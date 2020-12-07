Tipsheet: Stoops scapegoats offensive staff after Kentucky's flop

Kentucky coach Mark Stoops had to identify scapegoats for this team’s disappointing 4-6 finish. He had to appease boosters who demanded change.
So he bid adieu to offensive coordinator Eddie Gran and quarterbacks coach Darin Hinshaw. Mind you, both of these assistant coaches have been integral to the Wildcats’ recent success in the SEC East.
“It was a difficult decision for me,” Stoops noted Sunday afternoon. “Eddie and I, our relationship goes back a long way. He’s been a part of some of the best years of the University of Kentucky’s history. We’ve won quite a few games together. I feel the same way about Darin Hinshaw. Since the arrival of Eddie and Darin, we’ve gone to four straight bowl games. I can’t thank them enough for what they’ve done, the work they’ve put in and I care deeply about them personally and I thank them. You need to recognize the work that they’ve done. They’ve done a tremendous job for us. They care deeply about this program. They care deeply about their players. It was a difficult time.
“But I also have to recognize that I have a responsibility to our players, to our fans, to our administration to do what’s best for our program as we move forward. Sometimes change is necessary. I felt like this is certainly one of those times. It’s been deliberate. We’ve talked about it for a while, Eddie and I have. I had some ideas and some thoughts in mind for several weeks as we pondered this decision. I’ll immediately start looking at candidates and talking with guys.”
Stoops is ultimately responsible for Kentucky’s recruiting, but apparently he’s not ultimately responsible for the team ending up with some not-to-great options at quarterback.
The Wildcats managed to win six of eight games last year after wide receiver Lynn Bowden moved to quarterback.
“The unfortunate circumstances of a year ago, I do think it hindered us this year and it carried over,” Stoops said. “It just didn’t work. When that happens, then you have issues with the confidence, with the culture, with the fan base. It trickles into your team. Sometimes that’s when the change needs to be made. I think we’re all responsible for that. Eddie and Darin are true professionals and understand that. And again, I understand it. I accept my part and my responsibility in the development of this program.”
Yeah, well, Stoops is still getting paid big coin while his top offensive aides are hitting the bricks. But at least angry boosters got their pound of flesh.
Here is what folks have been writing about college football as crunch times arrives:
Heather Dinich, ESPN.com: “By playing a perfect season, Notre Dame gave itself a cushion to lose to Clemson in the ACC championship and still have a chance to finish in the top four as a one-loss runner-up. If Notre Dame beats Clemson a second time -- especially with Trevor Lawrence back in the lineup -- it would be hard for the committee to make a case for the two-loss Tigers. That scenario could help other teams like A&M sneak in -- and/or help the Buckeyes cement a spot if they don't have a Big Ten title.”
Ross Dellenger, SI.com: “The Buckeyes rolled to 5-0, mostly on the legs and arm of their star quarterback. And now comes the anxiety: Can Michigan, battling a rash of COVID issues, play a game next weekend? And if not will the Big Ten change its protocols to allow a team with fewer than six regular season games participate in the championship game? Or will the conference at least allow the Buckeyes to play another conference team if the Wolverines can’t go? It would behoove the conference to do either or it may be keeping its best CFP contender from an all-important extra data point—and the league title. In this wacky year of 2020, you don’t want to take any chances, especially with the SEC breathing down your neck. Texas A&M beat Auburn and Florida secured the SEC Eastern Division. Meanwhile, Alabama stomped LSU into the Tiger Stadium turf. Three SEC teams, three CFP contenders.”
Dan Wolken, USA Today: “It is safe to say no college football team looked forward to a single game this season more than Alabama for its chance at revenge on LSU. Beyond the fact that Alabama’s program has been stewing for more than a year over what happened last season in Tuscaloosa, when the Tigers cemented their status as the national championship favorite, there was proverbial blood in the water coming into Saturday’s rematch. At no point this season has LSU looked like a good football team, which is a rather tame thing to say given the Tigers’ losses to every decent opponent they’ve played. But for Alabama, LSU’s sudden weakness smelled like an opportunity to make a statement that 2019 was a historical fluke. Point taken. Alabama’s 55-17 win was embarrassing for LSU in several ways, exemplified by Ed Orgeron losing it on the sidelines and throwing his headset after DeVonta Smith’s 61-yard touchdown catch in the second quarter. But if defensive coordinator Bo Pelini was the subject of Orgeron’s anger after the Tigers allowed 650 total yards, he has only himself to blame. Part of building a dynasty, as Saban has demonstrated, is to make good staff decisions when talented assistant coaches inevitably move on after they experience success. Maybe that’s not the only issue for LSU, which lost nearly all of its starters from last year’s title team, but it’s emerging as a big one.”
Ben Kercheval, CBSSports.com: “As Texas put the finishing touches on wiping the floor with Kansas State 69-31 in Manhattan, one question came to mind: where has this team been? The Longhorns were the sharpest they've been all season in a game many -- myself included -- didn't think they'd be up for emotionally. A dud, especially given the other gravities of 2020, would have been understandable. Instead, Texas did what it feels like it should do more often. Granted, K-State is a shell of the team that upset Oklahoma early in the year, but this was total domination. That throws a wrench in things. A dud would have easily justified a coaching move, but what about now? Did [Tom] Herman do enough to keep it? This program has still underachieved. The Urban Meyer rumors aren't going away, either. If Texas has made, or plans to make, overtures to Meyer, it may as well part ways with Herman. The danger, of course, is not getting what you want, and there's no guarantee Meyer will be Texas' next coach should they pursue him. If Texas is happy with Herman -- athletic director Chris Del Conte already gave him a vote of confidence -- then it needs to back him for 2021. Otherwise, this will continue to hang over the program, and that's bad energy for everyone.”
"I believe that Shane Beamer is the perfect fit to be the head football coach at the University of South Carolina. He has worked under some of the greatest coaches in college football and has taken those lessons to become one of the bright, young minds in the game. I believe Shane's energy, enthusiasm, commitment and fondness for our school and program will be met favorably by our student-athletes, staff and fans."
South Carolina athletic director Ray Tanner.
