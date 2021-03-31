Tipsheet: Through all the Madness, Gonzaga and Baylor climb closer to showdown

There has been no end to the weirdness during this round of “March Madness,” right through the Elite Eight where No. 11-seeded UCLA unplugged Michigan’s offense.
But after all the upsets by all the double-digit seeds up and down the bracket, this NCAA Tournament still saw the two juggernauts reach the Final Four.
Gonzaga and Baylor made it through the competitive minefield, so now fans should root for these powerful overdogs to square off in the championship game.
Sure, Houston could beat Baylor and play for the title. That would hardly be a major upset, although circumstances gave the Cougars the easiest path to the Final Four.
How good are they really? The Cougars lost to Wichita State this season, a team that fell to Missouri at home.
Houston also lost to East Carolina and Frank Haith’s so-so Tulsa team in the middling American Athletic Conference.
Still, the Cougars have a chance against Baylor if they can take good care of the basketball, as ESPN’s John Gasaway notes:
The biggest threat to a Gonzaga-Baylor title game in my view is a Bears opponent that doesn't commit turnovers. Since we're down to just one possible BU opponent in between Scott Drew's team and the winner on the other side of the bracket, that burden falls to Houston. Baylor has forced the likes of Wisconsin, Villanova and Arkansas to commit many turnovers. That's impressive, because all three of those teams took excellent care of the ball during the regular season. If an opponent ever did shut off that valve, however, it would make a measurable difference for the Bears. On "effective" (turnover-less) tournament possessions, Baylor is outscoring its opponents by a much smaller margin.
UCLA faces Gonzaga in the other semifinal. While the Bruins play great defense and just dispatched powerful Michigan with another inspired effort, their Cinderella magic faces a severe test against the Zags’ bottomless depth.
Gonzaga coach Mark Few has many answers for the foul trouble or cold shooting that can derail a favored team in the 40-minute format. Up and down his bench he has seasoned performers who can step in and rescue the Zags.
In an era when players demand court time and keep transferring until they get it, Few has a loaded roster. Players like Our Town’s Aaron Cook came to this team willing to sacrifice for the sake of a championship run.
So Tipsheet figures Gonzaga will roll into the title game. And since Baylor is the only team that also stayed clear of the college basketball pack this season, we’re pulling for the Bears too get there too to give us a show.
Let’s end this strange pandemic-marred season the right way.
THE BASKETBALL DIARIES
Here is what folks are writing about March Madness:
Myron Medcalf, ESPN.com: “I think history is the greatest threat for Gonzaga. Once the NCAA expanded the field in 1985 and put six games between a team and the national championship, no team has entered the event with a perfect record and left with one. The 1975-76 Indiana team's perfect season unfolded just a year after the field had been expanded to 32 teams. That was 45 years ago. Then Larry Bird ran into Magic Johnson in 1979. The 1990-91 UNLV squad had destroyed ranked teams that season before losing to Duke. The Runnin' Rebels seemed invincible. Wichita State had an uphill climb with Kentucky waiting for it in the second round in 2014. But the 2015 Kentucky squad was a juggernaut. All of them lost. Tuesday's effort by Gonzaga suggests there might be a gap between the Bulldogs and the remaining teams, even Baylor, although the Bears have offered plenty of evidence they can win that game if it happens. Houston just keeps neutralizing opponents. And the UCLA run, capped by a win over Michigan in the Elite Eight? Wild. All three of these other teams can be dangerous. Over 45 years, however, others like Gonzaga have reached this point. And it just didn't happen. Gonzaga might be different. But the Bulldogs are fighting history -- and the teams standing in their way.”
Mike Vaccaro, New York Post: “It is unlikely, even if they finish this remarkable run by cutting down another set of nets next Monday, that the Gonzaga Bulldogs will find themselves in the conversation debating the best college basketball teams ever. Whoever that team is — Bill Russell’s San Francisco teams, any of John Wooden’s UCLA Bruins, the odd Kentucky or Duke champ, others — played in a different sport, a different time — certainly a different time than this time, this season, with COVID-19 lurking behind every gymnasium window and loitering outside every field-house door. Besides, there’s no law that says the best team ever — whoever that was — had to be undefeated. Two of Lew Alcindor’s UCLA teams lost games; good luck to any assembled five in history — including Alcindor’s first Bruins team, which DID go unbeaten — trying to beat those guys. What’s in play now, for sure, after Gonzaga reserved a spot in its second Final Four with a name-the-score 86-66 dismantling of USC Tuesday night — is a different possible title. Best season ever.”
Matt Norlander, CBSSports.com: “Fifteen years to the day from when Kelvin Sampson left Oklahoma for Indiana under a cloud of controversy -- for a job that would ultimately bring more controversy, by his own hand, and torpedo his career -- the man made it back to the summit of the sport. Monday marked Sampson's 1,000th game as a college head coach. Of all places: He did it in the state of Indiana. And of all years, and of all games, No. 1,000 coincided with Sampson steering Houston to its first Final Four since 1984. Cougars 67, Oregon State Beavers 61. How the Midwest was won. Few late-stage coaching revivals parallel what Sampson -- in his seventh season at Houston -- has just accomplished. This is the second Final Four run of his checkered career. The first came with the Sooners in 2002, when OU was a No. 2 seed. Just like what Houston is here. And in '02 Sampson beat a No. 12 seed, just like Houston did Monday night. Sampson's 19-year hiatus between Final Four runs is among the longest gaps by a head coach in college basketball history. The man paid a hefty price, had a comfortable-but-unfit exile to the NBA, then took the less-than-scenic route to link back up with his own rutted road to the Final Four.”
Dan Wolken, USA Today: “No matter how many times he got to the men's NCAA Tournament, no matter how many stories were written about how he rescued Baylor from one of the worst scandals in the history of college sports and turned it into one of the nation’s best programs, there was always something about Scott Drew that made him a target for ridicule. Maybe it was the fact that his uber-athletic teams used to play a passive zone defense that too often made his program look lazy and foolish under the klieg lights of postseason play. Maybe it was the back-to-back tournament losses to Georgia State and Yale in 2015 and 2016 when Baylor got beat by inferior teams. Or maybe it’s that Drew comes across as one of the corniest people in college coaching, a cross between Midwestern nice and Texas televangelist who, when you meet him in person, almost seems too good to be true. But as of Monday night, here’s how Drew should be referenced from now until the end of time: Final Four coach, perhaps even a future Hall of Famer.”
Pete Thamel, Yahoo! Sports: “It is the most storied program in the history of college basketball, its blue hue died deep into the fabric of the sport. UCLA has won 11 NCAA men’s basketball titles, most of any college by a distance. Some of the most fabled names in the history of the sport have graced the floor at Pauley Pavilion: Alcindor, Walton and Wicks. Throughout UCLA’s frenetic, charmed and adrenaline-fueled run during this NCAA tournament, it’s been difficult to adjust your eyes and see the No. 11 Bruins through the prism of a double-digit seed. They’d needed overtime in the First Four just to get in the conventional bracket. . . UCLA’s 19th Final Four appearance will surely resonate as its most improbable. The Bruins become just the second team to sprint from the First Four to Final Four. (A decade ago, Shaka Smart’s VCU team did the same.) The Bruins also became just the fifth No. 11 seed to reach the Final Four. They join the motley crew of LSU (1986), George Mason (2006), VCU (2011) and Loyola Chicago (2018). UCLA listed with that group is like finding a low-calorie menu at Popeyes or bumping into Steve Jobs in the Fairfield Inn lobby.”
Chuck Culpepper, Washington Post: “Of all the idiosyncratic, potholed paths a team could take to a Final Four, get a load of this one: Squeeze into the men’s tournament off what you might call a run of non-momentum, with the matchless encouragement of four consecutive losses. Play the first night in the off-Broadway First Four, off Broadway here up at West Lafayette. Begin by falling into a 40-26 inconvenience. Trail by five with 75 seconds left. Trail by three with 37 seconds left, miss a free throw and get the offensive rebound. Tough it out in overtime. Proceed. Win two more, over a good BYU and a heady Abilene Christian. Come to another ditch, a last-ditch three-point shot by Alabama that looked like it might have blown the game for UCLA. Tough out that, too, in overtime. Play Michigan in a inelegant but palpitating final. Take the beauty Michigan showed in its Sweet 16 win over Florida State and sap that beauty right out of the No. 1 seed.”
MEGAPHONE
“Stats are for losers, they say. You either win or you lose. You can crumble up that stat sheet tonight.”
UCLA coach Mick Cronin, after his team’s ugly victory over Michigan.