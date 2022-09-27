Tipsheet: Tennessee takes fast lane to SEC prominence under Heupel

Josh Heupel generated some excitement during his time as Missouri’s offensive coordinator, but his fast-paced offensive scheme put him at loggerheads with defensive-minded head coach Barry Odom.

Then Heupel became free to do his thing as head coach at Central Florida, a successor to the unfortunate Scott Frost, before he took his Blur Ball offense to Tennessee.

And it’s working spectacularly well. After winning seven games and reaching the Music City Bowl with a patchwork team last season, Heupel has the reloaded Vols are rolling at 4-0 this season.

Heupel is killing it on the recruiting trail -- with the help of massive Name, Image and Likeness support from generous Tennessee boosters – and he just scored a thrilling 38-33 victory over arch-rival Florida.

That was just the second time Tennessee defeated the Gators in 18 tries, dating back to the days when Florida coach Steve Spurrier routinely tormented Vols counterpart Phillip Fulmer.

ESPN’s College GameDay production was in Knoxville for the Florida game and the campus was on fire. A slew of top recruits were on hand to soak up the scene and CBS showcased the nationally-televised game for potential recruits watching at home.

“The game-day atmosphere, this is Rocky Top,” Heupel gushed after the game. “This is what it is. There have been some times where it hasn’t been that. The Vol Walk the way that it is, that stadium rocking the way it is, that is Rocky Top.

“For our recruits and for our players, it’s what we felt. This is one of the great stories in college football. That’s why that stadium looks the way that it does.”

Heupel has quarterback Hendon Hooker playing at an elite level and he has top quarterback recruit Nico Iamaleava lined up as the cornerstone of a Top 10 2023 recruiting class.

This is just Year 2 for Heupel’s regime, but the returns have been impressive. Long-suffering Tennessee fans are giddy after watching Lane Kiffin bail and then Derek Dooley, Butch Jones and Jeremy Pruitt fail.

“Really excited for our players,” Heupel said. “Just the growth they’ve shown the ability to compete no matter what the score was, no matter what was going on in the football game. Just resilient and fierce competitors, where we’ve grown in the time that I’ve been here, just really proud of our players.”

With Georgia rumbling, Kentucky persisting and Tennessee rising, this is not Gary Pinkel’s SEC East.

THE GRIDIRON CHRONICLES

Here is what folks are writing about college football:

Pete Fiutak, College Football News: “The Big 12 appears to be doing a fine job of seeing its way out of the (College Football Playoff) – the conference is too strong this year from 1-to-10 for anyone to seemingly get through and be 12-1. Notre Dame is gone, the idea of BYU is shot, and the Group of Five isn’t in the mix this time around. More than just finding that fourth team, can anyone else get in and be something more than a speed bump? Maybe Washington. Maybe Minnesota. They’re playing great, and so is Tennessee, and so is Kentucky, and so is Penn State, but … nah. Did USC look all that special to you against Oregon State? Okay, so you didn’t see it because you probably couldn’t, but no, it didn’t look like it can get through the schedule with just one loss. Michigan sputtered a bit too much against Maryland – the first time it had to play someone with a pulse this year – and Clemson has massive issues at defensive backs and with its consistency at receiver. Syracuse has been a wonderful story so far, UCLA might keep on winning, and Ole Miss has quietly been lurking, but . . . There is no fourth team right now. We’re only a month in, and there are still about a gajillion things that will still happen, but for now there’s no fourth wheel for this CFP bus.”

Dennis Dodd, CBSSports.com: “The SEC East didn't become one big pass through for Georgia. Kentucky, Tennessee -- even Florida in a loss -- look up to the task of challenging the Bulldogs in the future. Meanwhile, the Big Ten West is a mess -- perhaps an absolutely wonderful one, depending how you look at it. Minnesota (4-0) is tied with Northwestern (1-3) and punchless Iowa (3-1) for the division lead, all at 1-0. A third of the way in, the Gophers are closer to the College Football Playoff than Oklahoma, which might be out of it after losing at home to Kansas State which had just lost at home to Tulane. There are messes and there are messes. No team in the MAC has a winning record. The league's combined record against Power Five teams is 2-19. It could be worse: the Mountain West is 1-15. Take a look at the top of the Pac-12 standings. If the league title game were held today, it just might be first-place USC and UCLA (tied with three others for second but still 4-0). How would that be for goodbye on the way out the door to the Big Ten? No matter what happens atop the conference, how does one turn around Colorado? The hapless Buffaloes are the only team to face four FBS opponents that currently have a winning record. It shows: They are 0-4. Oh, and Coastal Carolina stuck its head in the door. At 4-0, the Chanticleers are becoming New Year's Six bait.”

Heather Dinich, ESPN.com: “Undefeated Georgia is in [the College Football Playoff]. One-loss SEC champ Georgia is in. One-loss Georgia that loses to Bama in the SEC championship game is probably in (again). But what happens if Georgia slips up and loses to Tennessee or Kentucky and doesn't win the East? Here's where it gets interesting, and what happened Saturday (ugly win against Kent State, plus Tennessee win), opens the door to at least consider the debate. If Georgia doesn't win the East, it won't have an opportunity to face Alabama -- which could be a problem. Wins against Florida, Mississippi State, Oregon and Kentucky or the Vols would have to be enough. They might be, especially if the Bulldogs look as spectacular as they did in the first three weeks. The selection committee also factors in common opponents, and both Alabama and Georgia face Tennessee in October. What if Bama beats the Vols by a field goal, and Georgia wins by two touchdowns? It would at least help the committee compare Georgia with Bama without them facing each other. The nonconference schedule is where Georgia gets the most help, though, and differs from Michigan. If neither of those teams wins their conference and they're in a battle for No. 4, Georgia would have an edge in strength of schedule -- especially if Oregon goes on to contend for the Pac-12. Until proven otherwise, though, the defending national champs remain the team to beat.”

Matt Hayes, Saturday Down South: “The worst possible thing happened at Auburn last weekend. Missouri gifted Auburn a win. And now the inevitable will last another week (or more). This is an average Auburn team. Worse, it’s an average team without a legitimate Power 5 quarterback. Even worse, it’s an average team with this upcoming 6-game stretch: LSU, at Georgia, at Ole Miss, Arkansas, at Mississippi State, Texas A&M. Who sees a win in that gauntlet? Who sees Tigers coach Bryan Harsin — who most certainly would’ve been fired after the atrocious L against Missouri that somehow became a W — lasting through the end of October? When Auburn goes bad, it goes bad like few programs in college football. Maybe those fat cat boosters who facilitated this undoing at the end of last season will at some point recognize why the football teams at Auburn tank so spectacularly when the end is near. Or maybe they won’t, and they’ll hire Urban Meyer and start all over.”

Zach Barnett, Football Scoop: “The day began, as so many had before, with a raucous atmosphere in Lawrence. The first 3-0 Kansas team in 12 seasons took on a 3-0 Duke team, and KU's play showed it didn't get to 3-0 by accident. Kansas never trailed over the course of its 35-27 win, sparked by excellent play from quarterback Jalon Daniels. Daniels fired as many incompletions as touchdowns, hitting 19-of-23 balls for 324 yards and four scores, while also leading all rushers with 11 carries for 83 yards and a score. I mean, this just doesn't look, sound or read like anything we've been conditioned to associate with Kansas football. It looks like an entirely different program borrowing KU's uniforms.”

Dan Wolken, USA Today: “The Spartans making Mel Tucker one of the sport’s highest-paid coaches with a 10-year, $95 million contract looks ludicrous at the moment. Tucker obviously did a terrific job in 2021, leading the Spartans to an 11-2 record and No. 8 ranking. But it was only his third year as a head coach, including a 5-7 season at Colorado in 2019 and a 2-5 record in 2020 that was difficult to measure because of the COVID-19 situation. Maybe Tucker will turn out to be one of the game’s elite coaches. Or maybe 2021 was a complete fluke. Either way, Michigan State was so worried about Tucker being poached by LSU or some other blueblood job that it gave him a contract so far above the market he couldn’t say no. That’s not Tucker’s fault, obviously. But when you sign that kind of deal, the minimum expectation is competence. Michigan State, at the moment, does not look like a competent football program after losing 34-7 to Minnesota in a game that was never competitive. On the heels of Sparty’s 39-28 faceplant last week at Washington – a game that wasn’t nearly as close as the final score – it would be natural if there’s some buyer’s remorse. But given that Tucker is owed 100% of his contract if he's fired, the reality is he’s going to have to find a way to make things work or else it’s going to be very uncomfortable in East Lansing the next few years.”

MEGAPHONE

“They coached better than us. They played better than us. They were better. We didn't do a good enough job. There's no excuse. Real men look in the mirror and do something about it and don't allow any cracks to happen from the inside. We all came here for a purpose and a reason. We've got a lot of work to do.”

Miami coach Mario Cristobal, after his Middle Tennessee State drubbed his Hurricanes.