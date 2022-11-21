Tipsheet: Tennessee, Ole Miss losses underscore SEC's competitive depth

Well, that’s the Southeastern Conference for you. Once again we saw that winning SEC games is difficult, regardless of how many points the Las Vegas folks expect you to win by.

Tennessee had dreams of reaching the College Football Playoffs, but those died during the 63-38 curb-stomping South Carolina gave the Vols. Did anybody see that coming? Anybody?

Whatever benefit Vols coach Josh Heupel sought by scoring an extra touchdown against Missouri evaporated with this fiasco. The loss of quarterback Hendon Hooker to a season-ending knee injury added to Tennessee’s misery.

“For us to grow as a program, you’ve got to look at this opportunity and understand what happened,” Heupel said afterward. “Let it hurt and remember that as you move forward and let it help you grow.”

Skeptics wondered if Ole Miss was legitimate given its not-so-challenging schedule this season. Sure enough, the Rebels fell 42-27 at Arkansas despite another strong offensive performance.

“Very discouraging,” Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin told reporters afterward. “Obviously, we came up here with a lot on the line, potentially get nine wins and turn it into 10.”

The Razorbacks gained bowl eligibility with that victory, so maybe they won’t get geared up to face Missouri Friday. TigerFan can always hope, right?

Then there was once-proud Florida, which went up to Nashville and suffered a 31-24 loss to Vanderbilt. That hadn’t happened since 1988.

It’s hard to believe these are the same Gators who opened the season by defeating Utah.

“We didn’t work together today as a team,” coach Billy Napier said. “I think there's an opportunity here for this group to respond the right way. I think ultimately when you go through challenges, you make mistakes, it gives you the opportunity to respond, to show your character.”

THE GRIDIRON CHRONICLES

Here is what folks have been writing about college football:

Dennis Dodd, CBSSports.com: “The season is rushing to a conclusion, and we can't get enough. Did you see TCU run the ball on purpose with no timeouts -- and time running out -- so it could trot out its ‘fire drill’ game-winning field goal unit at the gun against Baylor? Did you see Michigan doing much the same thing, needing a 35-yard field goal at The Big House version to beat Illinois as time expired? A few hours later, South Carolina QB Spencer Rattler went out and had the game of his life. The Gamecocks pulled off one of the biggest upsets of the season, wiping out Tennessee, 63-38. Rattler came into the game with eight touchdown passes (nine interceptions) on the season; he left with 14 after throwing a career-high six scores against the Vols. That helped open the door (if only a crack further) for USC, which can see a light shining from beyond it.”

Heather Dinich, ESPN.com: “The big, bad SEC suddenly looks human again. No. 5 Tennessee, a team that had made the entire playoff picture more interesting with its potential to unseat a Power 5 conference champion on Selection Day without even winning its division, is done. Kaput. An afterthought in the playoff race after its embarrassing 63-38 loss to unranked, four-loss South Carolina. With Tennessee joining Alabama -- Alabama! -- in the two-loss club and out of the SEC championship, the likelihood of the conference having multiple teams finish in the top four has drastically diminished. The most realistic scenario remaining is one team: No. 1 Georgia. If No. 6 LSU manages an upset in its conference title game, the SEC would likely have two teams in, as LSU would become the first two-loss team to finish in the top four after wins against Alabama and Georgia, and the one-loss Bulldogs would still have a chance as the SEC runner-up after gaining separation from the field as the committee's No. 1 team in November. Tennessee's loss was a huge gain for USC, Clemson and the loser of the Ohio State-Michigan game -- all contenders who no longer have to worry about competing against the Vols for a top-four spot on Selection Day. With the SEC champion, the Big Ten champion and undefeated TCU unofficial locks to finish in the top four, the final spot remains open.”

Dan Wolken, USA Today: “Though this season was an overall net positive for the Vols after the clown show this program has been for the last 15 seasons, the way this season developed was a rare opportunity. Under Heupel, the Vols looked almost unstoppable offensively at times and had notched wins over Alabama and LSU. Even with just a little bit of help, their playoff argument was strong. But Tennessee just completely fell apart under pressure and suffered one of the most lopsided losses in the modern era for a team that was favored by three touchdowns. In the process, quarterback Hendon Hooker suffered . . . a pretty serious leg injury in the fourth quarter. In other words, pretty much every dream Tennessee fans had for this season — a playoff berth and a Heisman Trophy win for Hooker — vanished in the span of a couple hours. And to think, all they had to do was beat South Carolina and Vanderbilt.”

Chris Hummer, 247 Sports.com: “South Carolina has been waiting for a moment like this since the Head Ball Coach lost his magic touch. Gamecocks fans have been through a lot since then. It lost seven straight to arch-rival Clemson while watching the Tigers turn into a national dynasty. Its other top rival, Georgia, is college football’s current alpha. The quarterback carousel has been a grisly revolving door (there were a few promising recruits who crashed to earth as well as a part-time Publix grocery bagger and a graduate assistant who luckily had another year of eligibility). So, how sweet it was to look another rival in the face — No. 5 Tennessee — and knock them out of the playoff race while nearly doubling them up. Gamecocks 63, Volunteers 38. Williams-Brice Stadium hasn’t looked that good in years. And, neither has Spencer Rattler, who became the sixth SEC quarterback to throw for over 435 yards and six touchdowns in a game since 2000. I can’t speak to what would explain the 10 weeks before it, but this is what Rattler and South Carolina were hoping for when he transferred in from Oklahoma.”

Chris Wright, Saturday Down South: “Everybody keeps insisting that Anthony Richardson has to return to Florida next season. My question: Why? The Gators just wasted another big day — a day in which when receivers weren’t dropping passes, they were tipping balls into Vandy’s hands. Credit Vanderbilt for the complete buy-in and save the excuses about first-year this, first-year that, Dan Mullen left us nothing, injuries, etc. But that was a disastrous outcome for Florida and the latest sign that maybe, just maybe, Billy Napier might be in over his head.”

David M. Hale, ESPN.com: “For UCLA, a once promising season has devolved with two brutal losses in a row. Chip Kelly can now turn his attention to his real job as everyone's weird uncle who brings up convoluted conspiracy theories about government corn subsidies at Thanksgiving. For USC, its playoff résumé got a boost, but the Trojans will face another massive test next week against Notre Dame. Oregon might find itself as the final hurdle for the Trojans after Saturday's 20-17 win over Utah. Far from the high-scoring affair in Los Angeles, this one felt like trying to buy Taylor Swift tickets -- tedious, frustrating and filled with technical gaffes. Bo Nix struggled through an ankle injury but still threw for 287 yards and converted a critical third-and-1 with his first run of the night to ice the game. Cameron Rising had his worst game as a Ute, throwing three picks with no touchdowns in the loss, including one that Noah Sewell celebrated by doing his impression of a toddler refusing to learn to walk.”

MEGAPHONE

“It was probably one of the worst things I’ve seen out there. Just to know how hard he works, probably the hardest-working guy I’ve ever seen, I ever played with. It’s so unfortunate to happen to a guy like that. But if I know anything, I know he’ll bounce back from it, for sure. Man, he’s a warrior, so I know he will.”

Tennessee guard Jerome Carvin, on quarterback Hendon Hooker’s season-ending knee surgery.