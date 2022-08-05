Tipsheet: Stumbling Brewers welcome Cardinals back into NL Central race

The Milwaukee Brewers had multiple opportunities to put the Cardinals in their rear view mirror this season.

At various points in this campaign they could have pulled away in the National League Central race and accelerated toward another division title.

But they didn’t. And now the Cardinals have pulled into a first-place tie with the Brewers heading into the weekend’s games.

Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado proclaimed that he wasn’t content to bid for a wild card slot this season. And now here his team is, playing for the division title instead.

The Brewers helped out by losing four straight games. They suffered a three-game sweep from the tanking Pittsburgh Pirates after trading away long-dominant closer Josh Hader to save money and add a few prospects.

“You’d be lying if you said it didn’t have an effect, but at the same time it’s like, we’re pros,” Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich said told MLB.com. “You’ve got to do what you’ve got to do to perform at your best and get the job done. We weren’t able to do that those last three days. That didn’t really have anything to do with not having Josh.

“I know that’s probably going to be a storyline and the thing that’s talked about, especially because of the timing. But we just didn’t play good enough. We just have to regroup, get back out there, get back on track and stack a few in a row and see if we can get back headed in the right direction.”

Our Town’s Devin Williams failed in Hader’s absence Wednesday and newcomer Matt Bush faltered Thursday.

Milwaukee’s excellent starting rotation is getting healthier and that will clearly help down the stretch. But the Brewers didn’t add needed offensive help at the trade deadline while the Cardinals addressed acute needs while adding pitchers Jose Quintana, Jordan Montgomery and Chris Stratton.

“Look, we have a job to do when we come to the baseball field, regardless of who’s in this room,” Brewers pitcher Brandon Woodruff said. “This is our team, and we’ve got a dang good team.”

The Brewers will get every chance to regroup this weekend when they host the tanking Cincinnati Reds while the Cardinals deal with the loaded New York Yankees.

TALKIN’ BASEBALL

Here is what folks were writing about the trade deadline fallout:

Lauren Thiesen, The Defector: “Even before they evolved into their latest form, the Padres were putting together a solid year achieved through respectable play in all aspects of the game. Manny Machado headlined a group of hitters that sit tied for 12th in MLB with 4.47 runs scored per game. Three trusty arms in Yu Darvish, Joe Musgrove, and Mike Clevinger led the starters’ ERA to a seventh-best 3.63. And the relievers, though closer Taylor Rogers was a shaky presence before being moved to Milwaukee, still managed a 13th-best 3.84 ERA. Particularly with Fernando Tatis Jr. working his way back from injury, and the extra wild card slot now available, this team looked to be a fairly safe bet for the playoffs, and as such they wouldn’t have earned anyone’s ire if they had stayed relatively chill at the trade deadline. But the Padres didn’t settle for just ‘pretty good.’ They took advantage of the tank jobs happening in Cincinnati and D.C. and the uneasiness around Hader’s nearing free agency in Milwaukee to remake their team into a monster. A reinforced bullpen, more good hitters, and maybe the most prized young player ever traded have turned a franchise with almost no track record of postseason success into the league’s most must-see TV. The lineup on display night after night will be spectacular, and it’s effortlessly easy to buy into all the promise they showed on Wednesday night.”

Bradford Doolittle, ESPN.com: “Noah Syndergaard, David Robertson and Brandon Marsh were all acquired on deadline day to aid the Phillies' push for a playoff slot in the National League that didn't even exist before this season. This was one of the objectives of the new format, to entice teams to be in a more win-now mode. If Dave Dombrowski ran every team, it wouldn't have been necessary. Love it or hate it, the guys always keeps it interesting.”

Matt Snyder, CBSSports.com: “It's time to drop the hammer here and instead (the Mets) were careful with prospects. They barely have a lead over the defending champion Braves and there were weak spots. They could have been more aggressive in shoring up the bridge to closer Edwin Diaz with more setup men than Mychal Givens -- whose Mets debut was a disaster -- and catcher remains a big question mark while All-Star Willson Contreras didn't even get traded. Some reports indicated they were gun-shy on dealing prospects for rentals after last season, but Max Scherzer is 37 years old and who knows how long Jacob deGrom's arm will hold up. The Mets haven't won the World Series since 1986 and they have a collection of talent that could get it done again. Why they didn't go absolutely full throttle to load the roster before the deadline is beyond my comprehension.”

Alden Gonzalez, ESPN.com: “This year's trade deadline was marked not just by the stars who were moved but by those who didn't – J.D. Martinez, Willson Contreras, Ian Happ, Gregory Soto, Nathan Eovaldi, Chad Kuhl and Martin Perez, to name a few. The extra wild-card spots this October probably made fringe teams more hesitant to part with win-now players, and thus drove up the asking prices. On the other side, though, there was the injured list -- sadly brimming once again with star talent and making contenders feel as if their best solutions might reside in-house.”

Anthony Castrovince, MLB.com: “A year ago, the Cubs hardly kept anybody. This year, they kept two guys who had seemed guaranteed to change hands. The emotions were strong when Contreras played what everybody assumed was his final home game at Wrigley last week, but the market for his services was simply not as strong as some fans might have assumed. Teams were wary of his defense and the adjustment to a new pitching staff, though of course his bat is capable of boosting a lineup in a hybrid DH role, at the least. Instead, he’ll play out the remainder of his contractual control on the North Side. And remember, because there is not going to be an international Draft, the qualifying offer system remains intact, which means the Cubs can give Contreras a QO this winter and reap Draft pick compensation should he sign elsewhere. The value of that -- as compared to whatever trade offers the Cubs received this week -- surely affected the front office’s thinking. As a productive switch-hitter and versatile defender under control through next season, Happ was a hotter commodity in this market. But the Soto deal with San Diego, which was one of the teams pursuing Happ, helped gum up the works, and ultimately a deal did not get done. Don’t be surprised if Happ comes up in trade talks again this winter.”

Jarrett Seidler, Baseball Prospectus: “More than any other team at this trade deadline, I think the Reds understood the mission. I think it sucks that they ripped the guts out of their core last offseason, but that was baked in already. They went hard sell and they got a lot of talent back. Here they flipped (Tyler) Mahle, a solid mid-rotation starter who will be a free agent after 2023, and they got back a potential Top 101 prospect in (Spencer) Steer, another whiff god for the Spincinnati stockpile in (Steve) Hajjar, and one of the minors’ best hitters this year in Christian Encarnacion-Strand.”

Dan Szymborski, FanGraphs: “The White Sox have definite holes and did nothing to fill them, while the Twins took the opposite approach. Improvements made by the Mariners, Rays, and Blue Jays are also a downward drag on the AL Central teams in scenarios in which they don’t take the division. It’s no less likely than before that zero wild card spots will go to AL Central teams, so the two teams watching the Twins do something are the big losers here.”

MEGAPHONE

“We’re here for each other. We’re going to play for each other. We can’t do anything about it except go out and do our job, and that’s what everybody is going to do.”

Brewers pitcher Brandon Woodruff, on his team’s recent struggles.