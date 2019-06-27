After manager Mike Shildt offered an impassioned defense of his team's play this season, the Cardinals responded by taking a 2-0 powder against the Oakland A's.
The Cardinals wasted another strong Adam Wainwright start with another moribund offensive performance. They have lost three consecutive games and they sit just one game over .500 with July on the horizon.
But Shildt was right about one thing: The Cardinals are still in the hunt, just 2½ games back of the first-place Chicago Cubs in the woeful National League Central. And they are just a game back of the second-place Milwaukee Brewers.
None of these teams are very good. Any one of them could run away with the division if they woke up and started stacking up W's . . . but none seem capable of that these days.
This playoff race is turning into a long, tedious slog.
The Cubs have lost four of their last six games and 10 of their last 16. They are adding free agent reliever Craig Kimbrel to their active roster Thursday, but he can't cure all of their ills.
Yes, the Cubs need better pitching. Their rotation is in disarray, as is their bullpen.
But their loaded lineup has stopped delivering key hits. They went 0 for 5 with runners in scoring position in Wednesday night's 5-3 loss to the Atlanta Braves and 3 for 12 (with two double plays) hitting with runners on base.
"We need to do better," Cubs manager Joe Maddon told reporters after the game. "We're getting guys out there. Like we've been talking about: We've got to score some runs. You've go to win a game 6-5 once in a while, too, and then the onus goes away. So, we've got to get better at that."
Despite all of that, the Cubs still lead the division. The Brewers have lost nine of their last 12 games and they have recorded back-to-back victories just once since June 9.
"We haven't played well," Manager Craig Counsell told reporters after his team's 3-2 loss to the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday. "We just have to keep coming out and fighting. We have four games left (on the homestand). We still have a chance to win some games."
That won't be easy given the state of the team's pitching. Former ace Jimmy Nelson has struggled since returning from shoulder surgery and Gio Gonzalez is on the shelf with a sore shoulder.
“We just have to put our best foot down tomorrow," Brewers outfielder Ben Gamel told reporters. "We all have high expectations and big aspirations, and when things aren’t going our way, we have to fix the ship. We have to figure it out.”
That's what they're all saying in this division. Who knows, maybe the Pittsburgh Pirates can rise up and win this thing.
TALKIN' BASEBALL
Here is what folks are writing about Our National Pastime:
Bob Nightengale, USA Today: "Would the Angels be a perennial contender if they had never signed (Albert) Pujols? They not only spent a quarter-billion dollars on Pujols, but doubled down the next year, giving Josh Hamilton $125 million and lefty C.J. Wilson another $77.5 million. If they never spent all of the money on Pujols, and simply sat back and watched Mike Trout develop into baseball’s finest player, maybe they would have instead spent the money on free-agent pitchers like Max Scherzer or Jon Lester in the 2014-15 offseason to lead them back to the promised land? If the Cardinals had kept Pujols, considering his two knee surgeries and plantar fasciitis, could he have remained an everyday player with no DH in the National League? They could not only have been left with a $30-million-a-year player on their bench, but also could have been too financially strapped to turn around and still give long-term contracts to retain (Adam) Wainwright and (Yadier) Molina. The reality is that the Cardinals have never been quite the same without the big fella. They have been to the playoffs 12 times since 2000, winning two World Series and four pennants, but now are in danger of missing the playoffs for the fourth consecutive season, which last happened between 1987-1996. The Angels haven’t been the same, either. They won a World Series and made the postseason six times in eight seasons from 2002-2009, but have reached the playoffs only once since Pujols’ arrival, without a single playoff victory."
Sam Miller, ESPN.com: "It looks like it'll take at least 90 wins to make the playoffs in the AL, but could take only 85 or so in the NL; and, once the playoffs start, the AL's wild-card team could be facing more than 300 regular season wins even before reaching the World Series. I wouldn't quite take the Padres at 150-to-1, but there's some real hope: They're deep, they're young, they've got trade pieces and players to call up still, and in this NL they're two good weeks from leading the wild-card chase. After that, it's at least possible to imagine a path with only one insurmountable obstacle (the Dodgers) in the way. For the Angels, or the White Sox, or any other AL surprise, there could be four such obstacles."
Jon Tayler, SI.com: "I’m losing hope for the Reds, who continue to be thoroughly inconsistent. A rousing three-game sweep of Houston and brief six-game win streak have given way to a three-game slide, costing Cincinnati a chance to make up precious ground in the Central, where its deficit is a manageable-yet-not-insignificant six games. The end of June and beginning of July offer the best shot yet at closing that gap, featuring seven games at home against the Cubs and Brewers. If they can’t capitalize on that, it’ll likely be time to sell in the Queen City."
Mike Axisa, CBSSports.com: "The Indians still have 10 games remaining with the Tigers and 15 games remaining with the Royals. Roughly three out of every 10 games they play the rest of the season will be against Detroit or Kansas City. Truth be told, the favorable schedule has already helped the Indians get back in the race. They've gone a perfect 6-0 in six games against the Tigers over the last two weeks. Of course, the Twins play in the AL Central as well, and their remaining opponent's winning percentage is the same as the Indians. They have 20 games to play against the Tigers and Royals. The Indians can't worry about that though. They have to take care of their own business. Any team can beat any other team on any given night in this game. We know that. As long as Cleveland does what its supposed to do the rest of the way, Terry Francona's team will give itself a chance in the division race."
MEGAPHONE
“It’s getting ridiculous. It’s just not safe and it seems like they’re getting younger and younger and it’s going around now that nothing’s happening to these young kids. They just kind of get a slap on the wrist. So baseball’s going to have to do something to make it hurt enough to keep fans in the stands and not running out on the field.”
Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner, on the epidemic of fans rushing the field.