Tipsheet: Streaking Brewers threaten to pull away from Cardinals

Bob Nightengale, USA Today: “It was preposterous a month ago, and perhaps makes little sense now, but if the New York Yankees don’t start turning their fate around, why couldn’t they be sellers at the trade deadline, even if it’s just listening to offers for outfielder Aaron Judge? The San Francisco Giants, Chicago Cubs and Boston Red Sox all opened the year in different phases of a rebuild, but barring a collapse in the next month, how can they possibly trade Kevin Gausman, Kris Bryant or Nick Pivetta, respectively? The Tampa Bay Rays were sellers in the winter, dumping Cy Young winner Blake Snell. But here they are now six months later with the best record in the American League (39-24). Will they be buyers now at the deadline in hopes of returning to the World Series? The Minnesota Twins were built to win right now, and the Arizona Diamondbacks were confident they could contend for at least a wild-card spot, but two months into the season, they are one month from selling out. The non-waiver trade deadline is exactly 50 days away Thursday, and although GMs and executives don’t believe we’ll see a rash of trades until the final days of July, there appears to be action, even if only 10 teams are eligible for postseason berths compared to 16 a year ago.”