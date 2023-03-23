Thanks to rapid progress by their top prospects, the Cardinals now have the ninth-best farm system in the judgment of MLB.com.

That ranking is notable because MLB.com ranked the Cardinals No. 21 in midseason 2021, No. 16 in preseason 2022 and No. 13 in midseason 2022. This is the first time the team cracked the site’s Top 10 list.

The success of outfielder Jordan Walker and shortstop Masyn Winn this spring helped produce that bump. Through Wednesday’s game, Walker was hitting .316 with an .889 on-base plus slugging percentage and Winn had a .311 batting average and a .893 OPS.

Pitcher Tink Hence flashed dynamic stuff (five strikeouts in 3 1/3 innings) in his cameo appearances to hint as his long-haul promise.

Farm system graduate Jake Woodford emerged as the No. 6 starter and long reliever with a strong spring. He arrived with a new-and-improved slider and checked the boxes on his to-do list.

Matthew Liberatore did fine as well. He struck out nine and walked just one while allowing two runs in 10 innings. At the moment he appears to be the No. 1 starter at Memphis and the No. 7 starter for the Cardinals.

He has yet to sustain consistent success at the Triple-A level. Liberatore will get an opportunity to take that step this season.

Longer-term prospects Gordon Graceffo (four runs allowed in 4 2/3 innings) and Michael McGreevy (six runs allowed in 1 1/3 innings) discovered they have much more work to do after making nice progress in the minors last season.

On the hitting side, Alec Burleson’s 2-for-4 game Wednesday lifted his batting average to .235. He remains an excellent hitting prospect, but the rise of Walker in the outfield mix and Nolan Gorman’s strong spring as a left-handed designated hitter option creates a roster squeeze.

MLB.com explained assessed the Cardinals:

The Cardinals rise into the Top 10 for the first time ever is directly tied to the rise of its 2020 Draft contingent. Four members of that class (Walker, Winn, Hence, Burleson) have climbed into the Top 100, and 2021 fifth-rounder Graceffo joined them, solidifying St. Louis’ reputation as a master drafter and developer. The international group lags a little behind, but Top 11 prospects Jonathan Mejia and Leornardo Bernal give hope for future breakouts.

Writing for MLB.com, Sam Dykstra had this earlier observation.

The 2022 Draft class comes with plenty of its own potential. First-rounder Cooper Hjerpe shows a good three-pitch mix out of a funky, deceptive delivery that helped him dominate at Oregon State, while Brycen Mautz (second round) and Pete Hansen (third round) also deepen St. Louis’ stable of southpaws. Those looking for a potential sleeper can find one in fifth-rounder Victor Scott II, an elite runner who might squeeze out just enough bat to pop off in 2023 and beyond.

Writing for ESPN.com, Kiley McDaniel had this take on Hjerpe:

Hjerpe could Aaron Nola his way through the minors (by moving quickly as a crafty low-slot starter after dominating at a big school), but I think St. Louis' pitching depth will keep him from debuting this season.

That last point is critical because the Cardinals’ near-term depth beyond Liberatore, Connor Thomas and Graceffo last season was suspect.

TALKIN’ BASEBALL

Here is what folks have been writing about the World Baseball Classic:

Jon Tayler, FanGraphs: “By its very definition, the World Baseball Classic is a global baseball tournament; it’s right there in the name after all. It also feels obvious: Japan won the WBC for the third time, led by the best player on the earth, with a lineup and rotation and bullpen full of NPB All-Stars, and did so by beating Team USA and its All-MLB roster. The United States is the sport’s birthplace and the home of its premier professional league, but the game long ago left its borders, and through the WBC, we’ve gotten to see just how strange and great and flat-out joyful it can be around the world. If you’ve watched the WBC before, you’ve known this, or at least gotten glimpses of it. If this WBC was your entry point into baseball beyond our shores, then you saw it damn near every day — not just through Japan overcoming its competition but through Mexico almost upsetting them on the way to that title, or through the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico and Venezuela playing with their motors revved all the way up, or through just how many times the United States, with Mookie Betts and Mike Trout and Nolan Arenado (I could literally just list the entire ridiculous lineup), was pushed up against a wall and forced to fight its way free. That they did is a testament not just to the absurd collection of talent assembled on that roster but also to how good the rest of the world now is, and while it’s too early to declare the results of this year’s tournament to be a sea change, it’s also no overreaction to note that the WBC is a genuine competition with multiple viable contenders and not just a slower version of The Dream Team stomping wildly overmatched countries by double digits.”

Cliff Corcoran, Baseball Prospectus: “Whatever doubts and quibbles may have greeted the WBC when it arrived as an experimental exhibition in 2006 and shadowed its next three iterations in 2009, ’13, and ’17 were silenced this year. The tournament’s six-year absence may have made fans’ hearts grow fonder, prompting them to greet the WBC’s return from a pandemic-related delay as if it were a familiar old friend, but the real buy-in this time around came from the players. That the tournament came down to arguably the three best players on the planet (Betts being the third) is proof of that. This year, for the first time, Japan and Korea welcomed American-born major-leaguers with familial roots in those countries. For the first time, Cuba welcomed major-league defectors back to the national team. Team USA, at long last, fielded a lineup that looked, top to bottom, like a collection of the best available American players in the game. Throughout, the teams gave their best, both on the field and in their colorful and unique celebrations on and off the diamond. Mexico, which made it to the semifinals for the first time, donned sombreros in the dugout and in celebration of big hits, while their fans wore luchador masks in the stands in Phoenix and Miami. Great Britain, making a surprisingly competent debut, saw its players signal to the dugout by sipping invisible cups of tea, pinkie up, and place a crown and robe on players returning from home-run trots (they hit three). The Italian players grew mustaches, installed an espresso machine in the dugout, and blew chef’s kisses and gesticulated with pinched fingers at one another. Venezuela banged out rhythms on a hand drum in the dugout. The Puerto Rican players and coaches all bleached their hair, just as they had in 2017, and fit their home-run hitters with a special blazer. The Dominicans draped a presidential sash over theirs. Lars Nootbaar brought the pepper-grinder gesture to team Japan. The crowds in Tokyo and Taichung, as is their wont, sang individualized songs for each batter on the local nine, accompanied by amateur brass bands. In Taiwan, those songs and cheers were led by cheerleaders and mascots dancing on the dugouts.”

Mike Axisa, CBSSports.com: “Thanks largely to fans of WBC loving non-USA countries, the atmospheres at each ballpark were fantastic throughout the WBC. They always are, every WBC. The Dominican Republic vs. Puerto Rico crowd was electric (61% of televisions in Puerto Rico were tuned into the game too) and first round games in Taichung, Taiwan, were a giant party with a little baseball on the side. Sustaining that kind of atmosphere for 81 home games a year probably isn't realistic, but gosh, I would love to get some of that energy into MLB stadiums. There's definitely something to be said for a chill, low-key night at the ballpark. An absolute rager every now and then is fun too. The fans always bring it during the WBC. The atmosphere throughout was incredible.”

Bob Nightengale, USA Today: “The World Baseball Classic championship game ended Tuesday night and an hour later, while Team Japan sprayed champagne and partied in the clubhouse, there was Team USA, still on the field at loanDepot Park. Team USA may have not won the gold, but they were basking in the glory of the tournament. Mike Trout was running around chasing his son. Trea Turner was lifting his son high into the air. Manager Mark DeRosa was posing for pictures with his family. No one wanted to leave. If this was a World Series game, let alone any postseason game, the losing team members would be slumped in front of their lockers, speaking in somber tones about their failure. But this night, not even a heartbreaking 3-2 loss to Japan could mute their euphoria of being together in a surreal environment, one they vow never to forget as long as they live.”

Ray Ratto, The Defector: “Put simply, baseball isn't a drag because it's too slow or overly mathed or insufficiently vibrant as much as it is that the people who love it have allowed the atmosphere to be dictated by the people who don't. This is why the news that there will be another WBC in 2026 feels two years too distant. In fact, without anyone seeing it coming, this WBC could be the start of what can save baseball from its own crappy self-esteem. To do this, MLB would have to take the tournament and slap it dead-smack in the middle of everyone's baseball season—right over the All-Star Break, to be precise. Carve three weeks out of a mutually-agreed dead stretch of the season, when everyone is both sufficiently stretched-out and a little bit bored, and just drop it right there. The regular seasons can all be extended earlier and later, or the season could be shortened to, say, 144 games. The tournament that just won raves and ratings can get a broader and more appreciative audience; the big leaguers that would otherwise be playing games 84 through 102 could spend some time with their families, their golf games or their elbow rehab. And why should this happen, I hear you asking as you take up the empty argument for cheapjack owners who worry about those Tuesday night Marlins at Pirates games than draw 7,191? Easy. Because there's money in fun for those folks smart enough to promote enjoyment for its own sake.”

MEGAPHONE

“If you're not here, you don't get the desire and hunger and passion that we have for the game and for this tournament. Wearing your homeland's colors on the playing field is unexplainable. And this is an even bigger responsibility for all of us because it's not representing a team, but an entire island. Our home country. And you give it all for your family and for all the people that got you here today. I was a World Series champion with the Red Sox, and this experience just has no comparisons. I get goosebumps just thinking about it.”

Catcher Christian Vazquez, to ESPN, on representing Puerto Rico.