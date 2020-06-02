Tipsheet: Time running short for MLB negotiations between owners, players

MLB owners and players have inched closer together during their return-to-play negotiations.
But they remain far apart and time is running short. If they are going to settle this and play in July, they need to strike an agreement soon.
The Major League Baseball Players Association has offered potential salary deferrals, should postseason play be lost to a second wave of the coronavirus. That addressed a major concern on the owner’s side.
In turn, the owners are mulling whether to pay players their full pro-rated salaries to mollify the players. But they are pondering a 50-game schedule in that case, since they would lose money every time they play games without fans.
But the players demanded a 114-game schedule so they could collect more of their pay. They threw in some sweeteners, such as playoff expansion and additional special events to drive revenue.
Could the two sides land back at the 82 games the owners originally proposed, with the pro-rated pay the players want, some salary deferral if the playoffs are cancelled plus those sweeteners?
We’ll see. The bottom line is this: The owners want the players to help them mitigate their losses while the players believe they owners can weather this storm with their past and future profits.
After all, business has been very good in the sport for many years.
“You don’t see anybody sharing the gains, the billions of dollars that have been brought to the game,” Boras told WFAN radio. “And they shouldn’t, because they’re the owners, that’s what owners do. You don’t privatize the gains and socialize the losses.
“When we’re in these kinds of environments when there’s a difficulty, a restraint, an issue, that’s something ownership takes the good and the bad with gains and losses and that’s really how ownership works.
“In this case, the one thing about employees, is they have already made a major concession by making sure that baseball is economically feasible because they’re only paying the players that they pay.”
Here is what folks are writing about all of this:
Dan Wetzel, Yahoo Sports: “Major League Baseball is a private industry, so if its owners can’t find a workable wage to pay their employees during the economic challenges of a pandemic, then they have the right to not open. Likewise, Major League players are at-will employees and if they don’t like the going rate to work, then they don’t have to take the job. MLB isn’t an essential enterprise, although now as much as ever getting lost for a few hours in a Dodgers or a Yankees or a Cubs game sure feels that way. If they all want to come together and skip the 2020 season because, unlike just about every other sports organization on earth, they couldn’t work out the money, well, they have the right to do just that. They should know, however, that fans have the right to never return, too. As we enter June with no deal for baseball, dwindling hope for it within the business and time ticking quickly for even the proposed abbreviated season to happen, this all becomes more infuriating. In the backdrop of a viral pandemic, with the country splintered over police brutality and the protests that stem from it, is it actually possible that so many people could be so obtuse?”
Buster Olney, ESPN.com: “Many of the folks inside baseball but outside of the Zoom labor negotiations assume that, eventually, cooler heads will prevail in the talks between the owners and the players' union. Because they have to -- right? Because the alternative -- no attempted restart of baseball in 2020 because of a failure of the two sides to agree to terms -- bears catastrophic consequences, now and in the sport's future. The leaders on both sides have to see that -- right? They have to understand this nuclear option is no option at all -- right? They have to understand how baseball might need a generation or two -- decades -- for some fans to forget or forgive this ill-timed squabble over money, at a time when so many have lost jobs and increasingly struggle to meet the cost of shelter and food. Baseball's owners and players can't be so deeply mired in distrust and doctrine that they don't see this -- right? But here we are, in a countdown to utter disaster for Major League Baseball, and sources of moderation on both sides are having difficulty identifying the path through which the parties will leave their respective bunkers to reach the agreement the industry must have. As distasteful as the terms might be for the owners and players, they should all recognize that while concern over player and staff safety could ultimately prevent games from being played, they must settle the question of player compensation -- whatever form that takes -- and shake hands on the deal and smile for the cameras.”
Mike Axisa, CBSSports.com: “The owners want the players to cover their losses. That's the simplest way to explain it. Owning an MLB franchise tends to be very lucrative, but profit is never guaranteed when you own a business, and now that the owners are facing a loss, they want their employees to pay for it. The owners didn't share the profits when revenues climbed north of $10 billion – the average salary has been stagnant for five years -- but they want to share the losses. That is baseball's current economic dispute in a nutshell. Last week MLB dropped the 50-50 revenue split concept and instead proposed a sliding salary scale -- the highest paid players would take the largest pay cuts and the lowest paid players would be made close to whole -- that was dead on arrival. It was a pretty transparent attempt to divide the union and put the sport's biggest earners at odds with those at the bottom of the pay scale, which is most players. It does not appear the strategy worked, however. There has been no public bickering between players and they seem to be on the same page.”
Tom Verducci, SI.com: “Major League Baseball has shown little appetite for extending the baseball calendar. First, playing games in empty or reduced-capacity ballparks reduces revenues. MLB claims it gets about 40% of its revenues from in-ballpark attendance. Secondly, MLB is concerned that pushing the postseason by one month puts a huge revenue source at risk. About $787 million of the $1.3 billion national television package is tied to the postseason. That haul is expected to reach $1 billion this year with the playoff field expanding from 10 to 14. The deeper those high-value games are pushed into the fall the more vulnerable they become to being disrupted by another coronavirus wave that could be tied to the flu season. The players and owners share almost no common ground in how they believe players should be paid to make a shortened season possible. Players want to be paid on a pro-rated basis based on the percentage of the 162-game season that is played. Owners proposed a sliding pay cut, with the top earners taking the biggest cut.”
MEGAPHONE
“I want to see them throwing 130 innings. I don’t want them throwing 80 innings and then coming back the next year facing a full season. I don’t want the innings jump. We want them playing through October.”
Boras, pushing for a 114-game regular season if baseball returns.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!