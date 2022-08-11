Tipsheet: Tigers' enduring failure helps fans appreciate Cardinals

To fully value the steady success of the Cardinals over the past few decades, consider the years-long suffering of fans in the Motor City.

The Detroit Tigers had one of baseball’s most aggressive owners in pizza baron Mike Ilitch. That franchise kept spending big dollars, kept trying hard to win.

In their modern heyday, team president Dave Dombrowski had the green light to go for it.

Chain-smoking Jim Leyland signed on as manager. The Tigers rose from the ashes of a 119-loss season in 2003 to win the pennant in 2006.

They were heavy favorites to win the World Series that fall, but Jeff Weaver, Anthony Reyes and the rest of the Cardinals had other ideas.

The Tigers remained ambitious after losing that Series, reaching four more postseasons and winning one more AL pennant while trying to bring Ilitch a parade. They fell short.

Ilitch fired Dombrowski in 2015 and handed the reins to Dave’s long-time aide Al Avila. The Tigers won 86 games in 2016, but that was their last gasp before the downward spiral began with ugly 64-98, 64-98 and 47-114 campaigns.

Ilitch died in 2017, leaving the team to his family, and the losses mounted.

Avila traded away stars Justin Verlander and J.D. Martinez in 2017, aiming for a big return that could trigger a quick reversal. Alas, his tank-and-rebuild strategy failed miserably.

“I didn't trade those players away,” owner Chris Ilitch told reporters Wednesday. “Our general manager did. Al did.”

This summer the Tigers are staggering to their sixth straight losing season. That consistent failure helped the Tigers accumulate well-regarded prospects, but those kids have not been all right.

The Tigers resumed spending money, but the combined $217 million commitment to shortstop Javier Baez and pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez did not pay off.

The Tigers are 43-69 this season with a minus-134 run differential. So Avila got the short haircut Wednesday after 22 years in the organization.

Everything that could go wrong with this team did. Baez quit hitting. Rodriguez left the team to deal with personal issues.

Top hitting prospect Spencer Torkelson returned to the minors after failing to hit. Top pitching prospect Casey Mize needed Tommy John surgery. Fellow pitching prospects Matt Manning and Tarik Skubal landed on the injured list as well.

“Our progress certainly stalled this season,” Chris Ilitch told reporters. “All of us -- the players, front office and many of you (reporters) -- had high expectations and excitement for the season. Unfortunately, we did not see progress this season at the major league level. Big reason why I decided it's time to make a change.”

So the Tigers will get new leadership ahead of the 2023 season, when destined Hall of Famer Miguel Cabrera will wrap up his eight-year, $248 million contract.

“To be clear, our goals are to build a team that wins on a sustainable basis, qualifies for the playoffs and ultimately wins the World Series,” Ilitch said.

Ah, but that’s easier said than done.

TALKIN’ BASEBALL

Here is folks are writing about Our National Pastime:

Lauren Theisen, The Defector: “Just like the Padres, who almost blew it but then produced a potential season-defining win on Tuesday, it’s not time to panic about the Yankees, either. With the kind of cushion they built, these next few weeks should be as much about setting themselves up for peak performance in the playoffs as they are about watching the standings day by day. They proved early on that they have the pieces to be a strong contender, and now they can take their time reassembling it, patiently building up their players’ health and confidence again. They do now have to go face their arch-rivals the Red Sox, who are a mess, and if the Yankees look weak in that series people will take note. But thankfully they don’t play in the kind of city that overreacts to small things over a long season.”

Matt Snyder, CBSSports.com: “Remember Dustin May? The 6-foot-6 power righty with the bushy red hair and beard, right? He needed Tommy John surgery last May, but he's nearly back to the rotation. He's now made five rehab starts, including four with Triple-A Oklahoma City in the notoriously hitter-friendly Pacific Coast League. And he has a 1.69 ERA with 26 strikeouts against five walks in 16 innings. He threw 68 pitches in his five innings Tuesday, allowing a run (a solo homer) on three hits while striking out eight. I know I was talking about the bullpen above, but May sliding back into the (Los Angeles Dodgers) rotation helps the pitching depth as a whole and it's all pieces of a big puzzle. Plus, May would give them five healthy starters (along with Julio Urías, Tony Gonsolin, Tyler Anderson and Andrew Heaney) when it's possible they'd get Clayton Kershaw and Walker Buehler back before the playoffs. They only need four starters for the playoffs, so any excess here can be used to bolster the bullpen.”

Craig Goldstein, Baseball Prospectus: “Atlanta is no stranger to extended hot streaks, but things didn’t get any easier for the defending champs as they sent down Ian Anderson. The lefty has fought his control all season long, and mostly lost, having issued a league-leading 53 walks. Mix in a second straight year with a significant decline in strikeout rate and it’s not hard to see why they sent him to Gwinnett to iron out the kinks. The division door isn’t quite closed on Atlanta, but they’re going to need to get things going in a hurry if they want to keep it ajar.”

David Schoenfield, ESPN.com: “You might remember that for most of 2021, the Yankees' lineup was heavily imbalanced with right-handed batters, so they finally traded for (Anthony) Rizzo and Joey Gallo at the trade deadline. Rizzo worked out and they re-signed him; Gallo hit .160 with the Yankees, yet still hit cleanup in the wild-card loss to the Red Sox, going 0-for-4. With Gallo struggling again in 2022, the Yankees decided to go in another direction, acquiring the anti-Gallo in the singles-hitting (Andrew) Benintendi. The Yankees have gone just 2-5 against the Astros, scoring 22 runs in the seven games and hitting a woeful .151 with 67 strikeouts, nearly 10 per game. Gallo played in four of the games and went 0-for-12 with six strikeouts. Benintendi was hitting .320 for the Kansas City Royals and has experience playing in a big market and in big games from his World Series days with the Red Sox. For what it's worth, he had also hit well against the Astros, .333 in seven games with just four strikeouts. The early returns with the Yankees haven't been positive, as he's hit .180 in his first 12 games with the club, but in a lineup with plenty of power (the Yankees lead the majors in home runs), Benintendi gives them a different option from the strikeout-prone Gallo.”

MEGAPHONE

“You don't see too many six-spots and seven-spots in the same game. We have the ability up and down the lineup to put together bigger innings. There's just a different feeling now to where when you're down, you don't feel like it's going to take a lot to come back. It's just a couple guys on base.”

San Diego Padres manager Bob Melvin, after his powerful lineup smashed the San Francisco Giants 13-7 Wednesday.