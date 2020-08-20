Tipsheet: Sputtering Reds seek traction during challenging stretch

The Cincinnati Reds were a popular choice to win the National League Central for good reason.
Their rebuilt starting rotation emerged as one of the league’s best last season. Sonny Gray, their starting pitcher for Thursday night’s game at Busch Stadium, emerged as a potential staff ace.
The Reds spent copiously on offense during the offseason, adding high-priced free agents Mike Moustakas and Nick Castellanos. Those two are obvious fits to hit in the Great American Band Box.
Meanwhile the Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals mostly stood pat over the winter, the Milwaukee Brewers took a step back and the Pittsburgh Pirates decided to tank and rebuild.
So the Reds knew this could be their year.
Ah, but they have encountered turbulence during this abbreviated campaign, including their own minor COVID-19 issue that forced a brief shutdown. Despite facing a soft early schedule, they are 10-12 after splitting their doubleheader in Kansas City Wednesday and they sit five games back of the division-leading Cubs.
Now their schedule gets tougher, including four games against the Cardinals this weekend. They are within easy range of the expanded playoff bracket but they need to elevate their play.
Royals pitcher Brad Keller shut down them down 4-0 in the first game Wednesday, then Trevor Bauer returned the favor on the Royals with a much-needed 5-0 victory.
“I think [Keller] should be commended more than we should be frowned upon. But coming back in Game 2, especially with Trevor on, is as important," Reds catcher Curt Casali told reporters. "It's one of those games that we feel like we should win when he's on the mound."
The Reds have lacked offensive depth overall this season, thanks in part to Moustakas missing nine games with a bruised quadriceps muscle. But Castellanos has produced in big bunches (nine homers, 20 RBIs) and Jesse Winker has gone 12 for 20 with six homers and nine RBIs in his last seven games.
“He's kind of been putting the Reds on his back right now,” Casali said. “That's pretty impressive. It's also kind of scary because he's not really talking to anybody right now, he's kind of just in one of those zones.”
Gabe Lacques of USA Today had this take on the Reds:
They traded and spent money to win this year, have been among the more COVID-conscious citizens in the game – and still the odds are moving against them. Thursday begins a run of 15 straight games against the Cardinals, Cubs and Brewers. It’s safe to call that a make-or-break stretch.
Mike Axisa of CBSSports.com figured they may want to add help:
The Reds didn't spend all that money in free agency to not make a run at an expanded postseason berth. The rotation is so good and the offense is plenty good enough, especially once Eugenio Suarez gets on track. The bullpen is another matter. Breakout righty Lucas Sims needs some help in the late innings. The hunch here is Cincinnati will be active in the “rental reliever for a player to be named later” market. The Mariners have about five bullpen arms who make sense for the Reds and a multi-reliever trade is possible. Not sure I'd call it likely, but it seems doable.
The Cincinnati Enquirer’s Bobby Nightengale seconded the notion that the Reds could use more relief:
With Michael Lorenzen trying to return to form, it’s important for the Reds to find a pair of reliable setup men in front of Iglesias. Nate Jones has received the bulk of opportunities. Amir Garrett has pitched well, though teams will stack right-handed hitters against him. Lucas Sims is another option if he can consistently throw strikes.
MLB.com’s Anthony Castrovince wondered if the Reds will go the other way at the trade deadline:
It will probably take a lot to get the Reds to pull the plug on this season of high hopes. But it’s off to an erratic start, and Trevor Bauer, a pending free agent, has been one of the best starters in baseball, with a 0.93 ERA, 0.57 WHIP and 46.4% strikeout rate. The guy who has said repeatedly that big leaps in spin rate can’t be achieved without the use of sticky substances has seen big leaps in his spin rate. But Bauer’s stuff has always rated strongly, and he’s been at his best in 2020. Rotation mate Anthony DeSclafani is also a pending free agent and attractive starting trade chip if the Reds punt.
Here is what folks are writing about Our National Pastime:
David Schoenfield, ESPN.com: “Who will take the NL East? The projections still favor the Braves, injuries and rotation warts notwithstanding. The Nats are going to be in trouble if they don't get (Stephen) Strasburg back. The Mets had their own scare when Jacob deGrom had his last start pushed back a few days. The Phillies have a locked-in Bryce Harper and their bullpen can't be this bad the rest of the way. The Marlins, well, you never know. Get ready for the first five-way division tie in MLB history.”
Michael Baumann, The Ringer: “It may seem strange to mention them now, given that they’ve lost 310 games in the past three years, but things are looking up in Detroit. The Tigers jumped out of the gate to a 9-11 start this season, a vast improvement on their 47-win pace from 2019. And while this club is hardly going to make the 1927 Yankees tremble in their spikes, being within a couple of games of .500 is no small matter in a season when .500 ought to be good enough for a playoff berth. The real reason to get excited about the Tigers now, though, stems from their dismal recent history. As one might expect from a team that hasn’t had a winning record since 2016, Detroit has built up an impressive collection of talented minor leaguers. And since the club’s playoff odds have moved from “essentially nil” to “merely unlikely” in the first three weeks of the season, it’s time for the kids to start contributing. On Monday, Detroit called its no. 2, no. 4, and no. 5 prospects (according to FanGraphs) up to the big leagues for the first time. That night, 21-year-old third baseman Isaac Paredes went 1-for-4 with an RBI double. On Tuesday, left-hander Tarik Skubal made his first major league start. And on Wednesday, Casey Mize (took) the mound for the first time in a Tigers uniform. It wasn’t too long ago that the Tigers had the deepest rotation in baseball, with (Justin) Verlander, Max Scherzer, Aníbal Sánchez, Rick Porcello, and David Price all operating at the same time. Mize has that same kind of upside, and his debut is a huge step toward Detroit reclaiming that legacy.”
Emma Baccallieri, SI.com: “Of course, generally speaking, it’s not surprising to see lower offensive numbers across the league for the first few weeks of the season. There are typically a few simple explanations for that: Batters are getting settled at the plate and refining their eyes, and, of course, there’s the weather. We know that the ball doesn’t carry as far when it’s cold, and in March and April, it can be cold indeed in most ballparks. That’s certainly not the only reason that league offense might take some time to get going, but it’s a reason, and it’s key to the statistical patterns that we usually see at the start of the season. There isn’t the consistent upward trend that we see from week to week in 2020. But the general principle holds: the first week of the season featured weak offense, highlighted by a frighteningly low batting average (right around where it was for the first week of this season), and then it bounced back. In fact, the change in batting average from Week 1 to Week 4 in 2019 was almost exactly the same as it was in 2020; as you’d expect, BABIP fluctuated meaningfully in that window, too.”
"I think he's just really taking the bull by the horn. I think he's just trying to follow what the rest of our starters are capable of doing. I think he's constantly trying to beat the others and, and vice versa, and I think he's doing a good job."
Casali, on Bauer’s ascension as a top starting pitcher.
