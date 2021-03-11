Tipsheet: Syracuse climbs, Xavier falls while SLU awaits its fate

The jostling around the NCAA Tournament bubble intensified as the major college conference tournaments unfolded.
While SLU sits back helplessly and watches, some teams improved their chances of reaching the bracket while others failed.
First the good news: Xavier took a powder in the Big East Tournament Wednesday to crack the door open for the Billikens.
The Musketeers, one of the teams in the “last four in” range in projections, built a 14-point halftime lead over Butler and then crumbled. That allowed Butler – a team that lost at home to SIU Carbondale earlier this season – to score a 70-69 upset in overtime.
And that knocked Xavier down into the “last four out” list with SLU, Ole Miss and Utah State according to the CBS projections. ESPN has Xavier, SLU, Utah State and Memphis as the last four out.
Now some bad news: Syracuse solidified its standing in the precarious "last four in” range. By walloping North Carolina State 89-68 in the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament, the Orange announced that they weren’t going to clear a path for SLU.
Syracuse (16-8) has won three consecutive games and six of its last eight. So the Big Dance can look forward to coach Jim Boeheim’s sunny disposition brightening the event in Indiana.
Duke has blasted Boston College and Louisville in the ACC Tourney. That just elevated them to 13-11, so they must keep winning. Next up is Florida State. If the Blue Devils can score the upset, they can put some pressure on the tournament selection committee.
ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi had this take on the ACC:
For a perfect illustration of the truism that teams -- not conferences -- earn bids, we offer up Syracuse and the ACC. Both, by their generally lofty standards, have suffered through mediocre seasons. But the team (Syracuse) has gotten hot at an optimal time and the conference is somehow turning its lack of high-quality teams into a quantity of midlevel NCAA bids. The Orange, almost inconceivably, are the eighth ACC team in the projected field. And, don't look now, but Duke is closing fast.
Utah State has a chance to play its way into the Big Dance via the Mountain West Tournament. The Aggies, the No. 2 seed in the event, face UNLV Thursday. Utah State rode a four-game winning streak into this event.
Ole Miss is a dangerous team heading into the SEC Tournament. If the Rebels dispatch COVID-crushed South Carolina Thursday, they will have eight victories in their last 10 games and a strong case to bump somebody out of the bracket.
Among the teams winning automatic berths in mid-major tournaments were two of Missouri’s earlier victims: Liberty (American Sun) and Oral Roberts (Summit). So the Tigers will enter the NCAA Tournament with victories over at least eight others teams in the bracket -- including Oregon, Illinois, Alabama, Arkansas, Tennessee and Florida.
Wichita State could make that nine with a run in the American Athletic Conference. But the Shockers are heading to that event minus two players due to COVID-19 protocol, so they could be headed for a fall.
SLU will be keeping an eye on that scenario.
THE BASKETBALL DIARIES
Here is what folks are writing about March Madness:
Neil Blackmon, Saturday Down South: “Remember when the [Tom] Crean hire generated excitement in Athens? The Dawgs sold out every home game the first year of the Crean era and after signing 5-star lottery-bound Anthony Edwards, filled a renovated Stegeman to the rafters again in 2019-20. Unfortunately for Georgia fans, Crean hasn’t delivered many wins. Thanks to All-SEC point guard Sahvir Wheeler and All-SEC freshman K.D. Johnson, a pure scorer who is built like one of Kirby Smart’s elite running backs, the Dawgs enter Nashville with a chance, at least, to play in the NIT later this month. Georgia plays fast and is one of the best teams in college basketball in transition, ranking 16th in the country in transition offense. The problems are on defense, where Crean’s team lacks the type of size and athleticism you need to switch and defend in modern college basketball.”
Scott Gleeson, USA Today: “The Wildcats (9-15, 8-9 SEC) were never able to find a true identity despite showing flashes of potential. Coach John Calipari can rally this group to pull off a shocker in winning the SEC tournament, though, because there's undoubtedly enough talent here. A 15-point win over No. 2 seed Tennessee on Feb. 20 proves this. Freshman Brandon Boston Jr. is a 6-7 guard with breakout ability who's now got a full regular season under his belt.”
John Gasaway, ESPN.com: “Yes, Ohio State was projected as a No. 1 seed for the better part of February, so, yes, this pick could go horribly awry. A recurring theme in these anguished comments is that, hey, keeping the charmed circle to just eight programs necessitates excluding some exceptionally strong teams. The Buckeyes' strength is their offense. Duane Washington and Justin Ahrens get good 3-point looks against defenses preoccupied with stopping E.J. Lidell inside the arc. On the other side of the ball, however, OSU has not been as successful. Big Ten opponents ended their possessions with a shot attempt over 85% of the time, and against a team that doesn't force a high number of misses, that matters.”
Henry Bushnell, Yahoo! Sports: “The Ducks are 33-7 in the month of March dating back to 2016. They're 14-1 over the last three seasons, with the only loss coming in 2019 to eventual national champion Virginia. And they appear to be on another late-season surge. They've won 10 of 11, including four victories over tourney teams. They start five upperclassmen, and have narrowed their rotation over the past month to a senior-laden crew that clearly clicks – especially on the offensive end. All five starters shoot 37% or better from deep, and have actually improved, even against tougher competition, as the season has worn on. Oregon will be a tough out, as it always seems to be.”
Spencer Parlier, NCAA.com: “The Red Storm have beaten the likes of Villanova, Seton Hall, Providence and UConn in the Big East regular season. If they can harness that kind of play in the Big East tourney, St. John's could skate into the tournament as one of the hottest teams in the country.”
Mark Titus, Fox Sports: “The Mountaineers are the only team that has given Gonzaga anything close to a scare this year. They also gave Baylor all it could handle . . . swept Texas Tech and have wins at Texas, vs. Kansas and at Oklahoma State. A Bob Huggins team with a bunch of guys who can score is a team that can beat anyone, and they don’t necessarily need their A-game to do it.”
MEGAPHONE
"There's a new level of urgency. You want to play, you want to keep playing, you don't want the season to end short, especially when you feel like you've put games together this year where you could play with anyone in the country ... That intensity, that focus, that level of effort has been magnified times a thousand going into this. Hopefully our play can show that."
Georgia guard Sahvir Wheeler, to reporters Wednesday in advance of the game against Missouri.