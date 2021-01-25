Tipsheet: Tigers make a believer of Vols coach Rick Barnes

Count Tennessee coach Rick Barnes as a believer in the 2020-21 Missouri basketball team.
His Volunteers had a defensive game plan against Missouri Saturday. And they did a nice job executing it, surrounding Tigers center Jeremiah Tilmon with physical defenders.
Trouble was, that created driving lanes for Mizzou guard Xavier Pinson. And after struggling in his previous two games, Pinson just tore up the Volunteers.
“We did a nice job on Jeremiah Tilmon tonight,” Barnes said after Missouri’s 73-64 victory. “But the fact is, Pinson controlled the game. He was terrific. And they’re playing really well.”
Where was Tennesssee’s help defense?
“Well, they drive the ball hard,” Barnes said. “They shot the ball well. They really shot the ball well. We let down a couple times and gave a couple of their shooters [shots]. Pinson was terrific. He made some great rim shots. He made some great layups. I love guys that are big-time layup makers. I think that is an art. I think that is a talent. He got in there and he is very slippery and quick. He got confident and felt like he could go wherever he wanted to go when he could do it.
“When guys are playing in straight lines like that, it is really hard to help. Plus, they were kicking out and with confidence shooting the ball, taking shots. They get you in a rotation, shot goes up and you are not quite in the same position you want to be to rebound the ball.”
Barnes noted that Missouri, like Florida, was highly motivated to face the Volunteers.
“I don’t want to take anything away from them, I think Cuonzo Martin does a terrific job,” Barnes said. “We’ve had back-to-back games against two teams we had beaten I think four times in a row. [Missouri] is one of the older teams in the league and I think they came out tonight like, you know, we’re going to go at it. I said it in the pregame.
“Jeremiah Tilmon had one of the great lines I’ve heard from an older guy. They had lost a game and they asked him about, will you learn something, and he said we’re too old. We don’t need to lose a game to learn something. And I thought they played like a veteran team. I think they knew exactly what they wanted to do and Cuonzo made really nice adjustments. He saw what his team was doing well and he kept feeding it.”
Here is what folks have been writing about college basketball:
Kyle Boone, CBSSports.com: “Cuonzo Martin's Missouri Tigers lost by 20 points to Tennessee -- Martin's former employer -- earlier this season. But how sweet it must've been Saturday to avenge that loss against a now-top-10 Tennessee team and to do it at Thompson-Boling Arena, where he once coached. Martin left Tennessee on his own volition to coach at Cal before landing at Missouri, and he's taken the Mizzou program to new heights this season. After being picked to finish 10th in the SEC, the Tigers are tied for second in the league after the win. To be in that spot thanks to a momentous win at Tennessee has gotta be icing on the cake.”
Jeff Borzello, ESPN.com: “Do I think Missouri is the ninth-best team in college basketball? Probably not. But at some point, we have to give the Tigers' résumé its deserved recognition. Cuonzo Martin's team just beat Tennessee on the road, getting revenge for a 20-point drubbing at the hands of the Volunteers last month. The Tigers now own wins over Tennessee, Illinois, Oregon and Arkansas. They're inside the top 25 of the NET and have played one of the toughest schedules in the country. They're 5-1 away from home. They have five Quadrant 1 wins -- only Gonzaga has more. Missouri is a terrific defensive team and is aggressive on the offensive end. It's a recipe that has worked so far.”
Matt Norlander, CBSSports.com: “On Dec. 30, Tennessee went into Missouri and beat the Tigers by 20 points. Both teams entered that game undefeated. It was validation for the Vols and a back-to-earth moment for Mizzou. On Saturday, the opposite. Cuonzo Martin's No. 19 Tigers played like someone insulted their mother and took it to No. 6 Tennessee with a 73-64 upset to improve to 10-2. Tennessee dropped a second straight game, and now at 4-3 in the SEC, is probably not going to win the league title after being prematurely labeled as the overwhelming favorite when the calendar flipped to 2021. With Alabama's as-expected home win over Mississippi State on Saturday keeping the Tide undefeated in the SEC, Missouri is now the closest on the ledger. The Tigers have two league losses, putting them one game ahead of Florida, LSU, Tennessee and Kentucky. This is without debate Martin's best Missouri team yet.”
Mike Lopresti, NCAA.com: “Two offensive rebounds? That’s all for No. 9 Kansas, as the Jayhawks lose 75-68 at Oklahoma, one of six top-25 teams to lose to unranked opponents Saturday. Kansas hadn’t lost three Big 12 games in a row in eight years. Guard Marcus Garrett has a big day with 21 points and 12 rebounds, but the Jayhawks still fall, and the 10-5 record is the worst after 15 games in 15 years.”
Gary Parrish, CBSSports.com: “The unresolved NCAA investigation has clearly hindered KU's recruiting, evidence being that only one of the Jayhawks' starters (David McCormack) was a consensus top-50 prospect coming out of high school. Two starters (Christian Braun and Ochao Agbaji) were actually sub-100 recruits -- and there isn't a likely future first-round NBA Draft pick on the roster. So, all things considered, it's actually kind of impressive that [coach Bill] Self has been able to hold things together even if the Jayhawks are going through a rough stretch now.”
Joe Lunardi, ESPN.com: “The No. 1 seed picture remains in question as we projected at the start of major conference play. Gonzaga and Baylor are running away with the two top spots, and a third will go to the eventual Big Ten champion. It leaves just a single slot available for a runner-up in the Big Ten or Big 12 -- or, more likely, Villanova, Houston (if it runs the table in the American) or fast-rising Alabama (if the Crimson Tide run away with the SEC).”
MEGAPHONE
“I don’t think it’s broken. I do think that it certainly needs some repairing. I think we need a new boost of energy, maybe shake things up a little bit lineup-wise. I told our guys the storybook season is done. As far as win all the games, be a 1 or 2 seed. That’s probably done. What we have to create is a storybook ending, and that’s still in play. We’re going through the same things that all other teams in America go through at some point in time . . . Our psyche’s probably a little fragile right night. Good gosh, doesn’t everybody’s psyche get fragile over the course of a marathon?”
Self, on his struggling team.