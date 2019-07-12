The Cardinals have the experts scratching their heads. How is this team still sputtering at .500 in a league that has so many bad teams?
Of course, experts wonder the same about the Chicago Cubs and Milwaukee Brewers. The Pittsburgh Pirates could win the National League Central, as could the Cincinnati Reds.
For the record, the Ringer has the Cardinals 13th in its All-Star break power rankings. Yahoo! Sports put them 16th and SI.com has them 17th.
ESPN ranked teams in order of their aggressive before the trade deadline and had the Cardinals at 17th -- last among teams that could be in buy mode.
Here is what the pundits are writing about the congested National League Central:
Michael Baumann, The Ringer: "The 2019 Cubs are a fascinating study in expectation management. Coming off four playoff appearances in a row, Chicago heads into the break in first place in an extremely tough division, yet the mood around the North Side appears to be ambivalent at best. But this team should have high expectations: The 2016 World Series victory seemed like the start of a dynasty, but the Cubs haven’t made it back to the World Series since, and now find themselves with an aging pitching staff and manager Joe Maddon in the last year of his contract, with his status for next year up in the air. Javier Báez, Kris Bryant, and Anthony Rizzo will all be free agents after the 2021 season, which is still a ways off, but the end of the road is in sight now. That’s not a reason to panic, however. The Cubs still sit in first place, thanks to slightly disappointing first halves from St. Louis and Milwaukee, and nothing about the composition of the club points to an immediate collapse down the stretch. The big question for Chicago in the second half is not whether the roster is good enough to make the playoffs, but whether the club, from the front office on down, responds to the pressure of expectations by rising to the occasion or panicking."
Emma Baccallieri, SI.com: "The Cubs, all season long, have faced the gap between how they’re doing and how it seems like they should be doing. This gap isn’t nearly as big now as it was, say, in the early days of the season—remember the panic in April?—but it’s still there, and it’s reflected in Pythag, which would have the team at a considerably more comfortable record of 49–39."
Mike Oz, Yahoo! Sports: "There were a lot of doomsday predictions for the Cubs in the preseason. And so far, they’ve been fine. Good, even at times, just not great. With Javy Baez and Kris Bryant, the offense has firepower. Injuries to their pitchers are a concern, as is Jose Quintana’s general performance. There’s not a lot of room for error in the NL Central, so the Cubs have some work to do."
Baumann again: "Christian Yelich missed the Home Run Derby with back tightness, but played in the All-Star Game itself and is expected to return when regular-season action resumes on Friday. The Brewers had better hope this injury doesn’t linger, because there probably isn’t a more important player to any team with playoff aspirations. Yelich is leading the Brewers in hits, home runs, runs scored, stolen bases, batting average, OBP, and slugging percentage, and while he’s been worth 3.9 wins above average according to Baseball-Reference, the rest of the team has come together to produce 4.4 wins below average. Yelich’s season-long WPA is 4.19, while the rest of his teammates, pitchers and position players put together, have a combined WPA of minus-2.96."
Oz again: "The Brewers are a bit confusing. The run differential is minus-17. They rank in the middle of the league in stats like runs scored and ERA, but they win games. At the center of everything is Christian Yelich, who is now one of the game’s biggest stars. If their pitching can improve around him (their starters rank No. 19 in ERA), they’re a team that can hang in October."
Mark Feinsand, MLB.com: "St. Louis’ offense has underperformed all season, as the Cardinals rank 12th in the NL in runs scored and OPS, yet the club finds itself only two games back in both the division and Wild Card races. (Paul) Goldschmidt, Matt Carpenter and Yadier Molina are among the chief culprits, and although Marcell Ozuna has had a big year, he’s now on the injured list. Still, adding a big bat seems like a long shot, as the Cardinals will need their own big bats to come alive in the second half if they hope to make a run. If the Cardinals are buyers, the focus still figures to be on the pitching staff, specifically the rotation."
Baumann again: "Whenever I look at the Cardinals I’m surprised their record isn’t better, and unlike last year, when Dexter Fowler forgot how to hit, Greg Holland and Adam Wainwright looked washed, and Mike Matheny lost the clubhouse, there aren’t that many gaping holes in the roster this season. It’s just that everyone on the team, from top to bottom, is playing 10 percent worse than they’re supposed to be, like the entire organization didn’t have time to eat breakfast for three months in a row. And yet, the Cardinals remain in the thick of the hunt for both the NL Central and NL wild card, so if they do wake up, they could make the playoffs."
Baccallieri again: "The NL Central is bunched so tightly—all five teams are within four games of one another, while no other division has its clubs clustered even within fourteen—that digging into even the smallest quirks of sequencing and luck is enough to present an entirely different picture. While Cincinnati’s Pythagorean record presents the most radically different alternate reality (more on this further down the page), Pittsburgh’s does quite a bit in this department, too. The Pirates 'should' be 39–47—which would put them in a solid last place and space out the division quite a bit more. But, of course, luckily for them, and for all who enjoy divisional chaos, they’ve instead been riding their relative good luck here right into the middle of the pack."
Feinsand again: "The Pirates are 2 1/2 games back in both the division and Wild Card races, so GM Neal Huntington could approach the market as both a buyer and seller as he did in 2016, when he traded Francisco Lirano and Mark Melancon, while adding Ivan Nova. Closer Felipe Vazquez will draw plenty of attention, but barring an Aroldis Chapman-like return, it’s improbably that he’ll go anywhere, given that he has a team-friendly contract that keeps him under club control through 2023 (including team options). Impending free agents Corey Dickerson, Melky Cabrera and Liriano could be moved if the Pirates decide to sell, though it seems unlikely the NL Central will have the kind of separation to make it a crystal-clear scenario."
R.J. Anderson, CBSSports.com: "One of those trades that sent talent out of Los Angeles involved the Reds landing Yasiel Puig, Alex Wood, and the since-released Matt Kemp. The deal hasn't quite worked out as planned for the Reds -- Puig has had a good month-plus, though Wood hasn't yet pitched -- and if we're being honest that's an accurate description of their entire season. Some early season high-leverage struggles have caused the Reds to post a worse record than their underlying measures suggest they should have. Put another way, the Reds have consistently flirted with a top-10 run differential all season -- and have seldom gotten out of last place in the NL Central. With so many veterans on expiring contracts, it's fair to wonder if the Reds will keep this group together and hope things even out the rest of the way. If they don't, Cincinnati fans will be left to wonder what could have been -- or, maybe, what should have been."
Baccallieri again: "The Reds have suffered more in this department than almost any other club. If you looked at everything outside of their record, you’d be left with the impression that this team has been much better than it actually has. Their pitching staff is arguably the best in the National League, with a 128 ERA+, and their run differential falls right in between the Rangers’ and the Red Sox’s, two clubs that are comfortably above .500. But, unfortunately, you do have to look at the record, and Cincinnati hasn’t been above .500 since being 1–0 on March 28. Despite the talent here, it’s struggled throughout the season; Cincinnati’s Pythag demonstrates that it “should” have won six more games than it actually has—which would put the Reds in first place in the NL Central, rather than in last."
Feinsand again: "Like the Pirates and Cardinals, the Reds are in the playoff mix, thanks to a tight, competitive division in which no team has emerged as a power. Given all the moves Cincinnati made during the offseason, it’s unlikely that the front office takes a hard-sell approach, especially as they sit only 4 1/2 games out of both the division and Wild Card despite being five games below .500. If the Reds decide to add, the focus will likely be on the bullpen, with a bat also on the list of needs. The roster includes several players with expiring contracts, but trading Yasieg Puig, Scooter Gennett, Tanner Roark or even Jose Iglesias might be a bad message to send to the clubhouse and fan base."