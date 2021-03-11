Tipsheet: Syracuse climbs, Xavier falls while SLU awaits its fate

Scott Gleeson, USA Today: “The Wildcats (9-15, 8-9 SEC) were never able to find a true identity despite showing flashes of potential. Coach John Calipari can rally this group to pull off a shocker in winning the SEC tournament, though, because there's undoubtedly enough talent here. A 15-point win over No. 2 seed Tennessee on Feb. 20 proves this. Freshman Brandon Boston Jr. is a 6-7 guard with breakout ability who's now got a full regular season under his belt.”

John Gasaway, ESPN.com: “Yes, Ohio State was projected as a No. 1 seed for the better part of February, so, yes, this pick could go horribly awry. A recurring theme in these anguished comments is that, hey, keeping the charmed circle to just eight programs necessitates excluding some exceptionally strong teams. The Buckeyes' strength is their offense. Duane Washington and Justin Ahrens get good 3-point looks against defenses preoccupied with stopping E.J. Lidell inside the arc. On the other side of the ball, however, OSU has not been as successful. Big Ten opponents ended their possessions with a shot attempt over 85% of the time, and against a team that doesn't force a high number of misses, that matters.”