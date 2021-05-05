Tipsheet: Stumbling Dodgers prove NL pennant race is wide open

The defending World Champion Dodgers were supposed to steamroll the National League this season.
They looked invincible on paper after adding more talent and payroll to their juggernaut.
Sure enough, they won 13 of their first 15 games this season. Projections suggested they would shatter the big league record for victories in a season.
Ah, but baseball is a funny game. Injuries take a toll, slumps happen and momentum can vanish.
The Dodgers have lost 12 of their laste 16 games while looking very human.
“Nobody feels sorry for us,” Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner said after the Dodgers dropped a doubleheader to the Chicago Cubs 7-1 and 4-3 Tuesday night. “Can’t take anything for granted, still have to show up and do all the little things and play the game the right way. The bottom line is we need to play better.”
Here were some of their lowlights of the twin-beating:
- Ace starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw lasted just one inning and 39 ineffective pitches in his Tuesday start, the shortest of his career. “It’s embarrassing,” Kershaw said. “No excuses. That was horrible.”
- Fellow starter Trevor Bauer lasted just 4 1/3 innings in his start, his shortest outing of the season.
- Dodgers hitters went 0-for-13 with runners in scoring position in the two games.
- LA fielders committed three errors, continuing their season-long trend of sloppiness.
“Obviously, we haven’t won a whole lot of baseball games in the last couple of weeks,” said Dodgers manager Dave Roberts. “We’ve got to play clean baseball, clean defense and continue to grind at-bats. So I think that, obviously, we’re better than what we’ve shown, and we got to get back to doing the little things and playing good baseball.”
Bauer echoed those comments.
“We’ve got to play better baseball all around,” he said. “Just doing the little things you can control as a player. I think, collectively, as a group, we all have to be better at that. It’s one of those things right now where we don’t seem to be able to put together a complete game.”
How can the Dodgers get back on track?
“It just starts with taking care of the little details,” Bauer said, “and trusting that if you do the little things right, then ultimately the whole picture will look a lot better.”
Overall the Dodgers have lost eight one-run games and they have gone 1-5 in extra-inning contests.
“We’ve put ourselves in positions to play extra-inning games when I think that we probably shouldn’t have,” Roberts said. “I don’t really have an answer for the 1-5, but I do know the innings prior to the extra innings, collectively, we could’ve done a better job to not be in that extra-inning situation.”
TALKIN’ BASEBALL
Here is what folks are writing about Our National Pastime:
Will Leitch, MLB.com: “During their first two wins against the Dodgers over the past weekend, it sure looked like the Brewers were establishing themselves as the class of a somewhat muddled division. And while they and the Cardinals may be on the cusp of putting some distance between themselves and the three teams chasing them, there are reasons to be skeptical. The numbers do not see Milwaukee's incredible starting-pitching numbers thus far to be possible for anyone to pull off for a whole season, and the struggles of the offense, even with Christian Yelich's return, have been well-documented. (Particularly now that Omar Narváez is hurt.)”
Thomas Boswell, Washington Post: “Down nine players on Opening Day because of the pandemic and its protocols, then hit with mid-April injuries to Stephen Strasburg, Juan Soto, and others, the Nats have built a raft from driftwood floating past, lashed together with Yadiel Hernandez, Sam Clay and Hernán Pérez. They have turned flotsam, jetsam, Joe Ross, Erick Fedde, all-but-gone Ryan Zimmerman and Josh Harrison into .500 . . . This is the way remarkably memorable seasons start. That doesn’t mean you go deep into October. But teams that start the way the Nats have, and still hold lots of firepower in reserve for when they finally get healthy, often win a lot more games than predicted. And have fun, too. For a month, we’ve seen stolen wins in weeks that had to be survived, that test a whole 40-man roster. Except the Nats dug deeper than that. If you were semiretired but walked down South Capitol Street with a glove, you might catch Max Scherzer that day.”
Mike Axisa, CBSSports.com: “Coming into 2021, the Yankees looked like a team that could lead the league in runs scored but also struggle to keep runs off the board. The exact opposite has been true in the early going. New York is averaging only 3.43 runs allowed per game this season, second fewest in baseball behind only the Padres (3.21 runs per game). They've been a run prevention powerhouse. Creating offense has been a different story. The Yankees are averaging 3.93 runs scored per game so far this year, the seventh fewest in baseball. Their team .379 slugging percentage is 12th lowest in the game despite all the star power in the lineup. Just about every Yankee other than Aaron Judge and Gio Urshela has underperformed this season. The offense is starting to come around, however. Since bottoming out with a .205/.296/.334 team batting line on April 21, the Yankees have hit .246/.342/.448 in their last 11 games. They've averaging 4.63 runs per game since April 21. It was 3.63 runs per game prior to that date.”
Jeff Passan, ESPN.com: “Across baseball, teams batted .232/.309/.389. It's the lowest April average since -- you guessed it -- 1968, after which MLB lowered the mound from 15 inches to 10 inches because offense was so putrid. And here's the thing: It's not just batting average. The last time a season ended with a leaguewide on-base percentage of .309 or worse was, yup, 1968. The culprit is the strikeout. In April, there were 6,924 punchouts and 5,832 hits, a difference of 1,092. The previous high in a month: 705 in September 2019. The second largest: 496 in September 2020. How out of hand have strikeouts gotten? Sandy Koufax, one of the greatest strikeout artists of all time, retired with a career rate of 9.28 punchouts per nine innings. In 2021, the average strikeout rate across the sport is 9.29 per nine.”
Zach Crizer, Yahoo! Sports: “The defining trend of the last 20 years of baseball is the fact that strikeouts only go up. It is maybe the only change in the game a newly conscious coma patient would identify within one game. The strikeout surge is a feature, a bug, an existential threat. But more than anything, it is a river. It’s going where it wants to go and taking everybody with it. Then, there is Nick Madrigal. The 5-foot-8 White Sox second baseman is in his first full season in the majors, and his skill set has been hotly debated since his days at Oregon State. The gist of his talents is: What if Tony Gwynn but tiny? That sounds like an exaggeration but so far it is not. If you watch him hit, chances are you are going to see a ball in play. Madrigal has a 3.4 percent strikeout rate this season in a league averaging 24.3 percent, and a walk rate of 6 percent. The last hitter to qualify for the batting title with strikeout rates and walk rates under the 7 percent mark did so in 2011. The last to do it and be any good at hitting was Placido Polanco in 2007. Madrigal? He’s good. He’s batting .316/.369/.421, good for a 125 OPS+ — which means he is 25 percent better than the league average hitter. Since the strike in 1994, only one hitter has combined these strikeout and walk rates with better production over full seasons, and yes, it’s Gwynn.”
MEGAPHONE
“We certainly went into this season with the intent to be aggressive and we haven't moved off that, in terms of our focus and expectations. That said, we are in the midst -- or the opening, I would say -- of what we hope will be the opening of an extended window. You certainly don't want to do anything shortsighted to short-circuit that, long-term. It's going to be a balancing act, and again, first you have to figure out what the options are before you figure out if the juice is worth the squeeze, so to speak.”