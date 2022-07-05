Tipsheet: Streaking Brewers seize control of NL Central race

While the injury-depleted Cardinals are scuffling during an especially tough stretch of schedule, the Milwaukee Brewers are gathering momentum by stepping on lesser foes.

They celebrated Independence Day by rallying past the tanking Chicago Cubs 5-2 for their seventh victory in nine games. The Brewers increased their National League Central division lead to three games over the Cardinals.

If the current trends hold, the Cardinals could be buried by the All-Star break.

The Brewers are feeling it. Down 2-1 in the ninth inning, they tied the game and forced extra innings when Christian Yelich drew a bases-loaded walk.

Then Victor Caratini, who struck out in his first four at bats, won the game with his three-run homer in the 10th after the Small Bears left the bases loaded in their half of the inning.

Such things happen when a team gets on a roll. Starting pitcher Eric Lauer called Caratini’s homer in the Brewers clubhouse while getting treatment. Catcher Pedro Severino called the homer in the dugout.

“Normally when you have a tough day, the big moments just come to you,” Severino reasoned.

“That's why you just have to keep going, no matter what's going on,” manager Craig Counsell said. “Obviously he wasn't having his best game, but he got a chance to win the game. He was focused on having a good at-bat and forgetting about what happened, and as a result, something good happened.”

Lauer struck out nine batters in six innings while allowing one run. That performance was heartening for the Brewers, who have starting pitchers Willy Peralta (shoulder strain) and Adrian Houser (flexor strain) on the injured list.

In five June starts Lauer was 1-2 with 6.83 ERA. He made some fixes ahead of this game.

“It was a combination of a lot of work, a lot of preparation, just going out there and feeling good,” Lauer told MLB.com. “That’s what I've been missing a little bit is the pitch ability. I’ve kind of lost that and have been boxing myself in a little too much. I just went out there and pitched, and it was a good time.”

The Brewers have had lots of good times lately. As for the Cardinals . . . well, let's just say the pressure is mounting.

TALKIN’ BASEBALL

Here is what folks have been writing about Our National Pastime:

David Schoenfield, ESPN.com: “The likely NL starter at catcher for the All-Star Game, (Willson) Contreras is staring down free agency and will likely follow the same path as (Kris) Bryant, (Javier) Baez and (Anthony) Rizzo last season -- ending his Cubs career with a trade to a contender. Four playoff contenders sit at the bottom in catcher OPS: the Cardinals, Guardians, Mets and Astros. The Cardinals aren't about to bench Yadier Molina in his final season -- not to mention the unlikelihood of a Cubs-Cardinals trade -- and the Astros love what Martin Maldonado gives them on defense. The Guardians will be reluctant to pick up any salary, so that makes the Mets the front-runner to land Contreras (although Cleveland has the better farm system to deal from).”

Bob Nightengale, USA Today: “Don’t look now, but Atlanta shortstop Dansby Swanson is about to get paid, and paid big. He has hit .366 in his last 37 games with eight doubles, nine home runs, 27 RBI and 29 runs. His numbers for the season (.300, 14 homers, 46 RBI, .865 OPS) are nearly identical to Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner, who’s also a free agent, and in line for $300 million. While Atlanta certainly would like to keep Swanson, there’s an added layer of intrigue in his negotiations. Swanson is represented by the Excel Sport Agency, yes, the same agents who represented Freddie Freeman.”

Gabe Lacques, USA Today: “We’re past the point of wondering how ‘real’ this Yankee team is, and far closer to AL East coronation and raising comparisons, without regret, to the sacrosanct but also whatever ’98 Yankees . . . It is not so much the overall record but the numbing consistency that gets us: Winning 21 of 26 series, splitting three more (and losing a one-game one-off at Houston). Going 15-6 in April, 19-9 in May, 22-6 in June. Getting virtually the same ERA (3.19, 3.32, 3.35) from mid-rotation starters Jordan Montgomery, Jameson Taillon and Luis Severino. Leading the AL in both home runs and slugging, but also WHIP and pitchers’ strikeouts. Know that they might sag, but give them their roses. They may just be getting started.”

Mike Axisa, CBSSports.com: “The Angels have spent the better part of a decade wasting Mike Trout's greatness and this might be their greatest disappointment yet (13-31 since their 24-13 start). Rather than make the leap into postseason contention, the Mariners have spent the season chasing .500. For two decades they have been the baseball equivalent of Wily E. Coyote crashing into a tunnel painted on the side of the mountain. The White Sox, meanwhile, have underperformed every which way. The AL Central is not a particularly strong division and yet they're under .500 with a run differential (minus-36) that says they should be worse than they are. Are they out of it? No, but being in third place is absolutely not where the White Sox thought they'd find themselves on the Fourth of July.”

Robert Orr, Baseball Prospectus: “After a rough first month of the season in which he posted a surprising .205/.284/.260 slash line and an eye-popping 37% strikeout rate, Julio Rodríguez has looked much closer to the phenom he was supposed to be, hitting .300/.355/.519 and quickly ascending to the status of the Mariners’ most-feared hitter. You may remember Rodríguez being the victim of an abnormally large number of called strikeouts, suffering 19 of them during the month of April, six more than the next closest player. Several of these were borderline at best—downright egregious, at worst—but Julio seems to have learned his lesson, as he’s only had 14 backwards Ks in the two months since. The key to his success has been taking the decision out of the hands of the home plate umpire by swinging more aggressively, and as a result his strikeout rate has decreased each month.”

Bradford Doolittle, ESPN.com: “When Shohei Ohtani first arrived in the major leagues after signing with the Angels, he did so with quite an advanced billing, extreme even for Los Angeles: The Japanese Babe Ruth. It was a snappy and evocative moniker, effective in what it was meant to convey. Ohtani didn't just pitch and hit -- he did both at elite levels. At the same time. We hadn't seen anything like it since Ruth, so the hype went. The thing is, it has not turned out to be merely hype. Ohtani has not only lived up to the billing, he has left it behind -- like an old movie poster someone forgot to take down. Because comparing Ohtani to Ruth no longer makes sense: No one has excelled at pitching and hitting at the same time like Ohtani in the extant major leagues, not even Ruth. You can point to some of the great two-way Negro Leagues stars like Martin Dihigo, Bullet Rogan and Double Duty Radcliffe, but no one in the American League or National League. Understand that this is not a claim that Ohtani is as good as Ruth, whose contributions to the game as a hitter are almost mythical. It's just to acknowledge that while Ruth was the only other AL or NL player who both hit and pitched at an All-Star level for an extended time in the same career, not even The Babe did so simultaneously.”

MEGAPHONE

“I like where we’re at and I think we can continue to get better, honestly.”

Braves manager Brian Snitker, on his streaking team.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.