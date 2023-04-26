Pretty much everyone expects the Boston Bruins to win the Eastern Conference side of the NHL playoff bracket. They rolled through the regular season and they continue rolling, despite missing key players.

Writing for The Defector, Ray Ratto noted Boston’s dominance:

No team has given any real indication that it is ready to face the frightening Boston Bruins on even footing. That's what this Cup is, a search to see if any team can put a scare into the most successful regular-season team ever, because the only thing to knock the Bruins about is that it is the best regular-season team ever, and as such is not trusted to finish the job because of the Presidents' Trophy curse (36 teams have won it, and 28 have failed to win the Cup).

But the Western Conference side of the bracket is up for grabs. The Dallas Stars look like a worthy victor, but so do the explosive Edmonton Oilers.

The Stars raised their hands with their convincing 4-0 victory over the Minnesota Wild Tuesday night to gain a 3-2 series advantage. Dallas goaltender Jake Oettinger was dialed in and the Stars played in lockstep.

“I think we're getting better as the series goes on,” Stars coach Peter DeBoer said. “We got behind early, we've chased it. We wanted to take the opportunity to get out in front for the first time in the series. The last win is always the toughest, but we've got an elimination game in Minnesota. We've been a real good road team all year. I think our guys are excited.”

The Oilers overpowered the Los Angeles Kings 6-3 to take a 3-2 lead in their series. But unlike the Stars, they have a question mark in goal.

Young netminder Stuart Skinner answered the bell in Game 5 after getting yanked in Game 4. That gives the Men of Oil more confidence moving forward.

“I thought it was just huge that we were able to get the win,” Skinner said. “The guys in front of me did an outstanding job. Obviously, we were able to score a few goals, which was huge. I think just how we played all night defensively, in the neutral zone, we definitely wanted it tonight.

"Obviously, I've had to go through a lot of experiences to kind of get me to where I am, have the demeanor that you guys might see. After every single day, tomorrow when we come to the rink, it's another day at work. That just continues. I've got a job to do and I'm going to do my best to do that every day.”

Over in the Eastern Conference, the New York Islanders held off a late charge by the Carolina Hurricanes to win 3-2 and stave off elimination. Yesteryear Blue Paul Stastny scored for the Canes to trigger their spirited comeback bid.

But goaltender Ilya Sorokin essentially stole the game for the Isle, as he has been known to do.

“He’s special,” Islanders forward Mathew Barzal said. “He really is. He’s been our backbone all year. You look at the most important players in the league to their teams, I think he’s in the top three or five players in the league.”

Tonight the depleted Colorado Avalanche will try to reestablish control against the upstart Seattle Kraken. That series is knotted at 2-2.

On the other side of the league, the Florida Panthers will try to stave off elimination against the steamrolling Bruins. Wish them luck.

Here is what folks are writing about the NHL playoffs:

Kristen Shilton, ESPN.com: “It's true, Boston did lose to Florida in Game 2 of their series under a landslide of self-inflicted wounds (a.k.a. turnovers). And yes, the Bruins were outshot (throughout) and at times particularly outplayed by the Panthers in the first and second periods of Game 4. But then, Boston hit its stride and you realize it had no Patrice Bergeron and no David Krejci and Linus Ullmark isn't exactly 100% ... and it's still so dominant. All that depth we kept touting has manifested in a four-point performance from Taylor Hall, a two-goal outing by Jake DeBrusk, six points in four games from trade deadline pickup Tyler Bertuzzi, a clutch score from would-be healthy scratch Nick Foligno, and how about Dmitry Orlov on the blue line? It gets worse, too (if you're any team in the league other than Boston). There was one area the Bruins didn't excel at in the regular season, and it was the power play. Well, they went 2-for-4 with the man advantage in Game 4. If momentum continues to build in that department, there's not much to stop Boston from stomping their way through to a Cup Final ... is there?”

Adam Proteau, The Hockey News: “The Florida Panthers now trail their first-round series against Boston 3-1. The Panthers have switched starting goalies, benching Alex Lyon in favor of veteran Sergei Bobrovsky. The Bruins lit up Bobrovsky for five goals on 30 shots in Sunday’s 6-2 Boston win, giving Bobrovsky a dismal .833 save percentage on the night and a .846 SP in two post-season appearances this spring. Yes, it’s accurate to say that many of the Bruins’ Game 4 goals were high-difficulty, high-skill markers. However, when you have a team-high $10-million cap hit as Bobrovsky has, the bar is set higher than it’s set for ordinary goalies on high-value contracts. It sure seems like Florida is going to be eliminated in the first round. Panthers GM Bill Zito has a clear choice to make with Bobrovsky this summer – bring him back and hope he raises his game, or buy him out, give the reins full-time to Lyon or Spencer Knight, and start to reset the system without Bobrovsky eating up nearly one-eighth of their payroll.”

Lauren Theisen, The Defector: “There's a version of the Rangers in my imagination that's actually a lot of fun to watch. The leading offensive duo of Mika Zibanejad and Chris Kreider is one of the most endearing in hockey, and both men are able to touch 40 goals. Artemi Panarin's here too, still one of the smoothest passers in the game. There's Adam Fox, who can manipulate the O-zone like a chess board. And then the Rangers have good kids at forward, too: They enjoyed a breakout season from Filip Chytil, and they're still developing the No. 1 overall pick in 2020 and the No. 2 pick in 2019. This is a recipe for an exciting team! But clearly, it's not enough. While their goal-scoring hovers around average-to-decent, the Rangers have instead opted for the identity of an electric fence. Their go-to goalie, Igor Shesterkin, has the talent that can often win games singlehandedly, and their captain, Jacob Trouba, is paid eight million not for his skill but for his statement-making violence. And while that strategy worked fine in their first two playoff games, where they imposed their will on a shaky, inexperienced New Jersey Devils gang, it became a morale-sapping disaster in their potentially triumphant return to the Garden. In Games 3 and 4 at home, the Rangers scored just one goal in each, and their failure to find a spark has tied this series at two.”

Matt Larkin, Daily Faceoff: “Auston Matthews is the 60-goal scorer, the Hart Trophy winner, truest superstar a 105-year-old franchise has ever been lucky enough to have. But while certainly he hadn’t shrunken into a shell of himself during the postseason, he had yet to deliver that moment, that game where he took over and willed his team to victory. Matthews has been one of the better players on the ice on plenty of nights during his playoff career. He had rarely if ever been the best player on the ice. He is the greatest regular-season goal scorer of this generation, taking the torch from the previous generation’s king Alex Ovechkin. Among players with at least 300 career games in the NHL, Matthews’ 0.62 goals per game rank fifth all-time. And yet, in his first 42 career playoff games, the decade’s deadliest sniper had two multi-goal efforts. He had been held without a goal in 27 of those 42 career playoff contests. His 18 post-season goals reflected his consistently respectable but never dominant contributions. But something simmered in Game 3 on Saturday, when Matthews showed the kind of grit you want from a star in a high-stakes game, taking some punishment in front of Tampa’s net before deflecting in a Calle Jarnkrok shot. Matthews had legitimately been one of the Leafs’ better forwards in the series in Games 1 to 3. And suddenly, it all synched up. Game 4 Monday night, with his team trying to fight back from a 4-1 deficit, Matthews was on it.”

Luke Fox, SportsNet: “Tampa had built a commanding 4-1 lead after 40 minutes and started the third on the man-advantage. That's correct. It. Was 4-1. Kill the penalty. Chip away. Don’t back down. That was Toronto’s narrowed focus. The game seemed too big to wrap the hope around. Just win the period. Then, in a span of 6:20, with its superstars leading the charge, they had stolen the belief and snatched the mask off Andrei Vasilevskiy, Scooby-Doo style, revealing him as human. Vasilevskiy has surrendered an astonishing 19 goals over these four games, and his hideous .856 save percentage is a major reason why the Leafs now have a 3-1 stranglehold in a series where the ice may not be tilted Toronto’s way.”

Greg Wyshynski, ESPN.com: “According to ESPN Stats & Information, there were 210 power-play opportunities through the first 28 postseason games. That's actually down from 235 power-play opportunities from last season at the same point. The difference: There have been 53 power-play goals scored so far this postseason vs. 48 last postseason. Power-play efficiency in 2022-23 was the highest in the NHL (21.31%) since the 1985-86 season (22.10%). There are fewer power plays, but getting the calls right could be the difference in the game. In the refs' defense, it hasn't been all bad. For example, they used replay technology well in reducing major penalties to their actual levels of infraction. In the past, the Leafs' Morgan Rielly would have 100% been given a 5-minute boarding major for his hit on Brayden Point in Game 3. Instead, the penalty was rescinded, which was the correct call. If only more of them could be correct.”

MEGAPHONE

“We've talked about their goaltender a lot. He was great again tonight. We had some real good looks close, tight in, and yeah, we've got to find ways to score goals not only on our power play but generate some more in-zone. We talked about it the other night as far as getting to the net and getting in his eyes so that he doesn't see as many as he does because obviously he's in [a zone] right now.”

Wild coach Dean Evason, on Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger.