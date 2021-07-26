Tipsheet: Tanking Pirates trade Frazier as marketplace heats up

While the Cardinals strive to stay alive while awaiting reinforcements from their injured list, the Pittsburgh Pirates remain in full tank-and-rebuild mode ahead of Friday's trade deadline.
“We have to stay focused on adding talent and adding young players that can have a chance to grow with us and help us win,” Pirates general manager Ben Cherington said on his radio show. “My hope is that we can find opportunities that make sense for us . . . players that have a chance to be with us for a while.”
To that end the team sent All-Star second baseman Adam Frazier to the San Diego Padres for prospects Tucapita Marcano, Jack Suwinski and Mitchell Miliano.
Frazier has cooled off a bit lately, but he is hitting .324 this season with an on-base plus slugging percentage of .836.
Here is how David Schoenfield assessed the trade from San Diego’s end:
The Padres are on pace for 92 wins but find themselves looking up at the Giants and the Dodgers in the National League, and this could be the first of several moves A.J. Preller makes. (Remember the flurry of deals Preller made last season to enhance the roster.) At first glance, trading for All-Star second baseman Adam Frazier might feel like an odd fit, since the Padres already have an All-Star second baseman in Jake Cronenworth. The key is that both players have positional flexibility. While Frazier has made all his starts this season at second base (other than one at DH), he has played more than 1,000 innings in the majors in the outfield. Cronenworth has started games at first base and shortstop besides second.
The Padres are averaging 4.76 runs per game; compare that to 5.20 for the Dodgers and 4.89 for the Giants and you can see why Preller was seeking more offense. So how will Jayce Tingler deploy his new resource? It could be that a couple of high-price veterans will see reduced playing time. Against right-handers, I can see Frazier getting time in right field in place of Wil Myers, and against lefties, Cronenworth slides over to first base in place of Eric Hosmer.
Expect the Pirates to make more trades as the week unfolds as the marketplace gets a little crazy. Starting pitcher Tyler Anderson is their next-most marketable player.
“We don’t need to make a trade for the sake of making a trade,” Cherington said. “You just have to evaluate every situation as it comes. We don’t need to force it.”
TALKIN’ BASEBALL
Here’s what folks are writing about the trade marketplace:
Mike Axisa, CBBSSports.com: “It has been a rough few weeks for the Cardinals, who slipped out of the postseason race and can't really start a rebuild with Nolan Arenado and Paul Goldschmidt signed long-term, and Yadier Molina and Adam Wainwright still hanging around. I think we'll see them add a little and sell a little at the trade deadline. A starting pitcher with long-term control would be a sensible trade target. Rental reliever Andrew Miller is not the dominant force he was a few years ago, though I'm guessing he will appeal to at least one bullpen-needy contender. He could be shipped out. Wainwright has full no-trade protection. Would he be willing to waive it to join a contender in his age-39 season? If I were a contender looking for a fourth or fifth starter, I'd call St. Louis and ask.”
Joel Sherman, New York Post: “The Marlins should have Sandy Alcantara on the trade market, just as the Reds should have Luis Castillo and the Rockies should have German Marquez. There is no joy in recommending that your favorite team should shop its ace. But context matters. The current market is bereft of controllable, high-end starters. So any club willing to move one might find it can turn $1 of value into a $1.50 return — and none of these starters should be traded without their current club being overwhelmed. Here is what Miami, Cincinnati and Colorado should be asking internally: In the next 60 starts for Alcantara, Castillo and Marquez, would we have a high-end contending team? If not (and the answer is “no” across the board), are we doing the following: 1. Avoiding the right hard choice because it will be unpopular with our fan base? 2. Running the risk over the next two years that this pitcher will degrade in value due to falling performance, rising salary, lessening control or injury? 3. Tabling the inevitable — that this starter will be traded in 2022 or 2023, but potentially will not return as much with less control, higher salary, etc.?”
Alden Gonzalez, ESPN.com: “The Angels' desperate need for controllable pitching was best illustrated by the way they approached their first draft under general manager Perry Minasian, who selected pitchers with all 20 picks -- 19 of which came from the college ranks. Angels starting pitchers have produced the second-lowest WAR in the majors since 2015, a failure rooted in a persistent inability to develop from within. Every offseason since, the Angels have been forced to go bargain hunting in free agency to fill legitimate holes in their rotation. It's a dangerous way to live . . . Jose Berrios of the Minnesota Twins and Kyle Gibson of the Texas Rangers are the types of arms they need to go after. The question is whether they can access pitchers like that, both controllable through only 2022, without parting with Jo Adell or Brandon Marsh. The Angels would prefer to use one of their premium outfield prospects on a better, more controllable difference-maker for the rotation -- the type who might not be available this month.”
Matt Snyder, CBSSports.com: “[Kris Bryant] has MVP upside (he's already won it) and will be a huge boost to any lineup. He's one of the best pure baserunners in baseball and can play good defense at third base and both corner outfield spots. He's even good enough to get by in center field. He can also play first, but that's a waste of his talent. I feel like a package with Kimbrel to the Mets is the best fit, but that doesn't mean they will be the landing spot. The Phillies would be a great spot, especially if they wanted to trust him in center field (and remember, Bryce Harper is his friend!). The Braves work. The Giants could use him at third until Evan Longoria is back and then shift Bryant around.”
MEGAPHONE
“As far as the sentimental stuff, I'm going to have to save that one for another time. These next five days, there's going to be a lot more rumors. I'm sure the whole trade market in general is going to be heating up. We'll see what happens.”
Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo, on life on the trade block.