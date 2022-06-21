Tipsheet: Streaking Brewers regain form, retake NL Central lead

The Milwaukee Brewers have won six of their last eight games to move back into the National League Central lead.

They blanked the Cardinals 2-0 Monday with Corbin Burnes, Devin Williams and Josh Hader combining for the sort of shutdown performance this team is known for.

So the Brewers are the Brewers again, after pulling out of an eight-game losing streak.

“I thought Corbin was as good as we’ve seen him this year,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. “There’s a little sense of the moment to deliver something big. He knows that we’re starting off a big series. You’ve got our best guy on the mound, and he delivered a great start. That’s what you rely on from your ace, and Corbin delivers that quite frequently.”

Burnes has no trouble focusing for his games against the Cardinals. He has struck out 21 batters in 14 scoreless innings against them.

“For me, every start’s the same, just sticking to my process and going throughout my routine and being as prepared as I can be so when I’m out there, it’s executing pitches and having fun,” Burnes told reporters. “I don’t know if it’s because we’re playing the Cardinals, I’ve been able to do it a little more efficiently than I have with other teams.”

Order has been restored in Milwaukee, at least for the time being. Burnes reminds us not to draw too many conclusions from this pitching gem.

“I try not to make any game bigger than it is," Burnes said. “It’s still mid-to-end of June, playing baseball. We’ve still got a lot of games left. If you start making one game bigger than the other, you start putting extra pressure on yourself and start trying to do too much.”

The Brewers still have some work to do. They will turn to discarded Minnesota Twins hurler Chi Chi Gonzalez to started Tuesday night with starting pitchers Freddy Peralta, Brandon Woodruff and Aaron Ashby on the injured list.

Woodruff (circulation issue with his hand) and Ashby (forearm strain) could return to the rotation soon, restoring Milwaukee's pitching depth. Peralta may not return until late in the campaign.

The Brewers are being careful with Ashby, who has been a rising start in their system.

“After throwing his bullpen, we said if it's not perfect, (Ashby is) not going to pitch,” Counsell said. “It didn't go perfect, so at that point, we're just going to take a break here. We think it's just fatigue. That's what the doctors who have looked at him have said. He's not going to really stop throwing. He won't throw for a couple days, but he'll be back on the mound, we're hoping within a week.”

TALKIN’ BASEBALL

Here is what folks are writing about Our National Pastime:

David Schoenfield, ESPN.com: “If the MVP vote were held today, (Paul) Goldschmidt might be the winner. Like Judge, he's been sitting over that historic 200 OPS+ mark. You have to love the adjustments Goldschmidt has made in recent seasons. In 2018-19, his strikeout rate crept up to 25%, which led to a .260 average in 2019, his lowest since his rookie season. Now he has gotten it back under 20% and could win a batting title.”

Marc Normandin, Baseball Prospectus: “Oneil Cruz finally got the call to the majors from the Pirates, one delayed for months because the 6-foot-7 shortstop with the powerful swing was kept in Triple-A to learn how to play left field. He went 2-for-5, driving in four of the Bucs’ 12 runs against the Cubs, and did so while playing . . . short. Which is also where he’s expected to spend most of his time in the bigs, according to Pirates manager Derek Shelton. Cruz, by the way, appeared in 10 games in left field while in Triple-A this year—nine of those starts—out of 55 games total. Something tells me Pittsburgh wasn’t being completely honest about their reasons for keeping Cruz at Triple-A instead bringing him up at the start of the season. The Pirates made their decision, though, giving up the possibility of bonus draft picks in order to keep Cruz down in the minors, whether it was to give him the occasional bit of experience in left field or to manipulate his service time, so their specific defense of the action doesn’t matter so much, barring a potential future grievance on the matter from Cruz. Anyway! Not only did Cruz drive in four runs with a pair of hits—one of them a double—in his first Pirates’ game of 2022, but he also already recorded the hardest throw by an infielder on the season. According to MLB’s calculations, Cruz’s laser to first came in at 96.7 mph.”

Tom Ley, The Defector: “(Mike) Trout’s numbers are once again starting to resolve into those belonging to a presumptive MVP. He’s got 21 homers and is hitting .290/.398/.659, and by the time September rolls around nobody is going to remember that weird stretch at the end of May when he didn’t get a hit in 26 at-bats. All of this leaves both Trout and the Angels standing on familiar ground, of course. Trout can go on hitting a bushel of homers and setting some weird record you’d never before considered every weekend, as he’s done for his entire career, but it won’t mean much unless the Angels actually manage to win the games he is so keen to carry them through. Three games below .500 on June 20 isn’t the worst place for a team that just lost 14 in a row to find itself, but they are 9.5 games off the division lead and the season isn’t getting any longer.”

Jay Jaffe, FanGraphs: “The Yankees not only have the majors’ highest winning percentage (.742) and largest run differential (143), they’re miles ahead of the competition. Their winning percentage is 95 points higher than that of the second-ranked Mets (.647), who are playing at a 105-win clip, while their run differential is 29 runs better than the second-ranked Dodgers (114). Through 66 games, they’re tied for the fourth-highest win total of the live-ball era (since 1920) . . . This shouldn’t be a surprise, given that just two weeks ago I noted that the Yankees’ start was the best since those 2001 Mariners. Of the other 13 teams with at least 47 wins through 66 games, 12 made the postseason and 10 the World Series, with seven winning the Fall Classic.”

Matt Snyder, CBSSports.com: “(The Yankees) seemed maybe, possibly mediocre through 10 games, having gone 5-5 and having lost a series to the Orioles. They've obliterated everyone since, basically. They now sit 49-17 with a +143 run differential. This is the best record and second-best run differential from this quick little exercise. There are other elite teams this season, but the Yankees are the -- say it with me -- an easy and obvious number one. They have a record that is six games better than anyone else right now. They have a run differential that is easily outpacing the rest of the league. They don't really have a glaring weakness. They are 19-9 against teams .500 or better.”

MEGAPHONE

“Guy’s unreal. He has tools that come around once every 100 years. He’s special, to say the least. He can do things with the bat. He can hit pitches out of the ballpark that some guys are lucky to get out of the infield. It’s unbelievable being able to see what he can do.”

Pirates rookie Bligh Madris, on Oneil Cruz.

