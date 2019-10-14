The last time the Cardinals and Washington Nationals met in the playoffs, Stephen Strasburg could only watch.
He was healthy enough to pitch, but the Nationals had set an innings limit for their young hurler that season and general manager Mike Rizzo adhered to it.
The franchise could have stuck to that limit by shutting down Strasburg for a stretch of the regular season so he would have innings left for the playoffs . . . but the Nationals chose not to go that route.
So Strasburg watched the Nationals lose to Pete Kozma's Cardinals. Oops!
“Once you start thinking about how things could have been or what things might happen, it takes your focus away from what your job is,” Strasburg said. “I try not to look in the past, try not to look in the future, really just try and be in the moment.”
Strasburg will start Game 3 for the Nationals, stepping up after both Anibal Sanchez and Max Scherzer flirted with no-hitters against the impotent Cardinals offense. He could push the Redbirds to the brink of elimination.
“When he’s on the mound, he’s as good as anybody in the game,” Rizzo told reporters. “He’s had a few injuries that have taken him out of the rotation at times. He’s a guy we count on heavily here and a guy who is near and dear to the heart of the Nationals.”
Ah, but what could have happened has he pitched back in 2012?
“We are certainly not going to talk about 2012,” Rizzo said. “We’re going to talk about 2019 and playing the St. Louis Cardinals. He’s one of the best pitchers in the game. He’s been one of the best pitchers in the game. He’s a hard-working guy who really knows the art of pitching and has gone from really a stuff-guy thrower to really a consummate major league pitcher with a great repertoire and a great work ethic. And we couldn’t be happier for his success.”
Here is what folks are writing about the NLCS:
Michael Baumann, The Ringer: "Through two games of the NLCS, the St. Louis Cardinals have four hits, which is the equivalent of about one and a third Nelly albums from the early 2000s. The last of those four was a knuckling José Martínez line drive that fooled Nats center fielder Michael A. Taylor with two outs in the eighth inning. That hit plated the Cardinals’ first run of the series and snapped a 22-inning scoreless streak dating back to the fourth inning of Game 5 of the NLDS. The Cardinals are in about as bad a position as they could be after two games: They’re down 2-0 with three road games to come, in which they’ll have to beat at least one of Stephen Strasburg or Patrick Corbin in order to avoid a sweep. Teams that won the first two games of a best-of-seven series on the road have gone on to win the series 21 out of 24 times in baseball history, which illustrates the imposing nature of the mountain the Cardinals have forced themselves to climb."
Tim Brown, Yahoo! Sports: "The St. Louis Cardinals, over the first 24 hours and 18 innings of the National League Championship Series, had amassed four base hits. Two of the four had spoiled late no-hitters, so there was that. One of the four had been misplayed by an outfielder. They’d played 13 of those innings down a run, one lousy run, and in those innings they’d produced three walks, a hit batsman and a single, the one that fouled Max Scherzer’s no-hit drama on Saturday evening, which had followed Aníbal Sanchez's no-hit theater the prior night. When it was time to sort through two games and an .070 batting average (taken back a bit further, six hits in 77 at-bats since they’d put a hard 13 runs on the Atlanta Braves in three innings Wednesday) and 18 strikeouts, when the manager shrugged at a couple long fly balls that had died before home-run glory and then casually mentioned his analytics department determined October baseballs have lost 4½ feet of giddyup, well, about the best news is the Cardinals had the dugout closest to first base, so their legs will be rested for Game 3. These are the frailties of postseason baseball, when two games aren’t near enough to identify the better team, except one of those teams — the Washington Nationals — just jangled into Busch Stadium and played about the tightest baseball of their season over those 24 hours."
Gabe Lacques, USA Today: "They know how baseball works, so they will stop well short of calling themselves invincible. Instead, the Washington Nationals have performed at such a high level in these playoffs that they have rendered themselves practically unbeatable. A franchise that 11 days ago was just four outs away from adding to its not-good-enough postseason history has instead taken a tiny opening in a wild card game and burrowed its way to within two victories of the World Series – while rendering the St. Louis Cardinals thoroughly punchless. Saturday afternoon at Busch Stadium, Max Scherzer followed in the footsteps of Game 1 starter Anibal Sanchez and carried a no-hitter into the late innings of a National League Championship Game. Like Sanchez, the no-hitter didn’t last, but the Nationals won. As they always do these days."
R.J. Anderson, CBSSports.com: "It's hard to score when you can't hit, and it's darn near impossible to win when you can't score. Ergo, the Cardinals need their offense to come alive. Obviously it's not that easy -- especially when Stephen Strasburg and Patrick Corbin are the next two probable starters -- and it's worth remembering that the Cardinals' lineup was middle-of-the-pack during the regular season. Per FanGraphs' wRC+ measure -- a catch-all metric that adjusts for ballpark -- the Cardinals had the worst regular-season offense of any playoff team, including the Wild Card Game losers. But there's a difference between having a blah lineup and what's going on so far. It's likely -- just based on how the sport works -- that better times are ahead for St. Louis' offense. Whether it proves to make much of a difference in the series' final result is to be seen."
Alden Gonzalez, ESPN.com: "Scherzer, Strasburg, Sanchez and Corbin have combined for a 1.81 ERA in their starts this postseason, striking out 64 and walking 17 in 49⅔ innings. They have the Nationals, a franchise that had never gotten out of the first round of the postseason before this month, on the verge of the World Series. Road teams that take 2-0 series leads in a best-of-seven series have advanced 22 out of 25 times. That 2013 Tigers team, however, had a different story. Sanchez carried them to a 1-0 victory in Game 1, but the Red Sox recovered from a four-run deficit after Scherzer departed in Game 2, then won the series in six."
Emma Baccallieri, SI.com: "The Cardinals had only slightly more success against the Nationals’ bullpen, whose use, as has been the norm for them this October, was held to a minimum—one inning for Sean Doolittle before they refashioned starter Patrick Corbin into a LOOGY and, finally, got the last two outs from closer Daniel Hudson. Relief has traditionally been the Nationals’ greatest weakness, but in the postseason, they’ve been able to largely minimize the effects, and, so far against the Cardinals, it hasn’t particularly mattered either way. It’s true that the ball appears to be flying less this postseason (which, in addition to being fairly clear to any viewer accustomed to the ball’s behavior from the summer, has been found by Rob Arthur of Baseball Prospectus, confirmed by the Cardinals' Mike Shildt and functionally denied by MLB). That’s relevant, but for the Cardinals, it isn’t necessarily explicatory. This series has not been one of close calls for their bats so much as just total coldness. And now? They just have to face Stephen Strasburg on the road for Game 3."
MEGAPHONE
"It's kind of nice going back up 2-0 in the series, but those guys are really good over there. The series is far from over."
• Nationals manager Dave Martinez, being polite to the Cardinals.