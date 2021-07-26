Tipsheet: Tanking Pirates trade Frazier as marketplace heats up

Joel Sherman, New York Post: “The Marlins should have Sandy Alcantara on the trade market, just as the Reds should have Luis Castillo and the Rockies should have German Marquez. There is no joy in recommending that your favorite team should shop its ace. But context matters. The current market is bereft of controllable, high-end starters. So any club willing to move one might find it can turn $1 of value into a $1.50 return — and none of these starters should be traded without their current club being overwhelmed. Here is what Miami, Cincinnati and Colorado should be asking internally: In the next 60 starts for Alcantara, Castillo and Marquez, would we have a high-end contending team? If not (and the answer is “no” across the board), are we doing the following: 1. Avoiding the right hard choice because it will be unpopular with our fan base? 2. Running the risk over the next two years that this pitcher will degrade in value due to falling performance, rising salary, lessening control or injury? 3. Tabling the inevitable — that this starter will be traded in 2022 or 2023, but potentially will not return as much with less control, higher salary, etc.?”