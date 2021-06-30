Tipsheet: Streaking Brewers extend their domination of Cubs

Bob Nightengale, USA Today: “Nationals slugger Kyle Schwarber, who was non-tendered by the Cubs last winter, is playing with a chip on his shoulder to prove them wrong, and everyone else for not showing more interest. He just hit 13 home runs in . . . 14 games for the Nationals, giving him [25] for the season, after hitting only 11 homers in 59 games last season with the Cubs. The only hitter with a greater two-week streak was Barry Bonds in 2001 when he hit 14 homers in 14 games, to go along with his insane 1.926 OPS.”

David Schoenfield, ESPN.com: “Schwarber has been particularly effective against fastballs this month, with 10 of his 16 home runs coming off fastballs or sinkers (and 18 of his 25 on the season). Schwarber's struggles against fastballs last year was perhaps one reason the Cubs decided not to offer him a contract (aside from not wanting to pay him what he would have earned in arbitration). They may have seen a player whose bat was slowing down . . . Schwarber's streak has carried the Nationals out of the NL East gutter. The 4-3 win over the Rays pushed them over .500 for the first time since starting the season 1-0. They are 13-3 over their past 16 games, and 14-4 since Schwarber's reign of slug began. Suddenly the comparisons to 2019, when the Nationals started 19-31 and rallied to win the World Series, don't seem so silly.”