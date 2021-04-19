Tipsheet: Sputtering Cubs remain a step behind Cardinals

Somebody always has it worse than you. For example: Chicago Cubs fans have reason to be fretful this season.
The Cubs sit in the National League Central cellar, one game back of the third-place Cardinals and three games behind the division-leading Cincinnati Reds.
That’s not so bad. And it’s really, really early.
But look at the negative stuff on their ledger:
- The Cubs are 3-3 against the horrible Pittsburgh Pirates and 3-6 against the rest of the world.
- Opponents have outscored the Cubs by 23 runs this season. Only the rebuilding Detroit Tigers have a worse run differential.
- The Cubs are hitting below the Mendoza Line as a team. Their .192 batting average ranks dead last in the majors.
- Starting pitchers Zach Davies and Kyle Hendricks have combined to allow 23 runs in 24 1/3 innings.
- Javier Baez has 27 strikeouts in 56 at bats and Joc Pederson (.536 on-base plus slugging percentage), Ian Happ (.540 OPS) and Jason Heyward (.554 OPS) are also struggling.
Writing for ESPN, Buster Olney noted that Baez’s struggles were especially vexing for the Cubs:
As the 60-game 2020 sprint began, new Cubs manager David Ross told his players not to fret over the numbers, that the sample would be so small that nobody could take the results at face value. And Ross was correct -- generally. But a problem for Javier Baez is that his poor '20 performance followed a negotiation that concluded with him passing up a Cubs' offer somewhere in the range of $180 million. Now Baez's small sample of results in '21 looks similar to that of last year and, combined, comprise a larger sample of questions and doubts about whether the team should replicate its past offer. Baez is eligible for free agency this offseason, when he'll turn 29. To get anywhere to what the Cubs dangled a little more than a year ago, he'll need to perform better than he has in 2020 and '21: 72 games, 87 strikeouts, eight walks, a .201 average.
The Small Bears flopped on the big Sunday Night Baseball stage with Hendricks allowing four homers in the first inning of a 13-4 loss to the Atlanta Braves.
Afterward, he tried to shake off the fiasco.
‘‘It’s like any other adverse situation,’’ Hendricks said during his postgame video conference with reporters. ‘‘You just try and learn from it and feel what’s going on. I just made a lot of bad pitches there, a lot of flat pitches right over the middle of the plate.’’
Hendricks settled down enough to last four innings against the Braves to spare the bullpen extreme abuse.
“It's just a tough one. That eats at him,” Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo said. “As professional as he is, he wants to go out there every time and execute what he's trying to do. And when he doesn't do that, I know it doesn't sit well.”
Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer is mulling a roster overhaul. Whether that occurs during the season or over the winter will depend on whether this team can hang in the division race.
Next up for the Cubs are the ambitious New York Mets. Stay tuned . . .
TALKIN’ BASEBALL
Here is what folks are writing about Our National Pastime:
Thomas Boswell, Washington Post: “For seven years, since the day they signed Scherzer, the Nats have been banking on monstrously long contracts to pitchers that their front office, scouts and number crunchers think can both prosper and last. And it has mostly paid off — big. In wins and memories. With Corbin signed through 2024, Strasburg through 2026 and Scherzer free to leave this fall, what we’re watching now is not just the start of a season. It may be the prelude to the next several seasons. The Nats have walked a tightrope for years. If Strasburg, Corbin and the team itself can find patient ways to keep them both healthy — not every start in every season — but most of the time, the fun may continue. If not, it is a long way down.”
Katherine Acquavella, CBSSports.com: “The Milwaukee Brewers are hoping for a bounce-back season this year. Losing their superstar outfielder Christian Yelich -- who is looking for a bounce-back season of his own -- certainly does not help their cause. On Saturday, the Brewers' move to place Yelich on the 10-day injured list with back soreness became official. The IL move came after Yelich sat out for five straight games. The back issues for Yelich are a recurring theme, stemming all the way back to his time with the Marlins. The setback hurts both the Brewers and Yelich, who was off to a good start this season with a .333/.459/.367 slash line.”
Ian O’Connor, New York Post: “There are 29 other teams in major league baseball, and the Yankees have a worse record than 28 of them. Despite a payroll about $134 million fatter than Tampa Bay’s, the Yankees have allowed the Rays to take up permanent residence in their big-market heads. The Rays have taken six straight series from the Yanks, and have won 15 of their last 18 regular-season meetings, and eight of their last nine in The Bronx. If they see each other again in the postseason, a year after the Yanks were bounced from the ALDS, the Rays will feel all but invincible walking into that series. Kevin Cash will surely feel that he owns the not-so-intangible edge in the dugout. [Aaron] Boone could not even be rescued by his $324 million ace in the hole, Gerrit Cole, whose 10 strikeouts over 6 ¹/₃ innings left him with 39 for the year, more than any Yankee ever after four starts. Cole was Cole, and still that wasn’t good enough to prevent his team from losing its fifth in a row.”
David Laurila, FanGraphs: “The Red Sox got off to a sluggish start offensively, scoring just five runs while getting swept by the Orioles in their season-opening series. Only once did a Boston batter leave the yard in what might be best-described as a three-game debacle. On the heels of a moribund 2020 campaign, concerns were rampant. Then they began slugging. Alex Cora’s club scored 67 runs while winning their next nine games, hitting 15 dingers in the process.”
MEGAPHONE
“If you look at Nola the last three or four years, I don’t know how you could possibly say he’s not an ace. He’s been a Top 10 pitcher in baseball so I’m not sure how that would be considered not an ace. If that was me, that would certainly fuel my fire. I would say it’s people outside of the game of baseball who view it that way. People in the clubhouse and people on the field know that he’s an ace, on this team and other teams. Just look at the guy’s resume. I’m not really sure where that comes from but it’s not from people who know baseball.”
Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto, after Aaron Nola threw a two-hitter at the Cardinals.