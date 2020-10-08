Tipsheet: Suddenly Joe Kelly looms large for mighty Dodgers

Jeff Passan, Yahoo! Sports: “They played this year, amid the fear and the death and the anguish and discomfort, so they could have a night like this. The baseball game staged here Wednesday night was so good, so gripping and invigorating and fascinating and full of tension -- full of life -- that at times it almost didn't seem eerie that it was taking place in near silence. Pandemic baseball was fully realized in Game 2 of the National League Division Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres. The game included a future Hall of Fame pitcher starting in his hometown for the first time in nearly 400 career appearances, a home run punctuated by a one-handed bat chuck, a reigning MVP hitting one homer and then dramatically robbing another, a pitcher reacting to the robbery by joyfully flinging his glove and hat, the bat-chucker responding to that with a barrage of F-bombs, the glove-flinger responding to the response with a wave and blown kiss, all of it being rendered nearly moot by the real-time withering and eventual removal of a long-dominant closer and the walking of the bases loaded in the ninth inning. And when San Diego's Eric Hosmer slapped a ground ball toward second base that turned into the final out, the Dodgers had secured a 6-5 victory, a two-games-to-none lead in the best-of-five series, a place in the pantheon of thrilling postseason wins and the notion that even with piped-in crowd noise and cardboard fans and ever-present cognitive dissonance, it is possible to play a baseball game that oozes with intensity and feels every bit as meaningful and momentous as its forebears.”