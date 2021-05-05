Tipsheet: Stumbling Dodgers prove NL pennant race is wide open

Zach Crizer, Yahoo! Sports: “The defining trend of the last 20 years of baseball is the fact that strikeouts only go up. It is maybe the only change in the game a newly conscious coma patient would identify within one game. The strikeout surge is a feature, a bug, an existential threat. But more than anything, it is a river. It’s going where it wants to go and taking everybody with it. Then, there is Nick Madrigal. The 5-foot-8 White Sox second baseman is in his first full season in the majors, and his skill set has been hotly debated since his days at Oregon State. The gist of his talents is: What if Tony Gwynn but tiny? That sounds like an exaggeration but so far it is not. If you watch him hit, chances are you are going to see a ball in play. Madrigal has a 3.4 percent strikeout rate this season in a league averaging 24.3 percent, and a walk rate of 6 percent. The last hitter to qualify for the batting title with strikeout rates and walk rates under the 7 percent mark did so in 2011. The last to do it and be any good at hitting was Placido Polanco in 2007. Madrigal? He’s good. He’s batting .316/.369/.421, good for a 125 OPS+ — which means he is 25 percent better than the league average hitter. Since the strike in 1994, only one hitter has combined these strikeout and walk rates with better production over full seasons, and yes, it’s Gwynn.”