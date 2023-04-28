Once again the first round of the NHL playoffs has delivered extended, hard-fought series punctuated by surprising performances.

For instance, rookie goaltender Akira Schmid stepped up for the New Jersey Devils and flipped their series against the powerful New York Rangers. He made 23 saves as the Devils blanked the Rangers 4-0 Thursday to forge a 3-2 series lead.

“The boys have been playing phenomenal in front of me,” Schmid said. “Not a lot of work for me. I can't give the boys enough credit. We just blocked a lot of shots, were in lanes and didn't let the puck get through.”

The Seattle Kraken have similarly pushed the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche to the brink of elimination while taking a 3-2 series lead. The ‘Lanche will get defenseman Cale Makar back from a one-game suspension -- and they will need him, Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen to take charge.

“I still feel like we haven't played anywhere near our best,” Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said. “And give them credit. Give Seattle credit. You have to give them a lot of credit. But at the end of the day, I just want our guys play to the best of their ability in one game and see what happens.”

The long-mighty Tampa Bay Lightning stayed alive against the Toronto Maple Leafs with a 4-2 victory Thursday. The Bolts forced a Game 6 against a team desperate to finally exorcise its postseason demons.

“We're just confident with our group,” Maple Leafs defenseman Morgan Rielly said. “We're here for a reason, we play good hockey, we beat them in this series and can do it again. We didn't expect them to roll over, and now it's important for our group to go on the road with a mission.”

The Florida Panthers stayed alive against the Boston Bruins with a 4-3 overtime victory Wednesday night, forcing a Game 6 and shifting more pressure onto the team that enjoyed record-setting regular season success.

“We were supposed to get swept this series, right? Everyone was saying,” Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk told reporters afterward. “I don't think anybody really gave us a chance after losing two games in a row at home. Coming here, it just seemed like the series was over before the game even started.

“Now they're coming down to Florida. We know there can't possibly be a Game 7 in their mind right now, and everybody here in Boston's minds. So it's up to us to see you guys back here in a few days.”

The one predictable result thus far was the Vegas Golden Knights dispatching the Winnipeg Jets in five games. The Jets won the series opener 5-1, then capitulated with four straight losses to the chagrin of coach Rick Bowness.

“No pushback. But it's the same crap that we saw in February,” Bowness said. “As soon as we were challenging for first place and teams were coming after us, we had no pushback. This series, we had no pushback. Their better players were so much better than ours, it's not even close.”

This bad ending sets up an interesting offseason in Winnipeg. Meanwhile, the other playoff teams battle on.

This weekend will be fun.

Here is what folks have been writing about the NHL playoffs:

Larry Brooks, New York Post: “The roof is falling in on the marquee Rangers. They have scored two goals in the last three games — one goal in the last 127:57 — against freshman netminder Akira Schmid, who is turning himself into an instant folk hero. After scoring four power-play goals on their first seven opportunities, the Rangers have been blanked since the second period of Game 2. That is not the worst of it, for while going 0-for-13 in the interim, the Blueshirts have yielded a pair of PPG’s to the Devils plus a shorthanded score in this one that seemed to break the Rangers. Listen to this: Trailing 3-0 after the second period, the Rangers were outshot 20-2 in the third period. Twenty-to-two! Seems more like the time of day than results of a shot clock for an allegedly desperate team. They got a shot from Tyler Motte at 0:47. They got a shot from Vincent Trocheck at 13:27. Good night and arrive home safely.”

Lauren Theisen, The Defector: “Heading into this Avalanche-Kraken series, the big scorers were plain for anyone to see. In Colorado, twin superstars Mikko Rantanen and Nathan MacKinnon had each wrapped up another stellar season, with 55 goals/50 assists and 42 G/69 A, respectively. For Seattle, former Penguin Jared McCann was their man, and this season he scored 16 more than the next-highest Kraken with a career-high 40 goals. Five games into the series, Rantanen's scored five goals and MacKinnon's scored three. McCann, who missed most of Game 4 and then Game 5 on Wednesday after a suspension-worthy hit from Cale Makar, hasn't found the net at all. Yet, after a stressful but ultimately satisfying road win in Denver, it's the Kraken who are just one win away from their first-ever playoff series triumph. The bottom of their roster isn't showing any weakness, while the defending champs' lines look a little scraggly. This isn't a series that's had a lot of style consistency from one game to the next. Seattle took Game 1 with uncharacteristically strong goaltending. The Avs got the bounces and won next time out, then looked distinctly more talented in Game 3. Suddenly Colorado went flat and saw the series lock up at 2-2, and in Game 5, which started with 26 scoreless minutes, the Kraken got help from unexpected places while the Avalanche got stuck waiting for some sort of contribution from a player without a trophy case in his living room.”

Nick Cotsonika, NHL.com: “The Avalanche haven't been the same team they were last season. They have lost depth and battled injuries, most notably losing forwards Andre Burakovsky and Nazem Kadri in free agency and captain Gabriel Landeskog to a bum knee. Now consider that forward Valeri Nichushkin hasn't played the past three games for personal reasons. Defenseman Cale Makar -- the reigning winner of the Conn Smythe Trophy, voted the playoffs' most valuable player last season -- was suspended for Game 5 for interference on Kraken forward Jared McCann in Game 4. Defenseman Josh Manson left Game 5 with a lower-body injury. Look at some of the ice times in Game 5: MacKinnon played 27:01. Defenseman Bowen Byram played 26:38, defenseman Devon Toews 25:14, defenseman Samuel Girard 23:46 and forward Mikko Rantanen 23:35. The issue isn't the workload as much as the fact the Avalanche had no real choice. Rantanen has five goals in the series. MacKinnon has three. Six others have one each.”

Ryan S. Clark, ESPN.com: “The Golden Knights entering the third period with a four-goal advantage was in stark contrast to how the series started. The Jets opened with a 5-1 win in Game 1. But the Golden Knights responded by winning the next four games in a number of different ways. They overcame a two-goal deficit to win Game 2, staved off the Jets scoring three third-period goals to win Game 3 in overtime and maintained separation from the Jets in Game 4. It all amounted to the Golden Knights scoring 18 goals over their past four games while allowing only nine goals to the Jets -- a team that entered the playoffs with the third-fewest goals among teams that qualified for the postseason. Winnipeg's scoring concerns were further heightened after All-Star defenseman Josh Morrissey sustained a series-ending lower-body injury early in Game 3. The Jets also were without Nikolaj Ehlers for the first four games of the series, and Mark Scheifele missed Game 5 after suffering an injury in Game 4.”

Ryan Lambert, EP Rinkside: “The experience of the Bruins struggle to close out the Panthers on home ice last night wasn't pretty. Boston dominated that game by just about any metric besides the scoreboard, attempting 91 shots in all situations and generating more than twice as many expected goals as Florida. But their probable-Vezina-winning goalie got outdueled by Sergei Bobrovski and they turned 18 high-danger scoring chances into three goals and got outscored 3-1 at full strength. So two things are occurring to me now. First, the two games Boston's lost in this series — and I guess it's important to stress that they're still up 3-2 going back to Sunrise — have been the result of the Bruins not managing the puck well in their own building. Even before Linus Ullmark's atrocious giveaway in overtime, that thing was being handled like a live grenade entirely too often. Second, and partly related to the first, I guess, is that David Pastrnak has been a non-factor in the Bruins' offense so far. One goal, five high-danger chances, that's it. Lots of shot attempts from other locations of the ice, but if you have him shooting from distance, you're not really getting what you want out of him.”

Mark Spector, Sportsnet: “As the rubber begin to flow past Joonas Korpisalo, and those pesky Los Angeles Kings finally ceded a lead of more than two goals, we began to wonder, with three off days before Game 6 in California: Have the Oilers finally broken the Los Angeles Kings? Edmonton ran away to a 6-3 Game 5 win Tuesday, taking a 3-2 lead in this opening-round series in the first lopsided game of the matchup. Since emerging from the dressing room after the first period of Game 4 trailing 3-0, the Oilers have outscored L.A. 11-4 and won two games. They’re pulling away from L.A., like Usain Bolt at the 60-metre mark.”

MEGAPHONE

“It's taxing, it's mentally and physically taxing on large groups of players and stuff during the playoffs. Part of that is experience, knowing how to handle it and deal with it, so when you do get your time, you have to take advantage of it . . . It's nice to have a day to breathe.”

Los Angeles Kings coach Todd McLellan, welcoming a three-day break before facing the Edmonton Oilers in a do-or-die game.