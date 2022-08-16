Tipsheet: Texas Rangers prove that money can't always buy happiness

It’s always refreshing to see some baseball franchises actually trying to win. In any given season, several franchises will tank games in order to cut costs, maximize profits and accumulate future assets that might someday lead to success.

So big spenders are welcome in Our National Pastime.

Alas, writing big checks does not guarantee success. Winning in the Hot Stove League in the winter may not translate into summer success if franchises do a poor job of developing talent.

Consider the Texas Rangers, who committed more than $500 million on free-agent middle infielders Corey Seager and Marcus Semien along with pitcher Jon Gray.

Yet the Rangers flopped and manager Chris Woodward just got fired.

Similarly, the Detroit Tigers showed their long-suffering fan base that they are serious about winning again by committing nearly $220 million to shortstop Javier Baez and pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez in free agency.

Yet the Tigers flopped and general manager Al Avila got fired last week.

In fairness to Woodward, the Rangers had a long road to travel after deciding to compete again. They finished 60-102 last season, their fifth straight losing campaign, so they had lots of negative momentum to reverse.

They were meandering along at 51-63 when Woodward got the axe. That’s a huge improvement from 2021, but the team’s 6-24 record in one-run games left management wanting more.

Third base coach Tony Beasley will take over on an interim basis while Rangers president of baseball operation Jon Daniels ponders his options for 2023 and beyond.

Woodward became the fourth manager to get the short haircut this season, following the demise of Joe Maddon (Los Angeles Angels), Joe Girardi (Philadelphia Phillies) and Charlie Montoyo (Toronto Blue Jays).

Those teams spent big money, too. The Angels flopped miserably while the Phillies and Blue Jays responded to their managerial change by staying in the wild card chase.

CBSSports.com listed the Chicago White Sox’s Tony LaRussa as the manager with the next hottest seat, followed by Mike Matheny of the Royals, Dave Martinez of the Washington Nationals, Don Mattingly of the Miami Marlins and poor Derek Shelton of the tanking Pittsburgh Pirates.

Here is what folks are writing about the teams in turmoil:

David Schoenfield, ESPN.com: “Good players help the most, and the Rangers haven't been very good at developing them since the decline of the team that reached the World Series in 2010 and 2011 and made three other postseason appearances after that. That's why they had to go out and spend big money on Seager and Semien. Seager has been solid (3.6 WAR), and most importantly, has stayed healthy, playing in 108 of the team's 114 games. Semien has rebounded from a horrific start in which he hit .193 with no home runs through his first 43 games, but he's obviously not going to come close to the 45 home runs he hit for the Blue Jays in 2021 (when he finished third in the MVP voting). Overall, the Rangers rank 11th in wins above average at second base and eighth at shortstop. That's fine, but they were hoping for the best middle infield in the majors.”

David Suggs, Sporting News: “Much of Texas' struggles come from the mound; outside of Martin Perez (140 OPS+) and Gray (102 OPS+), every member of the Rangers' starting rotation is performing at a below league-average level. That has amounted to a team ERA of 4.09 (10th-worst in MLB) . . . For all of Texas' struggles in 2022 (and before), there's still a lot to like. Perez has been great, Seager has been consistent throughout the past few weeks, and the farm system is teeming with talent — namely former No. 2 overall pick Jack Leiter (No. 15 prospect in baseball, per MLB Pipeline) and Josh Jung (No. 27 prospect in baseball, per MLB Pipeline). At their best, Seager and Semien are elite players with real MVP potential. If you can get them right and add the likes of Leiter and Jung to the fold, the prospects for the coming few years look a lot brighter, even with the Astros and Mariners looking poised to compete atop the AL West for years to come.”

Jeff Passan, ESPN.com: “The new manager inherits a Rangers team with plenty to dream on -- particularly if the team hits the free agent market this winter with money to spend and a starting pitcher to acquire. The Rangers considered multiple options at the trade deadline, including trading for starting pitching and even going after Juan Soto, but they held on to a farm system that features a wide array of talent at the top levels. With Seager and Semien, center fielder Adolis Garcia, catcher Jonah Heim, Gray -- and perhaps left-hander Martin Perez, with whom the Rangers have discussed an extension -- a core Texas can build around exists. Finding a manager to bring the best out of the club in a division with a Houston Astros team that's perpetually competitive and a Seattle Mariners team on the rise is now the goal. Texas revamped its coaching staff over the winter, and now comes the most important hire yet in a manager the organization hopes can accomplish what Woodward didn't: a return to the glory days of 2010 through 2016, when the Rangers made the playoffs five times in seven years.”

Ben Clemens, FanGraphs: “No matter which direction the next general manager chooses, the next year looms large for the Tigers. How they evaluate their young core will go a long way towards determining their best next steps. If those four marquee prospects are future stars, the Tigers might be in much better shape in 2023. If they’re more average than transcendent, there’s probably not enough on the rest of the roster to contend for the playoffs. To some extent, that will come down to belief; that quartet’s minor league numbers have been excellent across the board, but the major league numbers haven’t shown up yet, and balancing those two in making predictions about an unknown future is the name of the game. That’s far from the only question the next GM will need to answer. Choosing which pieces of the major league roster to retain, rough 2022 and all, will play a big role in determining the 2023 team’s fate. Choosing how to overhaul the development system in an attempt to nurture more major-league caliber talent will be nearly as important next year, and more important in the long run. The Tigers are at a crossroads – just not the kind they hoped to find themselves at before this season started.”

R.J. Anderson, CBSSports.com: “The White Sox have underperformed all year despite playing in a weak division, and he made one of the most foolish strategic decisions of the season back in June, when he intentionally walked a batter on a 1-2 count. La Russa has only one year remaining on his contract, making it easier to justify a divorce. The catch is that if La Russa has only one supporter in his corner, it just so happens to be the one person who can keep him around, in owner Jerry Reinsdorf.”

Marc Normandin, Baseball Prospectus: “No, none of the three teams in the (American League) Central vying for a postseason spot are very good. They might not have to be in order to make it to October, since at least one of them is going to earn a postseason berth—or 'earn,' depending on your mood—by winning the division, and the others are only competing against the likes of the injury-afflicted Rays, a Blue Jays team that can’t quite get it together, a Mariners team that is still a Mariners team until proven otherwise, and each other. And, of course, the Orioles, who ae both in and out of it. Don’t let me sell you too hard on potential October matchups here. Also fitting for the AL Central is how the White Sox won Monday’s game, with Johnny Cueto twirling eight innings of two-run ball against the Astros, despite allowing six hits and recording just three strikeouts on the day. He wasn’t missing bats, but that wasn’t a problem, as it hasn’t been all year. No, Cueto’s not as good as his sparkling ERA, but the White Sox aren’t as good as their record, either, and they’re two games out of a postseason spot despite that. There’s probably a metaphor in there somewhere, if you squint.”

MEGAPHONE

“Obviously, we don’t always control the wins and losses. I would love to see us go on a run here and make it interesting. That would be ideal, and I think we have the capability of doing that. We've got to play the brand of baseball that gives us that chance. I just want to see the players enjoy the game, embrace the culture and the clubhouse embracing each other. Being a Texas Ranger should be something special.”

Interim Rangers manager Tony Beasley.