Vladimir Tarasenko is happy. The New York Rangers are happy.

And, given the circumstances, the Blues are happy to finally have resolution to the Tarasenko Saga. The necessary retooling of a faded Stanley Cup champion is underway and more change is coming.

NHL observers agree: This was a sensible move for all involved.

Tarasenko wanted out. He made that decision two summers back and nothing changed. The Rangers were one of his preferred destinations. He gets to finish this season playing with his buddy Artemi Panarin and playmaking center Mika Zibanejad. Tarasenko wears his emotions on his sleeve, so this move figures to give him a positive jolt as he chases another Stanley Cup and tries to build market value for his next contract.

Timo Meier was, and still is, the best available winger in the marketplace. But he is an acquire-and-retain target. A team, like the New Jersey Devils, might be willing to pay a steep price to get Meier from the San Jose Sharks and then work a long-term deal to keep him – as the New York Islanders did with Bo Horvat after getting him from the Vancouver Canucks.

If Patrick Kane agrees to accept a trade from Chicago, as many expect, that would have complicated things for Blues general manager Doug Armstrong. As he noted Thursday, he was facing the prospect of getting squeezed in the marketplace as the NHL trade deadline neared. Kane is another winger with a great history with Panarin.

Tarasenko is a rental for the Rangers, who have massive salary cap concerns to address after this season. Other teams viewed him the same way. That reality and Tarasenko’s no-trade protection also limited the leverage Armstrong had.

Niko Mikkola is a key acquisition for the Rangers, who desperately needed an upgrade on their third defensive pairing. Mikkola plateaued at a mediocre level for the Blues, leaving Armstrong ready to move on from him. But Mikkola is a better option in New York than what the Rangers had in place.

Sammy Blais’ return to St. Louis could help the Blues through their retooling. He has an expiring contract, so he must use the remaining season to make his case. For the right salary price he could stick around for a while. At the moment he has minimal leverage due to his extensive injury history.

Ivan Barbashev is the Next Man Up on the Blues trade block. While he may not fetch a first-round pick in the marketplace, he could deliver an upper-round pick and a better prospect return than Tarasenko yielded. Hunter Skinner, the throw-in from the Rangers, projects to be a depth defenseman who will help fill out the AHL roster and provide emergency backup.

With Tarasenko and Mikkola gone and Barbashev almost certain to be traded, the Blues will have the salary cap space to keep captain Ryan O’Reilly.

Could Armstrong trade O’Reilly and then try to re-sign him as a free agent? Sure. Could O’Reilly agree to an extension before the trade deadline and stay put? Sure, but nothing in O’Reilly’s bargaining history or Armstrong’s bargaining history suggests that is likely.

Tipsheet believes there is a price Armstrong is willing to pay to keep O’Reilly to maintain his leadership in the dressing room. But it would not be a high price, given O’Reilly’s age and declining production.

Here is what folks have been writing about this trade:

Adam Proteau, The Hockey News: “The Blueshirts weren’t exactly hurting for offense – when they win, they win big, as in their past 10 wins, they’ve scored four goals or more eight times. Then, when they lose, they tend to lose by a single goal – but the addition of Tarasenko is a huge boost to the offensive potency of likely linemate Artemi Panarin. And, perhaps just as importantly, it keeps Tarasenko from being moved to one of the Rangers’ Metropolitan Division rivals in New Jersey and on Long Island. The Rangers are in win-now mode, and this deal, even if it's a pure rental for pending UFA Tarasenko, represents a big-time vote of confidence from GM Chris Drury. Meanwhile, from the Blues’ perspective, this is a smart move from GM Doug Armstrong to move on a deal he liked for a player he knew he couldn’t keep around after this season. He got a valuable first-rounder out of this deal, which many teams are loathe to give up, especially for a rental solution. Veteran center and fellow looming UFA Ryan O’Reilly is next to be moved out of St. Louis, and it may take until the March 3 trade deadline to actually get O’Reilly dealt, there’s now no question Armstrong recognizes that he needs to retool and maximize his assets for soon-to-depart players. As for Tarasenko, he leaves a championship legacy in his St. Louis career, but it was clearly time for the two parties to part ways. This is a fair deal that benefits both teams, and it helps set the market for the players still to be moved by the deadline.”

Larry Brooks, New York Post: “Yes, of course, it may take some time for (Tarasenko) to mesh with Zibanejad and Panarin but that’s the beauty of the timing of the deal. Three weeks ahead of the deadline, Drury bought that time for mutual acclimation. The Islanders and Lou Lamoriello jumped the deadline first by acquiring Bo Horvat. Now the Rangers and Tarasenko. Et tu, Devils GM Tom Fitzgerald, whose team suffered a massive blow with Thursday’s announcement that the nonpareil Jack Hughes is ‘week-to-week’ with an upper-body issue? Tarasenko also has a history on and off the ice with his fellow countryman and friend, Panarin, who has been out of sorts for much of the season that has been his most ordinary since coming to Broadway four years ago. Tarasenko and Panarin were teammates on several Team Russias in international events, first in the 2011 World Juniors and last in the 2016 World Cup. They see the game the same way. Almost two years ago when Tarasenko asked out of St. Louis, he wanted to come to the Rangers. Panarin doesn’t particularly love change. But that’s been the hallmark of his season following sympatico centerman Ryan Strome’s free-agent exit to Anaheim. No. 10 has played on 13 different line combinations — five centered by Zibanejad, five centered by Trocheck and three centered by Filip Chytil. This is not unique to Panarin, of course. But it seems to have taken a toll on him, the Russian Rockette having gone seven straight without a goal (and with one in the last dozen) entering Friday’s Garden match against Seattle. Panarin’s confidence seems down, witness his miss by a mile on a breakaway against Vancouver on Wednesday.”

Chris Johnston, TSN: “I'm looking first and foremost at Patrick Kane because this move now gives him one less thing to think about. And it's a significant thing. There are those close to Kane that believed that if he got to a point where he was ready to waive his no-movement clause from the Chicago Blackhawks, that New York would be the prime destination in Patrick Kane's mind. And that's no longer in play. The Rangers, ultimately, decided that the acquisition cost plus the cap implications had Tarasenko making more sense for them. And so while Kane continues to mull his options, the odds of him leaving Chicago get just a little bit slimmer. Because I believe there's only a small handful of teams he'd even consider waiving that no-movement clause for.”

Dimitri Filopovic, EP Rinkside: “With Robert Thomas and Jordan Kyrou signed through 2031, St. Louis has a natural succession plan in place. Both of them are quality hockey players, they're entering their mid-20s, and they're most importantly under contract for already reasonable figures that'll only look better with each passing year. Everything the Blues do moving forward should revolve around regrouping around them. Because of the length of that runway ahead, they're better positioned to take a longer view here, which means building their talent pool back up through the draft over the next couple of years. This trade kickstarts that process for the Blues. I get that it seems like they should've been able to get more in return at first blush because of name brand value, but I don't know how bullish the market was for a 31-year old rental winger with 10 goals on the season, even with 50 percent of his salary retained. The two picks they did get in return from the Rangers (a first rounder, and what will almost certainly be a third rounder) are needed assets for a team that hasn't really had the luxury of wielding very many of them in recent drafts. They've made just 10 selections in the last two drafts, and haven't exceeded the seven you're initially given since 2016 (when they made eight, two of which were Tage Thompson and Kyrou). The last time they made a pick in the top half of the first round was all the way back in 2010, when they took Jaden Schwartz 14th (and fittingly enough, Tarasenko two picks later). That'll change this summer, as they currently hold a six percent chance of winning the Connor Bedard sweepstakes, and are locked into a top 10 selection. I'm sure it's not where they imagined they'd be heading into the season, but it might not be the worst thing over the long haul. At the very least, this provides them with a chance to add the caliber young players that they haven't really been able to in a while now.”

Greg Wyshynski, ESPN.com: “The Blues wanted a first-rounder and a prospect for Tarasenko. But they were trying to work a deal for a pending free agent with full trade protection. The market wasn't going to be robust. The Rangers' offer checked the Blues' boxes, perhaps as best they could be checked . . . They weren't getting one of the team's top prospects like forward Brennan Othmann, defenseman Zac Jones or winger Will Cuylle. Instead they received a 21-year-old defenseman taken No. 112 overall by the Rangers in 2019 who has played for the Jacksonville Icemen of the ECHL and the AHL Hartford Wolfpack. Is he a prospect? Yes, he is, although not even among the Rangers' top three young defensemen. New York's blueline is stacked, so they're dealing from a position of strength. Maybe the Blues see something here that we don't, because this part of the trade is the most disappointing. He's a project that's shown some improvement but needs much more of it on the defensive side of the ice. As this point, his ceiling feels like the AHL. That's not great. But again, Armstrong was not dealing from a position of strength. Tarasenko had trade protection. As it turns out, Ryan O'Reilly and Ivan Barbashev do not. The Blues could just be getting started for the trade deadline. Buckle up.”

Darren Dreger, TSN: “We know that there's an excellent market for Ivan Barbashev and that market is heating up. There's a number of teams that have expressed interest in Barbashev, so we'll keep an eye on that. Ryan O'Reilly is getting closer to returning to the Blues lineup. So his good health is going to, perhaps warm things up. But we also can't overlook the possibility that the St. Louis Blues are going to continue to have discussions with the agent [O'Reilly's agent] to see if there could be a fit via an extension. So a lot of activity around [Blues general manager] Doug Armstrong's office and the St. Louis Blues.”

“It's something we've been looking at for a while and when the pieces started to come together, I didn't really see any reason to wait. It certainly gives the two new players a little more time to acclimate to our group. There's still a few weeks before the deadline, but we're excited to be able to do it now and get them in lineup tomorrow.”