Tipsheet: Sputtering Cubs offense finally breaks through

Tom Verducci, SI.com: “In this unscripted season, COVID-19 and the workarounds to dodge it are having effects on scheduling, rosters and, ultimately, playoff spots. Not to be overlooked among the cascading influences are the four months when baseball was shut down. The Chicago Cubs appeared to have used the time wisely as it relates to keeping arms ready and healthy. They jumped out to a 13-3 start with the best starting pitching in baseball. Then the Milwaukee Brewers and St. Louis Cardinals reminded them this season is one big game of Jenga!–ready to topple at a moment’s notice. Over the weekend the Brewers took three straight games from Chicago, each one by one run, which is their hemlock. Under manager Craig Counsell, Milwaukee is 90-60 over the past four years in games decided by one run–the best record in baseball–including 12-5 against the Cubs. On top of the sweep, the Cubs saw starting pitcher Tyler Chatwood land on the IL with a bad back and Jon Lester give up five runs, and now they face five games in three days because of the Cardinals’ post-outbreak barnstorming tour. The Cubs need to find starters for two of those games. With Javy Báez (.241 OBP, hitless in his past 17 at-bats) and Kris Bryant (.182, driven in two runners) ice cold, the Cubs have been carried by their starting pitchers, none of whom are either homegrown or especially young: Lester, 36, Yu Darvish, 34, Kyle Hendricks, 30, Chatwood, 30, and Alec Mills, 28. Will the great pitching hold up? No team in the National League is close to the Dodgers. Are the Cubs an elite next-level team, or just fortunate to have banked a 13-3 start in a 60-game season? We’re about to find out.”