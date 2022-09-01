Tipsheet: Struggling White Sox try to regroup in La Russa's absence

Managing a major league team is a grind. Managing a should-be contender that suffered injury hit after injury hit and plunged into a late-season nosedive can be especially grueling.

When that manager is famously intense about every last detail and is 77 years old (and about to turn 78), then the job can become punishing.

That was the backdrop for Tony LaRussa’s exit from the Chicago White Sox this week for medical reasons. He went through his usual pregame routine Tuesday before his team’s 9-7 loss Tuesday night.

He gave no indication that anything was amiss. Then he departed the team shortly before the game, under doctors’ orders, to undergo more tests. Former Cardinals utility player Miguel Cairo took over as acting manager.

“I didn’t know much about it until I saw it on the scoreboard when I went out there,” White Sox starting pitcher Lucan Giolito said.

“We were trying to figure out what was going on,” outfielder Andrew Vaughn said. “They mentioned a few things, maybe his heart, or something like that.”

The White Sox lost to the Kansas City Royals Tuesday night 9-7 for their fifth straight defeat and their 10th loss in 12 games. They bounced back to win 4-2 Wednesday, but they are just 64-66 overall.

They need a rallying point and perhaps this is it.

“Obviously, everybody is a little down when you lose your manager,” White Sox pitcher (and former Cardinal) Lance Lynn said. “You hope that everything is good and everything checks out good. He has some stuff he has to take care of, and we have to do our part to stay in this race.”

The White Sox are five games back of the Cleveland Guardians in the American League Central race and they are 6½ games out in the AL wild card chase. So this team has work to do.

“We have to do it for him,” Cairo said. “He cares about this team. He really loves the Chicago White Sox. We have to do it for him.”

While La Russa has faced media criticism for some strategic oddities and his stubborn adherence to old-school principles, he earned the respect of his players with his thorough preparation.

Here was some player reaction to his departure:

Reliever Kendall Graveman: “He works really hard. That meant a lot to me as a player. He would show up every day and put in his best effort and really got after it every day.”

Outfielder Gavin Sheets: “I’ve loved playing for him. He’s taught me a lot. He’s been a great mentor for me, especially as a young player. He’s kind of brought me under his wing. Showed me the ropes and learned from him the whole way. He’s been an incredible mentor, and I want to see him back as soon as possible.”

Shortstop Elvis Andrus: “He's a person who means a lot, especially, an amazing manager his whole career. I've just been playing for two weeks for him, and you can see why everybody loves him.”

As you would expect, La Russa has kept a close eye on his team even while on his medical leave.

"He's going to be checking. Already, I asked him how I did yesterday, and he said, ‘You did fine,’" Cairo said. "So, he's going to be fine. He's going to be watching, for sure. I'm going to be asking questions."

TALKIN’ BASEBALL

Here is what folks have been writing about Our National Pastime:

Ben Clemens, FanGraphs: “When he was drafted, (Lars) Nootbaar was an approach-over-tools prospect. He’s always had a good sense of the strike zone; the question was whether he’d be able to muster enough power on contact to keep high-level pitchers from knocking the bat out of his hands. In 2018 and ’19, that concern seemed pressing: in 265 plate appearances between Hi-A and Double-A, he hit only two homers and posted a .055 ISO. In other words, pitchers were knocking the bat out of his hands. He posted an average batting line anyway, but let’s face it: that’s an uninspiring start to a career. Smash cut to 2022, and Nootbaar is hammering major league pitching. He has nine homers in 241 plate appearances already, more than he managed over 387 PAs in his 2019 minor league campaign. It’s not a matter of dinking a few over some nearby walls, either. Busch Stadium is one of the hardest places to hit homers in the majors, and Nootbaar’s exit velocity data suggests that his power is real; he’s in the 80th percentile for maximum exit velocity and the 79th for barrel rate, right next to Corey Seager and Daniel Vogelbach in both categories. In other words, he’s got pop. There’s an easy explanation for that: Nootbaar isn’t the same player he was in 2019. Beginning in 2020, he worked with Driveline to overhaul his swing and add power to his repertoire . . . the bottom line: he’s swinging the bat 8 mph faster than he was two years ago.”

Dayn Perry, CBSSports.com: “While (Paul) Goldschmidt is no doubt focused on team goals, particularly given that he plays on a team with legitimate designs on the World Series, winning the Triple Crown would all but ensure he wins the NL MVP award (he's probably the frontrunner regardless). Both of those things, in turn, would significantly aid his eventual Hall of Fame case. Assuming a normal decline phase moving forward, the Triple Crown-MVP combo in 2022 might be enough to make Goldschmidt a "strongly likely" Hall of Famer. The Triple Crown is of course an impressive laurel for any hitter, but it could be particularly meaningful for Goldschmidt and his eventual Cooperstown dossier.”

Marc Normandin, Baseball Prospectus: “Albert Pujols might not get to 700 homers before he calls it a career after the 2022 season, or maybe he will. He’s certainly made it feasible, with an ongoing August that now features eight dingers in it, and has him sitting at 694 for his career with a month-plus to go on the schedule. And 700 isn’t a record or anything, but it’s an extremely round number, very notable for its roundness, given that all of three players have reached and exceeded that figure in the history of a game that’s been played in three different centuries. Alex Rodriguez, with an assist from Bud Selig’s overwhelming desire for a victory lap before he left office, fell short at 696, and… well, no one else has even come close. Willie Mays finished at 660, and might have been closer if his career took off sooner (the 41 homers he hit at age 23 easily eclipsed the 24 total he had hit in the three seasons prior) or if his power stroke had lasted into his late-30s and early 40s. After him, you’re looking at Ken Griffey Jr. (630, close if not for the injuries), Jim Thome (612, didn’t establish himself as a regular until 25), and Sammy Sosa (402 homers from 1998 through retirement after 2007, just 207 from 1989-1996). And that’s it for 600 homers, which is clearly difficult enough to get to on its own, so you can imagine how tough another 100 has been.”

Gabe Lacques, USA Today: “If there’s anything Major League Baseball might learn from its first year of expanded playoffs, it’s this: You can never make them big enough to drain all the tension from the season’s final weeks. In Year One of the third wild card, fears of a sub.-500 team sneaking into the field have subsided. And while the National League’s playoff drama may be reduced to which of the Milwaukee Brewers and San Diego Padres will struggle less down the stretch, it’s a different story in the American League. Six teams will slug it out for the four slots that remain in the wake of the pace-setting Houston Astros and New York Yankees. Either the Cleveland Guardians or Minnesota Twins will win the AL Central, with the other left to tangle with the East’s Tampa Bay Rays, Toronto Blue Jays and Baltimore Orioles and the West’s Seattle Mariners for the wild card berths. With roughly 35 games remaining for each team, the permutations remain seemingly endless.”

Alden Gonzalez, ESPN.com: “With less than five weeks left in his rookie season, (Julio) Rodriguez, now 21, is the best player on a team poised to snap a historic postseason drought, a favorite for the American League Rookie of the Year Award and, as of Friday, owner of a long-term deal that will pay him anywhere between $210 million and $470 million over the life of his career, an unprecedented -- and highly complex -- contract for someone with less than a full year of major league service time. The Mariners' principal decision-makers were initially captivated by Rodriguez's ceiling, then awed by how he changed his body to become a dynamic center fielder. They marveled at how he handled torturous early struggles to somehow become an All-Star at midseason and were drawn by how his rise has helped propel the group that surrounds him. But they were also moved by his infectious joy and unwavering authenticity. They saw it in how his eyes lit up when his name was listed among potential fill-ins at a major league spring training game for the first time and how he went around the room high-fiving everyone on the list with him. In how he traveled to West Virginia to boisterously cheer for teammates at the South Atlantic League All-Star Game, even though an injury had kept him from participating. In how he became a beloved figure within a big league clubhouse full of accomplished veterans who would typically scoff at a young player who promotes himself so aggressively.”

MEGAPHONE

“It’s frustrating. I think it’s frustrating for both sides. Me and Goldschmidt were just laughing when he had to go run at second base. We were just like, ‘What are we doing?’ That’s just baseball.”

Reds infielder Kyle Farmer, on Wednesday night’s extra-innings struggle.