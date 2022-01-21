Tipsheet: Thankfully, automated strike zone moves closer to reality for big leagues

Robot umpires are creeping ever closer to the big leagues.

If you are old, like Tipsheet, this news stirs images of the robot from the 1965 TV version of “Lost in Space” – the B-9 Class M-3 General Utility Non-Theorizing Environmental Control Robot – waving its arms to make ball-and-strike calls.

“Danger, Paul DeJong, Danger!” the robot could exclaim whenever the strikeout-prone Cardinals shortstop reached a 1-2 count.

It’s not going to look quite like that at the Triple-A level this season, but the minor leaguers will see an automated strike zone as technology marches on.

The system has been tested in the independent Atlantic League and the Arizona Fall League. We could also see it this season in some spring training (if there is spring training) and sites in the Low-A Southeast League.

“It's hard to handicap if, when or how it might be employed at the major league level, because it is a pretty substantial difference from the way the game is called today,” Chris Marinak, MLB's chief operations and strategy officer, said last March, as the Associated Press recalled.

Tipsheet appreciates the catching art of framing pitches. It nods at the respect crafty control pitchers earn from umpires over the years while adding a few inches here and there to their strike zone.

But . . .

Umpires like Phil Cuzzi and Angel Hernandez have ruined it for humans. There are a handful of arbiters who are just guessing back there, calling balls strikes and strikes balls in a willy-nilly fashion.

Enough!

Instant replay allows baseball to correct umpiring errors made in the field, so it’s inevitable that technology will clean up the balls-and-strikes issue.

The best part of this progression: The elimination of third-strike whining when, as the great Ernie Harwell would say, a hitter “stood there like a house at the side of the road” for the called third strike.

If this technology eventually forces hitters to go up to the plate swinging their bat, then great.

MYSTERIES OF THE UNIVERSE

Questions to ponder while Travis Ford urges the Billikens to step up their team defense:

Will the Missouri Tigers come out of their next three games against national power in one piece?

Is Jordan Binnington ready to answer the Ville Husso challenge?

Did the Tampa Bay Rays really believe that playing half of their home games in Montreal was a workable plan?

TALKIN’ BASEBALL

Here’s what folks are writing about Our National Pastime:

David Schoenfield, ESPN.com: “During this long run of success for the Cardinals -- 15 playoff appearances in 22 seasons since 2000 -- they have generally had strong offensive clubs. Not so much the past three seasons, however, as they've ranked 10th, 12th and 10th in the NL in runs per game. Their .313 OBP in 2021 gave them their lowest ranking in that category since way back in 1995. They finished next to last in walks in the NL. The weird thing is they weren't necessarily an undisciplined team, as they ranked 15th in the majors in chase rate. They just don't have many big walkers in the lineup. Paul Goldschmidt led the team with 67 and a .365 OBP. How to improve? They need better on-base results from Tommy Edman (.308) and Nolan Arenado (.312), as counting on Yadier Molina (.297) to do better at 39 isn't realistic.”

Hannah Keyser, Yahoo! Sports: “The Rays have played at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida, since the team debuted in 1998. The dated stadium, which is separated from downtown Tampa by narrow causeways, has long been cited as a source of the team’s disappointing attendance numbers. Even as the Rays’ on-field innovations have turned them into perennial league leaders, their attendance has ranked near the bottom in baseball. Last season, their home average of around 9,500 fans put them 28th overall. The Rays finished with the best record in the American League, for the second straight year. The lease on the Trop expires after 2027, and where the team will play next has been an ongoing source of consternation in baseball. The Rays have repeatedly tried and failed to get new stadiums built in the area and after the last attempt in Ybor City fell apart over financing, the Rays have spent the past two years insisting that the market can’t sustain a full-time baseball team.”

Nick Selbe, SI.com: “The Red Sox needed to stock up on pitching depth this offseason, and though they lost out of Eduardo Rodriguez, they did add to their rotation by bringing James Paxton, (Michael) Wacha and (Rich) Hill. Now, the team must move to improve its bullpen, particularly if Garrett Whitlock successfully adapts to being a starter. All-Star closer Matt Barnes and setup man Adam Ottavino were disasters in the second half. Each posted a 6.48 ERA after the break, combining for five blown saves and 24 walks in 41 ⅔ innings. Boston will need to add multiple reliable arms to address what’s clearly a glaring need. There are multiple options still on the table, namely Ryan Tepera, former Red Sox reliever Joe Kelly, Jansen and McHugh.”

Bob Nightengale, USA Today: “The Texas Rangers’ 10-year, $325 million for Seager is the biggest gamble of all the deals signed this winter. Seager has battled injuries for years and has missed 231 games in his last three full seasons. Now, with previous back injuries, he will be playing home games on artificial turf. The Dodgers certainly have more money than the Rangers and could have kept him if they believed he’d still be productive in 2032.”

Mike Axisa, CBSSports.com: “At best, Philadelphia has questions at third base and shortstop, and needs in left and center fields. Running Didi Gregorius and Alec Bohm back out there at short and third, respectively, could happen but is not advisable. Even with his bat going backwards the last few years, Matt Chapman would be a huge upgrade at the hot corner, particularly defensively, plus he's under control through 2023.”

MEGAPHONE

"There's nothing more that I'd like to have happen than to just stay here. We can stay here for 30 more years, potentially, right? But for some reason, it seems to be contributing to the lack of attendance. At least that's the belief here. So we are going to be looking for a new venue. ... We're gonna keep trying here in this market, and we're gonna do our best, as we have been, and focus on putting a winning product on the field. And I do still believe that the region is willing to and able to and is looking forward to supporting us in every way it can."

Tampa Bay Rays owner Stuart Sternberg, on his team’s future in the region.

