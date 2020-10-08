Tipsheet: Suddenly Joe Kelly looms large for mighty Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers are fulfilling their promise. After dominating the regular season they became a postseason juggernaut.
They remain unbeaten in these playoffs. They dispatched the Milwaukee Brewers with ease. They are up 2-0 in their best-of-five NLDS against the upstart San Diego Padres.
But their 6-5 victory Wednesday night was fraught with misadventure and our old friend Joe Kelly had to close it out with a nerve-wracking save.
Must the Dodgers turn their late-game fortunes over to Kelly? Is the scatter-armed former Cardinals pitcher now the most important man on that loaded roster?
These questions hung over the Dodgers after closer Kenley Jansen faltered against the Padres Wednesday. He struggled to push his fastball past 90 miles per hour and the Padres hitters jumped him.
That forced Dodgers manager Dave Roberts to summon the excitable Kelly to quell the rally. What did Roberts say to Jansen?
"There wasn't a conversation," he said. "I chose at that point and time to go to Joe. My love and respect for [Jansen] certainly hasn't changed, and he feels terrible. He wants to be the guy, and he's proven it time and time again. But I know he's thrilled we won a ball game, a big ball game. And that was kind of it."
Kelly walked Fernando Tatis Jr. with lively stuff that just missed the strike zone again and again. And he walked Manny Machado.
"That's how Joe Kelly rolls," Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw said. "Joe likes to make it interesting for us."
Finally Kelly got Padres first baseman Eric Hosmer to roll over on a pitch ground out to second base to secure the victory.
"Came up in a big situation, and Joe made some great pitches," Hosmer said. "You've got to tip your cap sometimes. Stinks you've got to do that."
This narrow escape has Roberts at least thinking about replacing Jansen as the closer and wondering if he can rely on the mercurial Kelly.
“I wouldn’t say I’m concerned,” Roberts said. “All of us need to keep being better and make pitches and, when your name is called, be ready to get outs.”
Here is what folks are writing about the postseason:
Jeff Passan, Yahoo! Sports: “They played this year, amid the fear and the death and the anguish and discomfort, so they could have a night like this. The baseball game staged here Wednesday night was so good, so gripping and invigorating and fascinating and full of tension -- full of life -- that at times it almost didn't seem eerie that it was taking place in near silence. Pandemic baseball was fully realized in Game 2 of the National League Division Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres. The game included a future Hall of Fame pitcher starting in his hometown for the first time in nearly 400 career appearances, a home run punctuated by a one-handed bat chuck, a reigning MVP hitting one homer and then dramatically robbing another, a pitcher reacting to the robbery by joyfully flinging his glove and hat, the bat-chucker responding to that with a barrage of F-bombs, the glove-flinger responding to the response with a wave and blown kiss, all of it being rendered nearly moot by the real-time withering and eventual removal of a long-dominant closer and the walking of the bases loaded in the ninth inning. And when San Diego's Eric Hosmer slapped a ground ball toward second base that turned into the final out, the Dodgers had secured a 6-5 victory, a two-games-to-none lead in the best-of-five series, a place in the pantheon of thrilling postseason wins and the notion that even with piped-in crowd noise and cardboard fans and ever-present cognitive dissonance, it is possible to play a baseball game that oozes with intensity and feels every bit as meaningful and momentous as its forebears.”
Stephanie Apstein, SI.com: “This was the risk the Yankees ran when they fooled around with their pitching staff: In Thursday’s Game 4 of the American League Division Series, they will hand the ball to Jordan Montgomery, making his postseason debut, and ask him to keep their season alive. New York attempted a bait-and-switch in Game 2, starting righty Deivi García and inducing the Rays to use the lefty-heavy version of their lineup, then replacing him after an inning with lefty J.A. Happ. The idea was to give Happ the platoon advantage and save the more reliable Masahiro Tanaka for Game 3. Well, the Yankees lost Game 2, and then they lost Game 3, 8–4. The Yankees did not play a terrible game. But the Rays played a better one. These teams are so good and so evenly matched that every mistake matters. For New York to play past Thursday, it will need to start making fewer of them.”
Ray Ratto, The Defector: “It may be difficult to stomach, but at least philosophically and perhaps ethically, the New York Yankees should be the neutral fan’s heroes in their ALDS series against the Tampa Bay Rays. Yeah, sorry, but it’s true! Though it might be traditional to look at the younger team who’s never won a title as the scrappy underdogs and, though it might feel really, really good to despise the institution that is the New York Yankees with all their history, arrogance, and opulence, the reality of this series is that one team is trying its damnedest to win a frickin’ world championship and the other has tried to optimize the work of building a roster so much that the idea of ‘entertainment’ feels like a tertiary concern at best. While nearly every team in baseball, including Tampa’s ownership group, has avoided lavish free-agency spending and instead tried to either tank or field a team that’s just good enough to make the playoffs and potentially luck into a deep run, the Yankees are still the stereotypical Evil Empire of old. Only nowadays, with the way that the sport’s ultra-rich have worked to break baseball’s economic logic, bucking the trend by having the highest payroll in the game feels more like a virtue than a sin.”
Bradford Doolittle, ESPN.com: “The Braves have won this postseason when they've hit, just as they did during the regular season. They've also won when they haven't, and that's a scary proposition for any team that looms in the Braves' path. Atlanta has three shutouts in four outings during their perfect playoff run, led by two scoreless outings from 22-year-old phenom Ian Anderson. After a season of hand-wringing over Atlanta's injury-riddled rotation, since the postseason bell rang the Atlanta rotation is 4-0 with a 1.59 ERA. If the starting pitching keeps performing at the level it has shown so far, even as the level of competition ramps up, this is a Braves team with no real weakness.”
Gabe Lacques, USA Today: “The Atlanta Braves have almost as many wins this postseason (four) as they do runs allowed (five). Little wonder that they’re on the doorstep of their first National League Championship Series in 19 years. Receiving another command performance from a starting pitcher, the Braves subdued the Miami Marlins in Game 2 of the NL Division Series, prevailing 2-0 and setting up a potential clinching Game 3 on Thursday at Houston’s Minute Maid Park. While the Marlins came into this NLDS both as sentimental favorites and playing a particularly crisp brand of baseball, they’re no match for a simple Braves formula: Suppress runs and hit long balls. And now they’re on the verge of their first NLCS berth since the Arizona Diamondbacks beat them in five games in 2001.”
MEGAPHONE
“I don't think I've ever seen it before where a guy punishes every single mistake. We can't get away with anything against him right now.”
Yankees catcher Kyle Higashioka, on hot-hitting Rays outfielder Randy Arozarena.
