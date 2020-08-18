Tipsheet: Sputtering Cubs offense finally breaks through

The Chicago Cubs were sinking deeper into an offensive funk Monday until Cardinals reliever Tyler Webb threw them a lifeline.
The Small Bears lost the first half of the doubleheader 3-1 and trailed the second game 4-1. They appeared to be heading toward their fifth consecutive loss. They were hitless heading into the sixth inning.
"This is going to happen," Cubs slugger David Bote said. "You can't get frustrated. You can't get caught up in results. Even in a 60-game season, as much as it is a sprint, and as much as every game literally matters, with great magnitude, you've really got to trust that we've been playing good baseball and not push the panic button."
Ah, but the exasperation was mounting for hitters up and down their vaunted lineup. Slugger Kyle Schwarber underscored that in the sixth inning with nobody out and a runner at first base.
He tried to push a two-strike bunt to the vacated left side of the infield against hard-throwing Genesis Cabrera. The ball rolled way, way foul for a strikeout.
"I'm fine with that," Cubs manager David Ross said. "I encourage players to get outside the box and do things when they don't feel comfortable. I think, if you watch the two swings before, I don't think he was seeing the ball off that guy very well.
“So he tried to get outside the box and help his team.”
Well, that’s one way to spin it. In reality it looked more like capitulation than creativity, but the play became a moot point after Bote’s three-run pinch homer powered the Cubs to a 5-4 victory.
Willson Contreras greeted Webb with an RBI double in the sixth. After Ian Happ failed to bunt his way on – another indicator of offensive frustration – Jason Heyward drew a pivotal walk and Bote launched his bomb.
"Putting that swing on the ball was beautiful," Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo told reporters. "Really, it's a spark and it's energetic after a long day."
The blast sent a wave of relief over the lineup.
"We just kept grinding, kept grinding, kept putting the pressure on them," Bote told reporters. "Guys kept getting on base. And then you've got the one hit to finally kind of put us through there and kind of put a stop to things."
The Cubs lost their previous four games by a total of five runs. MLB.com noted that their failure to make contact was killing them.
Heading into the doubleheader their strikeout rate (27.9 percent) ranked 30th in the big leagues and their contact rate (72.6 percent) ranked 25th.
But the Cubs have been drawing lots of walks, so at least they didn’t completely lose their plate discipline.
"I think we've been very consistent in having a plan and trying to stick to that," Ross said. "The main thing that I would stress, is just continue to value the walk and taking a walk maybe when you're not seeing the ball too well, or maybe scuffling a little bit."
Here is what folks are writing about Our National Pastime:
Tom Verducci, SI.com: “In this unscripted season, COVID-19 and the workarounds to dodge it are having effects on scheduling, rosters and, ultimately, playoff spots. Not to be overlooked among the cascading influences are the four months when baseball was shut down. The Chicago Cubs appeared to have used the time wisely as it relates to keeping arms ready and healthy. They jumped out to a 13-3 start with the best starting pitching in baseball. Then the Milwaukee Brewers and St. Louis Cardinals reminded them this season is one big game of Jenga!–ready to topple at a moment’s notice. Over the weekend the Brewers took three straight games from Chicago, each one by one run, which is their hemlock. Under manager Craig Counsell, Milwaukee is 90-60 over the past four years in games decided by one run–the best record in baseball–including 12-5 against the Cubs. On top of the sweep, the Cubs saw starting pitcher Tyler Chatwood land on the IL with a bad back and Jon Lester give up five runs, and now they face five games in three days because of the Cardinals’ post-outbreak barnstorming tour. The Cubs need to find starters for two of those games. With Javy Báez (.241 OBP, hitless in his past 17 at-bats) and Kris Bryant (.182, driven in two runners) ice cold, the Cubs have been carried by their starting pitchers, none of whom are either homegrown or especially young: Lester, 36, Yu Darvish, 34, Kyle Hendricks, 30, Chatwood, 30, and Alec Mills, 28. Will the great pitching hold up? No team in the National League is close to the Dodgers. Are the Cubs an elite next-level team, or just fortunate to have banked a 13-3 start in a 60-game season? We’re about to find out.”
Jesse Yomtov, USA Today: “The Los Angeles Dodgers are who we thought they were. The seven-time defending NL West champions struggled early in some campaigns during their reign, but with little room for error in this shortened season, have come out blazing in 2020 Los Angeles has started 16-7, led on offense by Mookie Betts, and has the majors' best bullpen (1.43 ERA) through Sunday. The scariest thing about the Dodgers is that they have so much room for improvement. Reigning NL MVP Cody Bellinger is hitting just .187 through Sunday and No. 2 starter Walker Buehler has a 5.21 ERA, meaning the team has had to rely on contributions from new faces including Betts, rookie starter Dustin May and relievers like Blake Treinen and Brusdar Graterol. Once Bellinger and Buehler – along with other reliable holdovers like Max Muncy and Joc Pederson – get going, the Dodgers could really create some separation en route to an eighth consecutive division crown.”
Danny Vietti, CBSSports.com: “Alex Bregman is finally starting to get his bat rolling and the return of Yordan Alvarez to the lineup helped assist the Astros in a sweep over Seattle over the weekend. The centerpiece and face of the franchise, Jose Altuve, however, has not figured things out at the dish: .184/.253/.310/.563 slash line with 21 strikeouts in just 20 games. Altuve has never struck out more than 85 times in a full 162-game season -- he's on pace for 60-plus punch outs in a 60-game condensed season. Oakland A's pitcher Frankie Montas went on record saying he doesn't believe the Astros ‘have their head in the game,’ and reports have surfaced that Altuve is taking the aftermath of the sign-stealing scandal deep to heart. Altuve even asked manager Dusty Baker to drop him down in the lineup for Sunday's contest.”
Jeff Passan, ESPN.com: “What MLB is considering isn't a bubble in the self-contained, NBA-Disney sense. Baseball's would be more of a restrictive version of its protocols, specifically dictating where one lives and can go. Second: The players, while party to any conversation about the postseason, recognize that the league will implement its desired postseason format and that their power in the matter is minimal. Still, the likelihood that players would make a fuss over a postseason bubble, as they did in April when the possibility of a full-season bubble was first reported, is far lower. The playoffs are incredibly important to baseball. The league stands to make upward of $1 billion in television revenue. The players negotiated a $50 million playoff pool. Both sides want to crown a champion. A month in relative isolation -- especially with the dwindling number of players affected as teams get deeper into the postseason -- is palatable. Something the league could do to alleviate concerns from the players: Find a way to involve their families in the bubble. Remember, players' initial concerns about a bubble plan almost all centered around the potential exclusion of families.”
MEGAPHONE
"I've been in this game since I was a kid. I know a lot of unwritten rules. I was kind of lost on this. Those experiences, you have to learn. Probably next time, I'll take a pitch."
San Diego Padres slugger Fernando Tatis Jr., after crushing a grand slam on a 3-0 pitch with a 10-3 lead.
