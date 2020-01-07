Tipsheet: Tagovailoa moves on after transforming Alabama, elevating SEC

Alex Scarborough , ESPN.com : “A generational talent with a flair for the dramatic, he leaves behind an unrivaled legacy that began in the most unimaginable way: the lefty from Hawaii coming off the bench as a true freshman and leading his team to a come-from-behind win over Georgia for the national championship two seasons ago. That game-winning touchdown in overtime set off a career of jaw-dropping moments. And while there's no doubt this farewell stings for Crimson Tide fans, it's not one that is either sudden or unexpected. Even considering the long recovery from major hip surgery that awaits him, Tagovailoa is projected to be a top-10 pick. Moving on won't be easy for Alabama, but it's a process that began the moment Tagovailoa fell to the turf at Mississippi State seven weeks ago.”

Pat Forde, Yahoo! Sports: “The good news for the Crimson Tide is that backup quarterback Mac Jones was impressive in relief of Tua impressive in emergency relief of Tua. Against Auburn and Michigan, Jones threw for 662 yards, seven touchdowns and two interceptions. The two picks were costly in the Iron Bowl, but he cleaned that up in the bowl game against the Wolverines. And there is yet another touted quarterback on the way in the person of Bryce Young, an SI-All-American and ranked by some as the No. 1 QB in the recruiting class of 2020. So it seems reasonable to expect Alabama to remain one of the most explosive offenses in America post-Tua. We’ll see whether the Tide can regain the defensive mentality and attention to detail that had always characterized Nick Saban teams, but were noticeably lacking at times in 2018 and ‘19. That, more than who is playing quarterback, could be the key to whether Alabama can return to dominance.”