Tipsheet: Tagovailoa moves on after transforming Alabama, elevating SEC

So the SEC bid adieu to ultra-talented quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, the man who lifted Alabama football into the age of modern offense.
As expected, he decided not to return for his senior season. He is moving on to pro football instead. As expected, Alabama has a giant hole to fill in its program.
When healthy, Tagovailoa was a transformational talent for the Crimson Tide. He took over for Jalen Hurts and took their new spread offense to unseen levels.
“Tua has probably had as much of an impact on our program here as any player that we have ever had,” Alabama coach Nick Saban said. “He’s had great accomplishments on the field, but you probably don’t really fully understand the significance of the contributions he’s made off the field with his teammates and the people that are around him every day.”
Ah, but staying healthy proved impossible. He didn’t take too many hits in college, but he has already had two ankle procedures and serious hip surgery.
Now NFL teams must weigh the risk-reward factors as Tagovailoa heads to the draft. Tua is more than willing to roll the dice himself.
"These kind of things pretty much boil down to one thing, and I think that's faith,” Tagovailoa told reporters while announcing his decision Monday. “And coming from a family that has a lot of it, I'm definitely willing to take that challenge.”
What has he heard from the NFL?
“They kind of said the same thing: they kind of look at this injury as a knee injury, almost, although it’s not,” Tagovailoa said. “In a way of, are we going to take a chance on this guy, or would he be able to possibly do a pro day before the draft and whatnot? Really the biggest thing they can do is see that we can move and we can be back to playing how we were prior to the injury."
So we’ll have to see about the NFL. But what he accomplished for Alabama and the SEC during short college career won’t soon be forgotten.
Here is what folks were writing about this:
Pete Thamel, Yahoo! Sports: “In the wake of an Alabama season that ended outside of the College Football Playoff for the first time in its six years of existence, a Crimson Tide fever dream emerged. What if the core members of the Alabama’s talented junior class returned for one final hurrah in Tuscaloosa? What if they delivered the program back to a playoff spot that many Alabama fans have come to consider a birthright under Nick Saban? What if star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa rehabbed his hip injury in Tuscaloosa in the offseason and then returned to the Crimson Tide to reposition himself as the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft? Some of the pieces of that had already come together, with star linebacker Dylan Moses’ surprise return and tackle Alex Leatherwood’s announcement that he’d be back at Alabama. (Later on Monday, receiver Devonta Smith announced his return as well.) On Monday morning, however, that Crimson Tide fever dream was essentially extinguished. Tagovailoa announced he’s headed to the NFL Draft at a press conference in Tuscaloosa.”
Alex Scarborough, ESPN.com: “A generational talent with a flair for the dramatic, he leaves behind an unrivaled legacy that began in the most unimaginable way: the lefty from Hawaii coming off the bench as a true freshman and leading his team to a come-from-behind win over Georgia for the national championship two seasons ago. That game-winning touchdown in overtime set off a career of jaw-dropping moments. And while there's no doubt this farewell stings for Crimson Tide fans, it's not one that is either sudden or unexpected. Even considering the long recovery from major hip surgery that awaits him, Tagovailoa is projected to be a top-10 pick. Moving on won't be easy for Alabama, but it's a process that began the moment Tagovailoa fell to the turf at Mississippi State seven weeks ago.”
Pat Forde, Yahoo! Sports: “The good news for the Crimson Tide is that backup quarterback Mac Jones was impressive in relief of Tua impressive in emergency relief of Tua. Against Auburn and Michigan, Jones threw for 662 yards, seven touchdowns and two interceptions. The two picks were costly in the Iron Bowl, but he cleaned that up in the bowl game against the Wolverines. And there is yet another touted quarterback on the way in the person of Bryce Young, an SI-All-American and ranked by some as the No. 1 QB in the recruiting class of 2020. So it seems reasonable to expect Alabama to remain one of the most explosive offenses in America post-Tua. We’ll see whether the Tide can regain the defensive mentality and attention to detail that had always characterized Nick Saban teams, but were noticeably lacking at times in 2018 and ‘19. That, more than who is playing quarterback, could be the key to whether Alabama can return to dominance.”
Dan Wolken, USA Today: “If Tagovailoa isn’t going to ever be fully healthy, how would another year in college really help him? Instead, he leaves college football as one of the sport’s rare, almost universally beloved players. Though he didn’t win a Heisman Trophy, Tagovailoa did something even more difficult: He made Alabama a fun team to watch. When Nick Saban finally made the quarterback switch from Jalen Hurts to Tagovailoa in the national championship game to finish the 2017 season, the Alabama that won by asphyxiating opponents and bleeding the clock became almost unrecognizable, turning itself into the most dynamic offense in the sport for much of the 2018 and 2019 seasons. For the first time in the Saban era, Alabama actually seemed like a pretty fun, freewheeling place to play. Had he been healthy this year, he almost certainly would have thrown for more than 4,000 yards after going for 3,966 and 43 touchdowns as a sophomore. That’s not classic grind-you-down Alabama football, but it sure was great to watch.”
Michael Baumann, The Ringer: “Rather than comparing Tagovailoa’s achievements to his expectations, we should look at those expectations as an achievement themselves. He had a legendary college career by any standard, and still has barely scratched the surface of what he’s capable of. Tagovailoa might not leave Alabama as the greatest college quarterback of all time, but by heading to the NFL now, he’s merely transferring his limitless potential to a different forum.”
“I’m content with the decision that I’ve made. It’s more 'so what’s next?' That’s kind of what I’m thinking. What’s next with this process?”
• Tua Tagovailoa, on his way out the Alabama door.