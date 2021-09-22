Tipsheet: Streaking Cardinals force Brewers to put their party on hold

Also, the Brewers have quit hitting. Manager Craig Counsell is playing the mix-and-match game with his deep supply of position players, but nothing seems to work.

“It’s been a quiet week,” Counsell said. “I think we’re going to have a big night one of these nights. We’re going to put a really big number on the board and bust out of it. We didn’t do it tonight, but it’s coming. I believe that. I think our guys believe that.”

The Cardinals have made it hard on the Brewers by pitching well. Jake Woodford, for instance, has worked 12 scoreless innings in his last three outings against them.

"You just have to credit their side,” Woodruff said. “Those guys are making pitches but the thing is, you come back and know that we have an awesome opportunity to take these two games and wrap up this division.”

Tipsheet likes the Brewers’ chances of breaking through today – since the high-leverage Cardinals relievers will be tapped out – but Milwaukee will need multiple hitters to bust out of their funk.

TALKIN’ BASEBALL

Here is what folks are writing about Our National Pastime: