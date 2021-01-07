Tipsheet: Talented LSU will offer stern test of Mizzou's resilience

Kevin Sweeney, SI.com: “Texas is back … at least on the basketball court. While Longhorn fans may have spent Saturday’s game refreshing Twitter looking for updates about their brief football coaching search, Shaka Smart’s team put together a dominant victory over Kansas. The Longhorns never trailed against the No. 3 Jayhawks and used a 14–2 run in the second half to pull away en route to a 25-point victory at Allen Fieldhouse. The Texas offense clicked on all cylinders, shooting 12 for 26 from beyond the arc and putting five players in double figures. On the other end of the floor, the Longhorns shut down Kansas’s offense, which has put up points in bunches at times this season, holding the Jayhawks to a season-low 0.8 points per possession per KenPom. The victory gives Smart’s club the type of signature road win it needs to compete for a No. 1 seed come March. With wins over Indiana, North Carolina, Oklahoma State and now Kansas, Texas has proved it’s a legitimate top-10 team and Big 12 title contender. With an experienced floor general running the show in Matt Coleman and a pair of future NBA players in forwards Greg Brown and Kai Jones, Texas has the combination of talent and experience needed to make a big run in the NCAA tournament.”