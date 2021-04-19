Tipsheet: Sputtering Cubs remain a step behind Cardinals

Ian O’Connor, New York Post: “There are 29 other teams in major league baseball, and the Yankees have a worse record than 28 of them. Despite a payroll about $134 million fatter than Tampa Bay’s, the Yankees have allowed the Rays to take up permanent residence in their big-market heads. The Rays have taken six straight series from the Yanks, and have won 15 of their last 18 regular-season meetings, and eight of their last nine in The Bronx. If they see each other again in the postseason, a year after the Yanks were bounced from the ALDS, the Rays will feel all but invincible walking into that series. Kevin Cash will surely feel that he owns the not-so-intangible edge in the dugout. [Aaron] Boone could not even be rescued by his $324 million ace in the hole, Gerrit Cole, whose 10 strikeouts over 6 ¹/₃ innings left him with 39 for the year, more than any Yankee ever after four starts. Cole was Cole, and still that wasn’t good enough to prevent his team from losing its fifth in a row.”