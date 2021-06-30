Tipsheet: Streaking Brewers extend their domination of Cubs

The Milwaukee Brewers own the Chicago Cubs this season.
They beat the the Small Bears again Tuesday, edging them 2-1 to push their winning streak to seven games. They moved five games up on the Cubs in the National League Central.
The Brewers are 8-3 against them this season with a plus-18 run differential.
“If you get swept, that's six games back. That's a big number,” Cubs manager David Ross said. “We are at the halfway point, but they all matter, especially when you're playing in division.”
The Brewers are not back to full strength, but they are still rolling toward July with lots of momentum.
“Like I say every year, when we go through stretches and we’re not playing good baseball, there’s always a time where something happens and it clicks and we start playing good baseball,” Brewers pitcher Brandon Woodruff said. “When we get everybody back healthy and are able to put all the facets of the game [together] and have everything clicking at the same time, we’re dangerous. We’re a good team.”
Meanwhile the Cubs have lost five consecutive games and 11 of their last 15.
“It's frustrating.” Cubs outfielder Joc Pederson said. “We're not playing great baseball right now, especially playing the team in first place. You really want to cut down on that lead. We're just not taking care of business.”
The Cubs are missing first baseman Anthony Rizzo, who is sidelined by a nagging back problem. Slugger Kris Bryant also sat out Tuesday with a sore side.
Woodruff throttled them Tuesday, holding them to their one run on four hits over six innings. He struck out eight batters and lowered his ERA against the Cubs to 0.72 in four starts this season.
“You've got to give credit to their guys making pitches, but if we want to win, we've got to come through with men on base,” Ross said.
“Obviously, facing them three times this year, tonight was the fourth, I had a pretty good idea what they wanted to do,” Woodruff said. “Tonight, I think they were just a little more patient, a little more passive early in the counts, and I wasn't getting ahead for most of the night it felt like.”
Rather than come back with Corbin Burnes in the finale of the three-game set, the Brewers will give him an extra day of rest and start elite prospect Aaron Ashby instead.
TALKIN’ BASEBALL
Here is what folks are writing about Our National Pastime:
Alden Gonzalez, ESPN.com: “From June 6, which was when momentum really began to build on this, to Monday morning, the league wide slash line has gone from .237/.312/.396 to .243/.318/.408. Offense does typically pick up as the weather warms -- and, in fact, we experienced a similar bump in 2019 -- but that's what this is all about and that's what will ultimately decide whether this was all successful. You can criticize the league's timing on this, but you can also be fairly confident that sticky substances are not being used (at least not at the moment). Isolating a problem is an important step, and we will soon see just how much of an impact this has on offense.”
Bob Nightengale, USA Today: “Nationals slugger Kyle Schwarber, who was non-tendered by the Cubs last winter, is playing with a chip on his shoulder to prove them wrong, and everyone else for not showing more interest. He just hit 13 home runs in . . . 14 games for the Nationals, giving him [25] for the season, after hitting only 11 homers in 59 games last season with the Cubs. The only hitter with a greater two-week streak was Barry Bonds in 2001 when he hit 14 homers in 14 games, to go along with his insane 1.926 OPS.”
David Schoenfield, ESPN.com: “Schwarber has been particularly effective against fastballs this month, with 10 of his 16 home runs coming off fastballs or sinkers (and 18 of his 25 on the season). Schwarber's struggles against fastballs last year was perhaps one reason the Cubs decided not to offer him a contract (aside from not wanting to pay him what he would have earned in arbitration). They may have seen a player whose bat was slowing down . . . Schwarber's streak has carried the Nationals out of the NL East gutter. The 4-3 win over the Rays pushed them over .500 for the first time since starting the season 1-0. They are 13-3 over their past 16 games, and 14-4 since Schwarber's reign of slug began. Suddenly the comparisons to 2019, when the Nationals started 19-31 and rallied to win the World Series, don't seem so silly.”
Will Leitch, MLB.com: “The 2020 Astros were almost an elaborate troll job on the rest of baseball, a team that was in many ways the enemy of the rest of the sport and everyone else’s fanbases finishing the regular season under .500 … and still making it within one game of the World Series. Fair to say they’re not finishing under .500 this year. They are currently tied for the best record in the American League, with an offense that looks as powerful as some of their best teams in the pre-scandal era. But most remarkable has been the rotation, which looked bleak in Spring Training but has found all sorts of useful contributors, most notably Luis Garcia. The A’s are still hanging around, but the Astros look like the best team in this division, and suffice it to say, few were predicting that in the preseason.”
Mike Axisa, CBSSports.com: “Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski overhauled his bullpen with trades (José Alvarado and Sam Coonrod) and free-agent signings (Archie Bradley and Brandon Kintzler) over the winter, though they haven't made much of a difference. Alvarado has 24 walks in 29 innings, Bradley has allowed 11 runs in 17 innings, and Coonrod and Kintzler are hurt. At 36-40, the Phillies are in fourth place in the NL East, five games behind the first-place Mets and nine games behind the Padres for the second wild card spot. The Phillies have not been to the postseason since 2011, and if they're going to end the drought this year, they'll have to win the division. The NL West is too strong to count on a wild card spot as a fallback.”
Rob Mains, Baseball Prospectus: “It was only two years ago that the Twins blasted 307 homers, the most in major league history. That club won 101 games, second only to the pennant-winning 1965 team’s 102 in franchise history. Sure, they haven’t won a postseason game since George W. Bush’s first term, when Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s dad was MVP, but they’ve been a solid team. And, in 2019, a record-setting one. They’re on pace for another record this year. Unlike the all-time home run record, though, this one is not a good one . . . No team since World War II has allowed 60 percent of inherited runners to score. No team since World War II has allowed 55 percent of runners to score. There is a lot of daylight between the Twins bullpen and those of the past 75 years.”
MEGAPHONE
"To be honest with you, I want to play stupid. That's kind of the best way to describe it -- just keep going up there and take your at-bat. Don't remember the one before, just live in the present. I think that's the biggest thing, is just go out there and have a short memory."
Nationals outfielder Kyle Schwarber, on his hot streak.