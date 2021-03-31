Tipsheet: Through all the Madness, Gonzaga and Baylor climb closer to showdown

Myron Medcalf, ESPN.com: “I think history is the greatest threat for Gonzaga. Once the NCAA expanded the field in 1985 and put six games between a team and the national championship, no team has entered the event with a perfect record and left with one. The 1975-76 Indiana team's perfect season unfolded just a year after the field had been expanded to 32 teams. That was 45 years ago. Then Larry Bird ran into Magic Johnson in 1979. The 1990-91 UNLV squad had destroyed ranked teams that season before losing to Duke. The Runnin' Rebels seemed invincible. Wichita State had an uphill climb with Kentucky waiting for it in the second round in 2014. But the 2015 Kentucky squad was a juggernaut. All of them lost. Tuesday's effort by Gonzaga suggests there might be a gap between the Bulldogs and the remaining teams, even Baylor, although the Bears have offered plenty of evidence they can win that game if it happens. Houston just keeps neutralizing opponents. And the UCLA run, capped by a win over Michigan in the Elite Eight? Wild. All three of these other teams can be dangerous. Over 45 years, however, others like Gonzaga have reached this point. And it just didn't happen. Gonzaga might be different. But the Bulldogs are fighting history -- and the teams standing in their way.”