor Rogers. This was a classic trade that helped neither team, but it had a bad psychological impact on the Brewers.

Before Tuesday’s game, Jay Jaffe offered this assessment on FanGraphs:

While Rogers hasn’t blown a save, he’s only had one save opportunity, and he did take a loss against the Cardinals after entering a 2-2 tie in the eighth inning on August 14. The rest of the bullpen has taken on a rather disheveled look, as his fellow relievers have blown eight saves, going 1-5 in those games (twice they doubled up, both in extra-inning games), with Devin Williams successfully shutting the door three times and deadline acquisition Matt Bush twice.

Injuries took a toll on its once-dominant starting rotation, which carried a 4.22 August earned-run average into Tuesday’s game. Aaron Ashby is sidelined by a sore shoulder and Adrian Houser is still working his way back from a sore elbow.

In addition to needing better pitching, the Brewers need more offense as well. Rowdy Tellez was out of the lineup Tuesday with a sore knee, so former Cardinals second baseman Kolten Wong got his first start in the clean-up slot.

Wong hit a two-run homer, but that’s all the offense Milwaukee could muster. Given the state of their bullpen, that wasn't nearly enough.

TALKIN' BASEBALL

Here is what folks have been writing about Our National Pastime:

Matt Snyder, CBSSports.com: “The Cards are a step below the powerhouse’ group . . . in terms of record and run differential. If they were sitting in the opposite dugout of a powerhouse in a playoff series right now, however, it would be a hard-fought series without a true favorite. They have a pair of MVP candidates (Hall of Fame types, actually) atop a well-rounded roster of position players. Thanks to the trade deadline acquisitions, the rotation has rounded into shape and the bullpen is anchored by a beast of a fireman in Ryan Helsley. The Cardinals are not one of the top four bets to win the title, but they are the strongest bet beyond those four.”

Henry Palattella, MLB.com: “While this year hasn’t gone as planned for (Steven) Matz, there’s still a chance for him to impact the Cardinals down the stretch run -- just not in the way most expected. After suffering a left knee strain in late July, Matz is close to returning to the Cardinals, who are planning to bring him back as a reliever. With Jack Flaherty returning to the rotation soon and Trade Deadline acquisitions José Quintana and Jordan Montgomery pitching well, Matz is the odd man out, which could end up helping St. Louis in the short term. With a strikeout rate that ranks in the 80th percentile in MLB, a walk rate that’s even better (91st percentile) and an average of 10.8 strikeouts per nine innings, Matz has the stuff to make a difference in the postseason.”

Alden Gonzalez, ESPN.com: “Craig Kimbrel began the week with a 4.26 ERA and a 1.49 WHIP, while sporting a career-worst 28.9% strikeout rate. His first one-run save of the season didn't come until the middle of August. There's a belief within the Dodgers that Kimbrel is either the closer or is without a role, which makes one wonder whether he'll crack the postseason roster. This much is certain: The Dodgers are a better team if Kimbrel is good enough to take the ball when it's late and close. It lengthens their bullpen and allows others to slot into more appropriate roles, which is why they'll give Kimbrel every chance to prove himself capable over what remains of this season. But he'll have to earn it.”

Andrew Tredinnick, NorthJersey.com: “One of the best ways to judge a team is how it handles adversity. For the Mets, it began in the final week of spring training when they learned that Jacob deGrom would be out for a minimum of four weeks and then again when Max Scherzer was lost for seven weeks with an oblique strain. Tylor Megill and David Peterson stepped in and delivered to make sure the Mets did not hit the panic button. But that fortitude has shone through numerous times over the course of the season, including against the Phillies, Cardinals and Yankees.”

Bradford Doolittle, ESPN.com: “Doesn't seem like anyone has noticed, but the Atlanta Braves are the defending champs and they are better than they were a year ago. Atlanta might be a 100-win wild-card team. The Mets better hold on tight to their precarious lead in the East because if they don't and have to burn Scherzer and deGrom in a wild-card series, then this amazing regular season might have been to no avail.”

MEGAPHONE

“The process he takes every single day is the most special thing about him. His routine, getting to watch him every day and talk to him, it’s so fundamentally sound. That’s the most enjoyable part. The results are amazing, but the way he goes about it is even better.”

New York Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo, on teammate Aaron Judge.