Tipsheet: Struggling Brewers allow Cardinals to tighten NL Central race

Like the Cardinals, the Milwaukee Brewers were forced to rely heavily on fill-in hitters and pitchers while grinding through a grueling stretch of schedule.

Unlike the Cardinals, the Brewers struggled to overcome their tough circumstances.

While the Cardinals were winning three of five games from the Cubs over the weekend in Chicago, the Brewers lost three of four games at home to the Stan Diego Padres.

While the Cardinals have won 12 of their last 17 games, the Brewers have lost seven of their last 11 as their lead in the National League Central diminished from 4 1/2 games to one-half game.

“We're just in a little stretch where we're not getting much going,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. “You're going to go through a stretch of the season when you've got some guys who aren't swinging the bat well.

“We've got some guys who are banged up, and that's changed who's been playing a bit, but everybody's got a 162-game schedule with no off days. So that's no excuse.”

Like the Cardinals, the Brewers will welcome the opportunity to regroup during Monday’s rare day off. Milwaukee just played 18 games in a stretch of 17 days.

“I think everyone is kind of drowning in playing so much,” Brewers second baseman Kolten Wong told MLB.com.

The Brewers hope to get much stronger this week with the return of shortstop Willy Adames (quad, ankle), outfielder Hunter Renfroe (hamstring) and infielder Luis Urias (thumb) from injuries on Tuesday.

“I’m just a guy following orders. We’re doing the best we can to be back as soon as we can,” Adames told MLB.com. “We’re going to be smart. I know we’re having a tough moment right now as a team, but I promise you we’re doing everything we can to be back as soon as we can. You probably know that I love to be on the field, but when I come back, I want to stay there.”

While the Cardinals expect to get starting pitchers Jack Flaherty and Steven Matz back from their shoulder injuries this month, the Brewers will be bolstered by the return of starting pitcher Brandon Woodruff (ankle) in the near term.

Writing for MLB.com, Paul Casella had this take on the Brewers:

The Brewers hit a bit of a rough patch this week, dropping five of their last six games -- including three straight at home against the Padres to close the weekend. That included nearly being no-hit by Joe Musgrove on Friday. The absences of Brandon Woodruff (right ankle sprain) and Freddy Peralta (right posterior shoulder strain) are certainly being felt, though Aaron Ashby has certainly turned some heads while filling in for those injured stars. The southpaw has a 2.55 ERA in three starts since rejoining the rotation and has racked up 26 strikeouts in just 17 2/3 innings, including 12 in a six-inning gem on May 30. Those numbers fit in perfectly on a Brewers pitching staff that has racked up an MLB-leading 544 strikeouts this season.

TALKIN’ BASEBALL

Here is what folks are writing about Our National Pastime:

Jeff Passan, ESPN.com: “(Frankie) Montas and (Luis) Castillo have another year of club control beyond this season, leaving Oakland and Cincinnati the option to wait until the winter to deal them. At the same time, with a paucity of front-line-level starters on the market, the right-handers will generate the biggest return of anyone who is clearly, obviously available right now. Castillo's history of excellence is too long for teams not to line up. And that extra year of control only broadens his market. Beyond the obvious destinations -- the Mets and Twins could use front-of-the-rotation depth to paper over their injuries -- there's a long list of teams with an eye on not just this season but 2023 that could stand to give themselves some peace of mind. Among the contenders: the Yankees and Cardinals. Plus a quartet of teams with playoff aspirations that have scuffled to start this season: Atlanta, Boston, Seattle and Texas. The market for Montas, who has looked like a legitimate No. 2 over his first 11 starts, should be plenty active as well. The Mets will be in play -- this will be a theme -- as will the Twins. The Rays are sneaky in on everyone. As are the Giants, whose rotation work has dipped precipitously beyond Logan Webb and Carlos Rodon. Don't discount St. Louis, either, particularly if Jack Flaherty or Steven Matz struggles to regain form coming off rehab stints.”

Dan Szymborski, FanGraphs: “Montas kind of falls into the category of unfinished business, as he’s one of the last players left standing after Oakland’s winter purge of anyone nearing a big payday. He’s pitching nearly as well as he did last season when he picked up the first Cy Young vote of his career, and the A’s have little practical need for an ace starter right now. While the A’s don’t necessarily have to move Montas this summer, this franchise doesn’t usually wait until the last minute when it comes to trading talent. Montas will almost certainly be one of the top pitchers available.”

Bob Nightengale, USA Today: “Atlanta, winners of four consecutive division titles, doesn’t even want to entertain the thought of settling for a wild-card berth, but the reality is there is an extra playoff spot this year. The new format will also take the randomness out of a sudden-death wild-card game with a best-of-three series. There will at least be some wiggle room, if necessary, for GM Alex Anthopoulos to work his magic again at the trade deadline, but for now, he’s scrambling to make sure Atlanta at least stays in the Mets’ rear-view mirror. The fifth-starter spot has been a broken-down merry-go-around all season. They moved rookie Spencer Strider, a strict vegan who was averaging 13.7 strikeouts per nine innings as a reliever, into the starting rotation last week and plan to keep him there. The outfield defense has been nothing short of atrocious, with (Ronald) Acuña returning the first week of May from his major knee surgery, but unable to play every day. They give him a day off after every travel day, and make sure he’s used as a DH several times a week. This has forced Marcell Ozuna to play left field where opposing teams turn singles into doubles on balls hit to the outfield, with routine fly balls turned into hits.”

Barry Petchesky, The Defector: “The natural instinct for the sports fan, upon hearing news of an injury to one of their team’s players, is to hope it’s not as bad as it sounds. This does not apply to fans of the New York Mets. This is not because Mets fans are especially pessimistic, but rather because they are rational: They recognize patterns. And one constant for Mets injuries over the past many years is that it’s always worse than it sounds. Bad news always gets worse. Injuries are misdiagnosed or mistreated or simply misreported. A pull becomes a strain becomes a tear becomes a full ligament replacement. A 10-day IL stint becomes a lost season. This is just how things work for the Mets. So you will forgive Mets fans for panicking upon being told not to panic about injured ace Max Scherzer. Scherzer, rehabbing an oblique strain suffered in mid-May that is expected to keep him out until late June, was reportedly bitten by a dog, but it’s OK!”

Bradford Doolittle, ESPN.com: “To understand why the Philadelphia Phillies fired manager Joe Girardi on Friday, let's begin with a number: 233. Take that number, multiply it by 1 million and think of it in terms of dollars, and you start to get an inkling of what is going on. That's the Phillies' 2022 payroll -- $233 million, fourth-highest in the majors, per Spotrac -- and it's well into luxury tax territory. A payroll like that sets a clear standard of expectation for everyone in a baseball organization. That is: to win a championship. You don't spend that kind of money on a baseball roster for any other reason than that. Now, let's consider two more numbers, both percentages: 1.3 and minus-14.1. Those figures, respectively, represent the Phillies' current chances of making the playoffs and how much those chances have dropped over the past week, according to baseball-reference.com. If you're a manager overseeing a ballclub attached to the numbers we've mentioned so far, you better watch your butt. Thus, Girardi is out, having now been let go three times during his managerial career even though he's won a World Series, been to six postseasons in 14 years and is 185 games over .500 during the regular season, ranking 30th all-time among managers.”

MEGAPHONE

“There's a number of reasons we didn't win. We gave too many extra outs that probably cost us four or five games, maybe even more. At times our bullpen struggled. We had some guys that have much better stuff than the potential that they pitched to, which led to some [blown] games. Some guys got off to slow starts offensively and that happens. I think you can overcome sometimes one thing, maybe even two, but sometimes when it's more than that it's somewhat difficult.”

Cashiered Phillies manager Joe Girardi, on MLB Network Radio, on his team’s struggle this season.

