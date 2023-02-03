Missouri fans know how the other half lives in Southeastern Conference basketball.

The Tigers strung together 3-15, 3-15 and 2-16 records in SEC play during the disastrous Kim Anderson Era. Then they suffered two 5-13 SEC finishes and one 7-11 mark during Cuonzo Martin’s uneven five-year run.

Once league play starts bad for a SEC team, it often stays bad. The losses just keep coming. Fans quit coming to the games and the program takes ritual beatings on social media.

“It’s just about getting through difficult things,” beleaguered Ole Miss coach Kermit Davis said after his team fell to Kentucky at home Tuesday. “It has been for two years. We haven’t had a lot of great luck happen with Ole Miss basketball, but the league is unforgiving and has great coaches just like [John Calipari] and Jerry Stackhouse, they just keep coming. There are some really good teams.”

Speaking of Stackhouse, his Vanderbilt team just took a 101-44 face-washing from Alabama. One hundred one to forty-four!

That left Stackhouse agitated and ready to crack down on his team.

“Guys aren’t doing what they’re supposed to do or they get sensitive and don’t want to shoot the basketball,” he said during his postgame news conference. “All right, then. I can be the bigger (expletive) if I need to be. I’ve been that a long time. So I’m pretty good at it. I’m not a coach to hold grudges.

“But at the end of the day, this is a benevolent dictatorship. You got to do it my way. You got to do it this way. And I really don’t care who feels any different about it because I know what we’re trying to build here.”

This year resurgent Missouri added to suffering of Ole Miss (1-8 in the SEC), LSU (1-8) and Vanderbilt (3-6) while climbing back up the league ladder. On Tuesday they get their shot at South Carolina, which is 1-8 under first-year coach Lamont Paris.

Mississippi State is 2-7 in the SEC this season, but the defensively stout Bulldogs won their last two games -- including an upset of No. 11 TCU -- and they will offer a stern test for Missouri Saturday in Starkvegas.

But Ole Miss? Yeah, that program is in rough shape. Davis is in Year 5 there, so time may be running out.

“We’re working at it day and night,” Davis said. “We’re fighting for two people — I feel for our players and I feel for our fans. Those are the two people I feel for and we want better than what’s going on at Ole Miss.”

Vanderbilt has made a big commitment to Stackhouse, won finished 19-17 overall last season. He may not be in immediate peril, but he is well aware that boosters are calling for change.

The Commodores finished 3-15, 3-13 and 7-11 in league play during his first three seasons -- and they seemed doomed to a losing SEC mark this year.

“I got great support from the people that matter,” Stackhouse said. “The people that hired me and want me to do this job, know that I’m going to do it the right way. But most of all, I want to do it my way. And I think over time, it’s going to be something that we’re all be proud of. And then I feel like we got great fans that that support that and understand that of course you’re gonna have a few that don’t and most of those noisemakers and the rabble rousers, you become accustomed to dealing with all that, but I’m very secure in who I am.”

BASKETBALL DIARIES

Here is what folks have been writing about college basketball:

Joe Cox, Saturday Down South: “Which Alabama team should we believe? The one that laid a massive egg in the Big 12/SEC Challenge, getting destroyed by a mediocre Oklahoma team by a 93-69 margin? Or the one that beat Vanderbilt by — yes, that number is correct — 57 points? On a given day, obviously, the Tide are subject to some ups and downs. Defense told the tale. The Tide allowed Oklahoma to shoot 58% on Saturday in the loss (and 9-for-13 for a cool 69% from long range). Alabama has allowed 2 opponents to shoot better than 46%, and has lost to them both (Gonzaga was the other). The good news is they’re 19-1 otherwise. And Tuesday, the Tide held Vandy to 25% shooting and 3-for-30 from 3-point territory. That was a season-best in field goal defense percentage, and it led to the Tide beating Vandy worse in basketball (57 points) than in football (52 points). The good news was that Nate Oats had a message to deliver after Saturday and Tuesday proved that Bama got it. The loss Saturday might have been season-changing in a good way. We’ll see.”

Gary Parrish, CBSSports.com: “Tennessee is good. Really good, sometimes. But the Vols are undeniably flawed relative to most other teams at the tip-top of the sport, and that was on full display again Wednesday night when they lost by double-digits to a Florida squad that entered with nine losses and zero victories over schools ranked in the top 45 of the NET. Final score: Florida 67, Tennessee 54. It was the third time this season UT has lost as at least a 5.5-point favorite. The Vols' first goofy loss was as a 16-point favorite in Nashville against a Colorado team that is now 4-8 in the Pac-12. Their second goofy loss was as a 11.5-point favorite at home against a Kentucky team that is otherwise 2-3 on the road with zero wins over schools ranked in the top 105 of the NET. Their third goofy loss came Wednesday night as a 5.5-point road favorite against a Florida team that entered with a 1-7 record in Quadrant-1 opportunities. These are all facts. It's why the Vols' body of work has never lined up, and still doesn't line up, with how much the predictive metrics love them (even if some UT fans seem too confused on the topic to recognize the difference between the two things).”

Isaac Trotter, 247 Sports: “A ton of college basketball’s potential superstars are in street clothes with a front-row seat watching the action instead of hooping . . . Arkansas coach Eric Musselman is coaching with his hands tied behind his back without (Nick) Smith and prized Missouri transfer Trevon Brazile. Smith, Arkansas' first-ever No. 1 recruit, is trying to return from a painful, lingering knee injury. All Brazile can do is change the color of his hair — it's pink right now for cancer research — after a season-ending knee injury robbed him of what looked like a breakout sophomore season. Kentucky can't even think about reaching its ceiling without (Cason) Wallace in the lineup. The ‘do-anything-to-win’ freshman guard already proved to be one of college basketball's elite defenders and he is shooting the cover off the ball.”

Andy Katz, Fox Sports: “(Marquette) was the perfect fit for (Shaka) Smart. He did well at Texas, but he can flourish at a basketball-centric school even more. The Golden Eagles should have gotten everyone’s attention with a close loss to Purdue during the Gavitt Games. That game was overshadowed on that night by the Champions Classic, but Marquette gave Purdue a serious scare. The 26-point win over Baylor was a shocker, but only the margin. This team is legit. The Golden Eagles have five double-figure scorers and Kolek is dishing out eight assists a game! The inside play of Ighodaro has been consistently good. And Smart can count on Jones, Maxence-Prosper and Joplin to deliver. Marquette also has one of the best homecourts in the country in Fiserv Forum. This will be a team that has the goods to win a game or two in March.”

Mike Lopresti, NCAA.com: “Where’s Indiana, picked to win the league? Where’s No. 2 pick Illinois? Where’s eternal power Michigan State? The Wildcats, voted 13th in the preseason media poll, have beaten all three, including Indiana and Michigan State on the road. There's the whiff of revival at Northwestern, after finishing 10th, 12th, 13th and 14th in the past four Big Ten seasons. Also, the Wildcats have been in only one NCAA Tournament in their history. All they need is a solid February to make it two.”

MEGAPHONE

“The trainers felt like we’ve had a lot of practices, a lot of games in quite a few days so felt like it might be good to take the night off. We took the night off and instead of going to the gym and getting some shots, we tried to a team event. Went to Hibachi Steakhouse. So I guess we won’t be going back to Hibachi anytime soon. We just make sure that we try to get back to our routine next time out.”

Jerry Stackhouse, on what went wrong ahead of the Alabama loss.