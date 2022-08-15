Tipsheet: Stoops reminds Calipari that Kentucky is a football school too

Intrepid Stoops reminds Calipari that Kentucky can do football too

Kentucky’s Mark Stoops serves the role model for all football coaches working in the shadows of national powers.

He pushes forward in the face of adversity. He tackles challenges head on, even when they come from the most powerful man on his own campus.

Stoops transformed Kentucky from a bottom-tier Southeastern Conference football program into a solid mid-tier program with bigger aspirations. He has led the previously suffering Wildcats to six consecutive bowl games and two Top 25 finishes.

As Post-Dispatch colleague Dave Matter wrote, his work sets an example for Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz to follow as tries to travel the same course in the treacherous SEC.

Stoops upgraded football recruiting and pushed for a series of facilities upgrades, most recently gaining approval for renovations to his indoor practice facility (with the Kentucky track team moving out into its own indoor facility) and new video boards for the stadium.

This irked Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari, who is pushing for a new facility for his storied program.

“This is a basketball school. It's always been that,” Calipari told The Athletic.

“Alabama is a football school. So is Georgia. I mean, they are. No disrespect to our football team. I hope they win 10 games and go to bowls. At the end of the day, that makes my job easier and it makes the job of all of us easier.

“But this is a basketball school. And so we need to keep moving in that direction and keep doing what we're doing.”

Stoops took Calipari’s remarks as disrespect to his program, so he fired back. He won't defer to Coach Cal or anybody else. He can't afford to in his position.

“Basketball school? I thought we competed in the SEC?” he responded via Twitter.

Stoops elaborated on that during the first chance he got with reporters.

“That's in defense of my players, in defense of the work that we've done,” he said. “And believe me, we want to continue to push. But don't demean or distract from the hard work and the dedication and the commitment that people have done to get to this point. I don't need to apologize for that, and I won't.”

Besides, Stoops sniffed, “This program wasn’t born on third base. Some may, but I can promise you, this football team didn’t wake up on third base.”

And . . .

“We understand history,” he said. “That's great. I embrace it and love it, the history of our basketball. I'm proud of it. I love it. I didn't have that history. We're creating it.”

And . . .

“We're not concerned,” he said. “I'm not concerned with anybody outside of our building. At all. And I say that with no disrespect at all. I work hard -- we work hard -- to make our fans proud.”

Calipari took to Twitter to toss Stoops and his program a bouquet.

“I was told about comments Mark Stoops made in his press conference,” Calipari wrote. “I reached out to Mark Thursday & will try again. Comparing our athletic dept. to others was my bad. I have supported Mark & the football team through good and bad. I will continue to support them & cheer them on.”

Stoops will insist that he does.

THE GRIDIRON CHRONICLES

Matt Hayes, Saturday Down South: “In 107 years of football, Kentucky has had 4 double-digit win seasons — 2 in the past 4 years from Stoops. Meanwhile, Calipari has done what Tubby Smith, Rick Pitino and Joe B. Hall did before him: Followed the elite foundation built by legendary Adolph Rupp and won a national title. There have been 7 UK basketball coaches in the modern era; 5 have won national titles. UK could fire Calipari tomorrow, hire Billy Donovan, and have more success (and national titles) than Calipari has delivered. UK could lose Stoops tomorrow, and then what? Here’s a hint: Joker Phillips, Guy Morriss, Hal Mumme, Bill Curry. Stoops has Kentucky on the verge of breaking through to the SEC elite. He has recruited and developed rosters that compete with SEC heavyweights — despite an inherent recruiting disadvantage. Kentucky isn’t Alabama or Georgia, or LSU or Florida, or any other SEC heavyweight. Kentucky has flourished for years under Stoops in the recruiting wake of SEC blue-bloods, and only now, with the advent of NIL legislation, can Stoops truly take this program someplace unique. He just completed the best recruiting class in school history, a top 15 ranking that includes a handful of prospects that had offers from mega college football powers — but chose Kentucky. His team will begin this season with expectations as high as the golden years of Bear Bryant in the early 1950s, before momma eventually called him home to Tuscaloosa.”

Adam Rittenberg, ESPN.com: “Since 1994, when R.C. Slocum led Texas A&M to a 10-0-1 record and a No. 8 final ranking, the Aggies have lost four or more games 23 times. The team has two 11-win seasons and eight nine-win seasons during the span, including a 9-1 mark during the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign. Conference play has been especially tough, as Texas A&M has at least three league losses in 20 of the past 23 seasons. The biggest mark against the Texas A&M program is a lack of championships -- none in the SEC (league or division) and only one in the Big 12, coming nearly a quarter century ago in 1998, when Slocum still coached the Aggies. The most damaging demerit for Texas A&M is zero national championships since 1939. Since then, plenty of programs with fewer resources and natural luxuries -- Maryland, Syracuse, Michigan State, Pitt, BYU and Colorado, to name some -- have achieved what continues to elude the Aggies. Texas A&M seems to have it all: a massive and dedicated fan base, deep-pocketed donors, sparkling facilities and a location in southeast Texas with prime access to Houston and other fertile recruiting grounds. Texas A&M spent nearly $485 million to renovate Kyle Field, gave Fisher a $75 million guaranteed contract and last fall announced a $205 million facilities plan for football and track. Few programs have as many celebrated traditions as the Aggies, from the 12th Man to the Midnight Yell. But those ingredients haven't led to nearly enough notable on-field accomplishments. Texas A&M has produced great players, including 2012 Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Manziel, but hasn't parlayed mini breakthroughs (2012, 2020) into sustained periods of success.”

Tom Fornelli, CBSSports.com: “Chaos is the only non-chaotic thing about the program, and 2022 will give Auburn a few chances to ruin things for a couple of different contenders. Nobody is quite sure what to make of the Tigers entering 2022. Bryan Harsin was forced to navigate some choppy seas during his first season on The Plains, which has led to lowered expectations in 2022. Auburn is never more dangerous than when you expect nothing of it, so be wary, playoff contenders within the SEC. Auburn gets a home game against Penn State in the nonconference, but while the Nittany Lions want to compete for playoff berths, I don't see them being a serious contender in 2022. Though, I suppose Auburn could put an early end to those dreams. Still, the games I'm looking at are at Georgia on Oct. 8, home against Texas A&M on Nov. 12 and the Iron Bowl at Alabama on Nov. 26. Auburn isn't talented enough to compete for an SEC title in 2022. Still, it's strong enough on the defensive side of the ball that it will be hard for either of those teams to blow out. Should the Tigers pair that defense with a good day on offense in those games, they could destroy somebody's season.”

Paul Myerberg, USA Today: “This (Notre Dame-Ohio State game) may end up as one of the biggest games of the regular season inside and out of conference play. From Ohio State's perspective, a win could be a launching pad back to the top of the Big Ten and to the program's first national championship since 2014. For Notre Dame, a loss wouldn't deal a fatal blow to any College Football Playoff hopes but would leave the Fighting Irish with no room for error just one week into the year. The opener is doubly notable for being the first regular-season appearance of new Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman.”

MEGAPHONE

“His longevity is not a surprise to me. As you know, he’s relentless in everything he does from A-Z, every aspect of the organization including recruiting, X’s and O’s, offense, defense, special teams. He’s what you would call a master coach in every aspect of what it means to be an outstanding football coach. He epitomizes every aspect. He’s the gold standard. I’m not surprised in anything he’s done or anything he will do in the future.”

Michigan State coach Mel Tucker on Alabama coach Nick Saban, who has been one of his mentors.