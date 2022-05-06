Tipsheet: There's nothing Wild about Minnesota's Game 3 objectives

The Minnesota Wild will bring obvious priorities into Game 4 of their playoff series with the Blues.

Swarm the Blues' injury-depleted defense to force turnovers.

Attack the net to generate shots, deflections and rebounds.

Avoid dumb penalties that put the skilled Blues on the power play.

The Wild met all three goals in Game 2 and rolled to a 6-2 victory. They checked two of the three boxes in Game 1 – swarming the Blues and attacking the net – during their 4-0 loss.

Either game could have gone either way, which is typical for playoff hockey. Outcomes can be maddeningly random.

But teams that “find their game” and keep it the longest improve their odds of advancing. So the Wild will be repeating their familiar mantra heading into Game 3.

“The bottom line is we shot the puck and we got to the net," Wild coach Dean Evason said during his Game 2 review. "You see our goals. We were around the net. We were committed to getting there.

“But with our power play, when we've had success, any power play, you shoot the puck and you get to the net. We caught a couple of bounces where in Game 1 we didn't. They caught the bounces on their tape in Game 1 and we were fortunate to catch them in Game 2.”

Wild forward Joel Eriksson Ek sets the attacking tempo for his team. He arrived as the 20th overall pick in the 2015 draft and he quickly developed into an elite defensive forward.

Over time, he sharpened his edge. Not only does he get to the right place at the right time, he arrives with an, um, aggressive attitude. He finishes checks and initiates scrums

And he is converting more of mistakes he forced into goals.

“He'd sure (tick) me off, that's for sure,” Evason said. “I think you can ask the rest of his teammates if they have fun doing d-zone coverage drills with him. I guarantee you they don't, because it doesn't matter to him, it doesn't matter if he's playing Game 2 in the Stanley Cup or if he's probably playing shinny back home in Sweden, he's going to do the exact same thing. His game doesn't change.”

He has become a first-rate agitator, ala Blues forward David Perron.

“Oh, yeah. Everybody gets mad at him and just acts like he doesn't know why," Wild goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury told NHL.com. "'What did I do?' It's great to have him on your team, for sure.”

The Blues will get to know him well during the remaining games of this series.

Here is what folks are writing about the Stanley Cup playoffs:

Jeff Miller, USA Today: “South Florida, you’re in position to make ‘winter sports’ history. This is the 75th season in which the NBA and the NHL will both crown champions, and never has the same city or market won both the NBA championship and the Stanley Cup in the same season. The Miami Heat finished first in the NBA East, thereby seeded to reach The Finals, and is playing the Philadelphia 76ers in the second round of the playoffs. The Florida Panthers finished with the best record in the NHL, claiming the franchise’s first Presidents’ Trophy, and are playing the Washington Capitals in the opening round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. There are currently 14 markets in North America with franchises in both the NHL and the NBA. Seven qualified teams in both sports this postseason with four the NBA teams eliminated in the first round. Still alive are Boston’s Celtics and Bruins, Dallas’ Mavericks and Stars plus the Miami area’s teams. If the Panthers and Heat so much as reach their respective league championship rounds, that would mark only the ninth time that one market has done that. In the previous eight instances, the first participant won four times only to see the second one lose.”

Nicholas J. Cotsonika, NHL.com: “The puck finally slipped past Connor Ingram 8:31 into overtime Thursday. Cale Makar shot it through traffic. It skipped in front of Ingram's stick and found its way between his pads. As the Colorado Avalanche mobbed each other in celebration of their 2-1 win and 2-0 lead in the Western Conference First Round, the Nashville Predators goalie stayed on his knees for a moment. ‘I think that was the first one all game I didn't get my eyes on before it got to me, and that's what happens,’ Ingram said. Ingram rose to one knee, then skated slowly toward the bench. Defenseman Mattias Ekholm put an arm around him. Then another teammate consoled him. Then another. It was a bitter ending to an unbelievable, inspiring performance. In his fifth NHL game, his second game and first-ever start in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the 25-year-old rookie made 49 straight saves after allowing a goal to Nathan MacKinnon on the first shot he faced 5:25 into the first period.”

Maitreyi Anantharaman, The Defector: “The Pacific Division gets some flak for how easy it is to make the playoffs out there. I will admit to recently messaging a colleague, “jeez the pacific is so garbage i’m so jealous” in a moment of Atlantic Division frustration. But do not let the division’s deservedly poor reputation this year keep you from seeing the light, which is that the Edmonton Oilers are really, truly good. Since Woodcroft took over as head coach in mid-February, the team has dramatically improved its 5v5 play. The forward group holds its own with Connor McDavid off the ice. The defensemen, whose names individually might cause one to tilt one’s head and scrunch one’s face in an apprehensive way, have proven decent when deployed carefully and given roughly balanced ice time. They are all still kind of old and slow except for Darnell Nurse and Evan Bouchard (whose 37-year-old visage belies his true age of 22). But by distributing the minutes the way he has, Woodcroft has ensured that the unit is not old and slow and overtaxed. In the past, it was not uncommon for McDavid and Leon Draisaitl to play crazy minutes to compensate for the team’s otherwise badness. But they do not need to do that as much when the rest of the team can generate chances and score goals like this Bouchard bomb deflected in by Ryan McLeod, one of the series’s young and potentially interesting Guys. Neither Draisaitl nor McDavid even led the Oilers forwards in TOI last night. What growth! It follows that when the two of them are not gassed and dying from skating 30 minutes a night, they will play better, too.”

Matt Larkin, Daily Faceoff: “Andrei Vasilevskiy’s accomplishments relative to age place him on a Hall of Fame trajectory and maybe even a top-10-goalie-of-all-time trajectory. Jack Campbell is not Andrei Vasilevskiy, nor should anyone expect him to be. He doesn’t have to be Vasilevsky’s equal in this series. But Campbell has to be almost as good if the Leafs want to be competitive. He was fine in Game 2 – as Keefe noted Thursday, there was nothing Campbell could do on the power-play goals – but he did allow a clean breakaway goal against Perry with the score 1-0 right after Vasilevsky had robbed Timothy Liljegren with a glove save. The Leafs will need Campbell to come up with a few moments like that against a dangerous group of Tampa shooters before the series is up. Including the power plays, Vasilevskiy has faced 16 high-danger shots across the first two games. He’s stopped 15 of them. Campbell has faced 15 high-danger shots and stopped 12. Campbell’s occasional lapses in confidence are well-documented, but he was determined to embrace the playoff pressure when he spoke Thursday. ‘For me personally, it’s just exciting,’ he said. ‘Turn the page and just play another hockey game against a great team. So it’ll be a lot of fun.’ He’ll need that positive attitude throughout the series given Vasilevskiy is so resilient. He’s now 15-0 with a .948 save percentage and five shutouts in playoff games following a loss since 2020.”

MEGAPHONE

"I like him a lot better on my team. He's a big guy, always in the crease - screen you, tip, spear you."

Wild goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury, on Joel Eriksson Ek.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.