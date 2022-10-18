Tipsheet: Tennessee's overdue breakout adds competitive depth in SEC

Tennessee has long ranked among college football’s most underachieving programs. The school has a massive fan base, generous donors and incredible revenue potential overall.

And yet the Volunteers have enjoyed just two winning seasons in Southeastern Conference play – with 5-3-0 records -- since 2007. That came during coach Phillip Fulmer’s second-to-last season.

But the Vols are finally realizing their potential with former Missouri offensive coordinator Josh Heupel as head coach. They shredded Tennessee’s defense with the Blur Ball attack and scored a thrilling 52-49 victory over Alabama.

The Vols snapped a 15-game losing streak against the Crimson Tide that triggered an epic celebration by the crowd of more than 100,000.

“Tonight obviously was for our players, but it’s for our former players, it’s for our donors, it’s for our fans,” Heupel said during his postgame news conference. “I know how much this has meant to the people of Tennessee and Vols Nation. So excited we were able to come out with the win for everybody involved. It was a great night.”

That is an understatement. What followed the victory in Knoxville was total bedlam with lots of built-up frustration being released all at once.

With the students leading the charge over the wall, fans stormed the field and quickly filled it with a sea of orange.

“Man, what an unbelievable scene,” Heupel said. “As that thing ends, shoot I’m running out to the middle of the field, you can see the form of orange coming down. God, the energy from our fans, man. The student body, our entire stadium, it was electric.”

Tennessee started the season 6-0 overall for the first time since 1998. It picked up its first top-5 victory since 2005.

Writing for Saturday Down South, Matt Hayes notes that Tennessee is adding competitive depth to the SEC.

The university 2 years ago finally pushed out the old guard administration and hired fresh ideas with AD Danny White. On that very day, White reached out to Heupel, his coach at UCF, and the spark that has become a full inferno was ignited.

Think about this: 19 games later, Tennessee — 1 of the 3 most disappointing Power 5 programs since the turn of the century — has a strong case to be the No. 1 team in the nation after the win over Alabama.

This sudden and drastic evolution is everything for the SEC, which had quietly become the Big 2 and the Little 12 while everyone in the league was beating its collective chest about winning national titles.

Tennessee’s quick change is a direct shot across the bow to the rest of the SEC, which has complained for years about inherent recruiting advantages for Alabama and Georgia squeezing out the remainder of the league. You know, best players = best teams.

That doesn’t float anymore.

Tennessee fans are dreaming of a berth in the College Football Playoff, but the Vols have to reach the SEC Championship Game first. And that won’t be easy.

If Heupel can build on this breakthrough season with additional high-end recruiting, the Vols may finally rise into college football’s upper tier.

Unfortunately, this is the SEC – so the challenges will keep coming. The Vols have a walk-over game against Tennessee Martin next, then it hosts Kentucky and plays at SEC East powerhouse Georgia before hosting Missouri on Nov. 12.

THE GRIDIRON CHRONICLES

Here is what folks have been writing about college football:

Bill Connelly, ESPN.com: “They rushed the field in Knoxville. And Fort Worth. And Salt Lake City. And Syracuse. They didn't rush the field in the Anchor-Bone Classic or Dakota Marker because the road teams won both games (by a combined three points). Florida State fans might have rushed the field at Doak Walker Stadium, but Clemson was too stubborn to let them. They didn't need to rush the field at the Big House because Michigan fans are pretty used to seeing their team stomp Penn State. I'm not going to definitively declare Week 7 of the 2022 season as one of the best weekends in college football history. Said history is too deep, too rich and too long to make a statement like that. But I will definitively say this: Saturday was why we watch. It was why we go to such lengths to plan our lives around a silly, ridiculous sport. It was why we put up with all of its frequent and maddening nonsense. We knew it was going to be a huge weekend because of the volume of big games -- three unbeaten-vs.-unbeaten matchups, plus three other battles of ranked teams -- and somehow it exceeded all expectations.”

Shehan Jeyarajah, CBSSports.com: “Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker needed six years across two programs to finally get it right. But on a warm Saturday afternoon in Knoxville, Tennessee, Hooker cemented not only his place as a Vols legend but as the new leader in the 2022 Heisman Trophy race. Hooker was downright magical against No. 3 Alabama, connecting on 21 of 30 passes for 385 yards and five touchdowns -- all of which were to Jalin Hyatt. He added 56 yards on the ground as the Volunteers hung the most points on an Alabama defense since the Tide lost a 54-4 game against Sewanee in 1907. Most importantly, Hooker's monster effort led No. 6 Tennessee to its first win over Alabama since 2006, the year before Nick Saban took over the program. Historic stats? A signature performance? Guiding Tennessee back to contention for the first time in 15 years? A compelling story of transferring and waiting your turn? Hooker has all the pieces to become the new face of the Heisman race.”

Eddie Timanus, USA Today: “The good news for the Crimson Tide is Tennessee is in the opposite division, so they still control their own destiny in the West. Should Alabama run the table from here, thus earning a return trip to the conference championship game, then subsequently win a showdown with Georgia or a rematch with the Vols, its playoff hopes would remain intact.That, however, is now a big if. Several more high-powered attacks capable of exploiting the Tide’s uncharacteristically leaky pass defense, like a couple of schools from the state of Mississippi, remain on Alabama’s schedule. The Tide are capable of outscoring a lot of teams, especially with a healthy Bryce Young, but they can’t just show up and win.”

Pete Fiutak, College Football News: “Who doesn’t want to be a part of the Big 12 shopping spree? BYU has been okay, UCF is great, Cincinnati will probably be the top Group of Five program going to a New Year’s Six game, and Houston has been wildly fun. That’s all on the way in 2023 to go along with a base – at least in full form a season – with the strongest top-to-bottom conference in the country. Where’s the easy out? Really? Iowa State is the worst team in the conference? Or maybe it’s Oklahoma? Or Texas Tech? They all might be bowling, including Kansas – one of the best stories in college football in the first half.”

Mark Schlabach, ESPN.com: “It's time to give the Horned Frogs some serious love. They have taken down Oklahoma, Kansas and Oklahoma State the past three weeks and are the lone unbeaten team in the Big 12. TCU rallied from a 14-point deficit in the fourth quarter to knock off Oklahoma State 43-40 in two overtimes Saturday. The Horned Frogs piled up 510 yards of offense against what had been a pretty good Pokes defense. Quarterback Max Duggan is a legitimate Heisman Trophy candidate. He's completing nearly 70% of his pass attempts for 1,591 yards with 16 touchdowns and one interception. The Horned Frogs get another test at home against No. 17 Kansas State on Saturday.”

Dan Wolken, USA Today: “The stench of fraudulence around Penn State had been masked by the sweet, sweet aroma of two Mid-American Conference patsies, by Northwestern’s embrace of incompetence and by catching one of the worst Auburn teams of the past quarter-century. It even fooled James Franklin, apparently. Always the salesman, Franklin spent this past week claiming that his 5-0 team was ‘better equipped’ this year to handle the Michigan defense and avoid becoming one-dimensional because it can’t run the ball. Was it wishful thinking, or has Franklin completely lost the plot in his ninth season at Penn State? Because if the product Franklin put on the field Saturday is ‘better equipped,’ we shudder to think about what the opposite of that might look like. The Nittany Lions didn't just lose to Michigan on Saturday, 41-17. They made a statement about what kind of program they are: Physically inferior and notably less equipped to compete with the big boys of the Big Ten.”

MEGAPHONE

“We can accomplish every goal that we had at the start of the season. There's no room for error in the West. We have to win out in the West ... and we still have a chance to go to the SEC championship. But the key to the drill is you have to learn from these experiences. You have to learn from the mistakes you make.”

Alabama coach Nick Saban, his team’s loss.