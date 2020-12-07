Tipsheet: Stoops scapegoats offensive staff after Kentucky's flop

Ben Kercheval, CBSSports.com: “As Texas put the finishing touches on wiping the floor with Kansas State 69-31 in Manhattan, one question came to mind: where has this team been? The Longhorns were the sharpest they've been all season in a game many -- myself included -- didn't think they'd be up for emotionally. A dud, especially given the other gravities of 2020, would have been understandable. Instead, Texas did what it feels like it should do more often. Granted, K-State is a shell of the team that upset Oklahoma early in the year, but this was total domination. That throws a wrench in things. A dud would have easily justified a coaching move, but what about now? Did [Tom] Herman do enough to keep it? This program has still underachieved. The Urban Meyer rumors aren't going away, either. If Texas has made, or plans to make, overtures to Meyer, it may as well part ways with Herman. The danger, of course, is not getting what you want, and there's no guarantee Meyer will be Texas' next coach should they pursue him. If Texas is happy with Herman -- athletic director Chris Del Conte already gave him a vote of confidence -- then it needs to back him for 2021. Otherwise, this will continue to hang over the program, and that's bad energy for everyone.”