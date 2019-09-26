The Milwaukee Brewers are coming for the Cardinals and the National League Central title.
And they are coming hard.
While the Cardinals were losing painfully twice in Arizona -- blowing various leads in the process -- the Brew Crew sustained their remarkable roll.
The Brewers hammered the bumbling Cincinnati Reds 9-2 Wednesday for their 17th victory in 19 games. That secured at least a wild-card berth and trigger a full-scale clubhouse celebration.
They also cut the Cardinals' division lead to 1 1/2 games. Another victory Thursday would put the Brewers just one game back as they roll into Colorado for three games against the crumbled Rockies.
They could put extreme pressure on the Cardinals on during their three-game series against the Cubs at Busch Stadium.
That the Brewers blasted past the Cubs into postseason play despite losing reigning NL MVP Christian Yelich is amazing.
“We all understand probabilities,” president of baseball operations David Stearns told MLB.com. “We’re all looking at them just like everybody else is, so we knew that the odds were probably against us. We also knew we had a really talented team in here. The notion that we could go on a run like this was a possibility all along and we really believed it.”
Yelich hung around as a spiritual leader after suffering a broken kneecap.
“We never really cared what our odds were all year,” Yelich said. “We know what we were capable of as a team. We have a lot of talented players. The guys stepped up huge. We were able to string them together when it counted.”
Manager Craig Counsell threw his pitching staff into a mixmaster this month, turning many games into bullpen starts while leaning hard on his team strength,
“We've asked for a lot of sacrifice,” Counsell told reporters. “We've asked for something that guys aren't accustomed to, something different. It doesn't always make sense right away, but if the group is strong, you have a better chance of that happening.
“The group is connected and strong and believes, so I think we can get that done.”
Writing for ESPN.com, David Schoenfield had this take on the Cardinals:
Can the Brewers catch the Cardinals? Do you believe in momentum? Ryan Braun said they still have their eyes on more wins -- not just potential home field for the wild-card game against the Washington Nationals, but the division title.
The tricky issue: How many resources do you expend trying to avoid that wild-card game? Winning the division is huge, but the downfall of burning through Josh Hader and the rest of the bullpen is that you fight to get to a tiebreaker game on Monday, lose that, and then you have a fatigued pitching staff for Tuesday's wild-card game -- when it appears you'll face Stephen Strasburg, with Max Scherzer potentially in relief.
The Brewers have one more game in Cincinnati on Thursday afternoon, then three in Colorado. The Cardinals are off Thursday and host the Cubs for their final three. The Cubs have lost eight in a row and figure to be playing with the emotional urgency of a sloth, but maybe they'll show up to give their rivals some competition. The Rockies are bad and playing out the string. I'd call those matchups a toss-up.
The Brewers are lined up with Chase Anderson, (Zach) Davies, Brandon Woodruff and Adrian Houser for their final four games. But, really, Counsell is almost managing every contest like a bullpen game these days. The expanded rosters allow him to pull his starters and go early and often to his pen. In September, a Brewers starting pitcher has gone more than 4⅓ innings only eight times in 23 games, more than five innings only three times (twice by Jordan Lyles) and never more than 6⅓.
TALKIN' BASEBALL
Here is what folks are writing about Our National Pastime:
Tim Brown, Yahoo! Sports: "The San Diego Padres fired their manager on Saturday, the season having reached a place where hope is lost and they may wonder if they’ll ever get themselves sorted out. Annually, this is called 'September.' Sometimes, 'August.' If not, 'July.' Anyway, the point is, the Padres are finishing up their ninth consecutive losing season, the latest being wholly unhandsome and not entirely unexpected. They were, again, terrible, particularly in the second half. And while most seem to adore the Padres’ next-gen prospects, the wait can be painful, so for a lot of years in a row there’s been a lot of effort put toward how many games behind the Los Angeles Dodgers they’ll be come lost-hope day. A lot. Again. What’s great is now they can hire the guy who will guide and mold and wean and coarsen and mentor that next group of fine young men coming to save San Diego baseball. What’s not great is that was Andy Green’s assignment, beginning four years ago, and here we are, all that weaning later. If the first task after a failed endeavor — and GM A.J. Preller could argue the endeavor is fine, even if the season wasn’t — is to identify the cause, it’s probably that these organizational reconditionings take too damned long, cost too many seasons, bury too many good people and aren’t reliable anyway."
Ian O'Connor, ESPN.com: "The Yankees have watched an MLB-record 30 players go on the injured list this year, costing them, according to Spotrac, more than 2,500 days of service while those players earned more than $80 million. They won the American League East anyway, despite (or because of) Brian Cashman's offseason choice to stay clear of Manny Machado and Bryce Harper. They won 102 games (and counting) despite his midseason choice to stand pat as his biggest threat from here to a parade, the Houston Astros, added Zach Greinke and compelled The New York Post to portray Cashman as a zombie to illustrate its back-page headline, 'The Walking Deadline.' The Yankees' starting rotation might yet compromise their bid to win it all. But the moves Cashman did make in the offseason and late last summer -- for the likes of DJ LeMaMhieu, Adam Ottovino and Gino Urshela -- fortified a roster deep enough and flexible enough to overcome the staggering list of injuries, and to inspire an interesting question. After Cashman won a dozen division titles and four World Series rings in his previous 21 seasons as the Yankees' GM, was this his best work ... ever?"
Bob Nightengale, USA Today: "It’s still called the Most Valuable Player award, baseball’s most prestigious individual honor, but somewhere along the way, the meaning has changed. It used to signify the most valuable player to a team, traditionally a contender, but now it simply goes to the best player in the league. If these were the standards when Barry Bonds was around, he would have been the MVP for about 20 consecutive years. Kirk Gibson never would have beaten out Darryl Strawberry in 1988, and Terry Pendleton wouldn’t have won the 1991 MVP award over Bonds. So, here we are now, debating whether Mike Trout of the Los Angeles Angels should win the AL MVP award over Houston’s Alex Bregman. No one is questioning whether Trout is the best player in the game, but how can he really be the most valuable player? The Angels, once again, stink. They are 71-86, sitting 32 games out of first place in the AL West. They are a fourth-place team. So, if Trout didn’t play for the Angels, they’d be a fifth-place team. Is that so valuable?"
MEGAPHONE
“We’re going to use a bunch of pitching. I actually think in a lot of ways, we’re better situated this year pitching-wise. I think we’re a little deeper pitching-wise this year. You can’t sneak up on people in the playoffs. You can’t surprise people. That’s not how you win. You have to win by beating them and playing good baseball, and that’s what we’re going to have to do.”
Counsell, looking ahead to postseason play.