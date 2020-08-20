Tipsheet: Sputtering Reds seek traction during challenging stretch

David Schoenfield , ESPN.com : “Who will take the NL East? The projections still favor the Braves, injuries and rotation warts notwithstanding. The Nats are going to be in trouble if they don't get ( Stephen ) Strasburg back. The Mets had their own scare when Jacob deGrom had his last start pushed back a few days. The Phillies have a locked-in Bryce Harper and their bullpen can't be this bad the rest of the way. The Marlins, well, you never know. Get ready for the first five-way division tie in MLB history.”

Michael Baumann, The Ringer: “It may seem strange to mention them now, given that they’ve lost 310 games in the past three years, but things are looking up in Detroit. The Tigers jumped out of the gate to a 9-11 start this season, a vast improvement on their 47-win pace from 2019. And while this club is hardly going to make the 1927 Yankees tremble in their spikes, being within a couple of games of .500 is no small matter in a season when .500 ought to be good enough for a playoff berth. The real reason to get excited about the Tigers now, though, stems from their dismal recent history. As one might expect from a team that hasn’t had a winning record since 2016, Detroit has built up an impressive collection of talented minor leaguers. And since the club’s playoff odds have moved from “essentially nil” to “merely unlikely” in the first three weeks of the season, it’s time for the kids to start contributing. On Monday, Detroit called its no. 2, no. 4, and no. 5 prospects (according to FanGraphs) up to the big leagues for the first time. That night, 21-year-old third baseman Isaac Paredes went 1-for-4 with an RBI double. On Tuesday, left-hander Tarik Skubal made his first major league start. And on Wednesday, Casey Mize (took) the mound for the first time in a Tigers uniform. It wasn’t too long ago that the Tigers had the deepest rotation in baseball, with (Justin) Verlander, Max Scherzer, Aníbal Sánchez, Rick Porcello, and David Price all operating at the same time. Mize has that same kind of upside, and his debut is a huge step toward Detroit reclaiming that legacy.”