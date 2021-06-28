Tipsheet: Torrid Brewers threatening to pull away in NL Central race

The National League Central is no longer a four-team race, given the Cardinals’ epic collapse and the ongoing mediocrity of the Cincinnati Reds.
And this week the Milwaukee Brewers can pull well ahead of the pack. They are riding a five-game winning streak into their home-field showdown with the Chicago Cubs.
“Both the teams are at the top of the leaderboard right now, so it’s a huge [series], obviously,” Brewers pitcher Eric Lauer said. “I think it’s a really good thing that we’re coming off this series, and how strong we’ve been recently pitching, hitting, baserunning, defense -- everything.
“I think we’re in a really good spot to roll through this series and make a statement for the rest of the season.”
The Brewers are three games up on the Small Bears, six games ahead of the Reds and eight games up on the free-falling Cardinals. They are in the midst of a 24-10 run that pushed them 12 games above .500.
Many things are going well for the Brew Crew, including the offensive revival of infielder Keston Hiura – who hit two homers in three days as the Brewers swept the hapless Colorado Rockies.
They closed out the Rockies with a strong performance by Lauer, who had been the weak line of their rotation. Now they have top starting pitchers Freddy Peralta and Brandon Woodruff lined up to work the first two games against the Cubs -- and Corbin Burnes positioned to pitch Game 3 if manager Craig Counsell so chooses.
“We all know the importance of these games, not only for the division, but also bragging rights,” Hiura said. “Hopefully we can pack those seats. We know it’s going to be a competitive nine innings every single day.”
The Cubs lost three straight games to the Dodgers and they had to travel from Los Angeles to Milwaukee for this series. The Cardinals can speak to how miserable that travel is.
Oh, and Cubs slugger Anthony Rizzo bowed out Sunday’s game with lower back tightness.
TALKIN’ BASEBALL
Here’s what folks have been writing about Our National Pastime:
Liz Roscher, Yahoo! Sports: “Seattle Mariners pitcher Hector Santiago was ejected on Sunday afternoon after umpires checked his glove in the fifth inning and presumably found something that shouldn't have been there. While Santiago's frowny face reaction is pretty great, the best part of that video is the bagging of the suspicious glove. If they plan on sending that glove to a lab so it can be checked more thoroughly than with an umpire's eyes, they might want to provide the on-site authenticator with a bag specifically for that purpose. In the video, it looks like he's using a regular drawstring kitchen trash bag they had hanging around one of the dugouts. It looks like a ‘Naked Gun’ parody of the TV show ‘CSI.’ After the game, Santiago told reporters that he only used rosin.”
Alyson Footer, MLB.com: “There were questions about the advanced age of some of their position players. There were suspicions that the rotation -- perceived by, ahem, just a few of us, as a compilation of retreads with decent but unspectacular histories, looking for a fresh start. Now it’s almost July, and most teams will hit the official halfway point of the schedule in the next few days. And the Giants are still right there, perched at the very top of the most competitive division in baseball. They’re 50-27, on pace for a whopping 105 wins -- and they’re doing it in an odd-numbered year.”
Matt Snyder, CBSSports.com: “The Boston Red Sox are now 6-0 against the New York Yankees this season. Earlier this month, the Red Sox went into Yankee Stadium and swept the Yankees. Sunday, the Red Sox triumphed, 9-2, in Fenway Park to complete their second straight sweep of the Bronx Bombers. Of note here was the Yankees' highly compensated ace, Gerrit Cole, took the hill and was blitzed for four runs in the first inning with the big blow coming in the form of a three-run shot from Rafael Devers. Cole would end up allowing six runs (five earned) on eight hits in five innings. He coughed up three home runs, which ties his career-worst mark. This was just the eighth time in Cole's 220 career starts that he allowed at least six runs and it's the first time he's done so as a member of the Yankees. Five of his previous seven outings with at least six runs allowed came with the Pirates back in 2016-17, too, so this was a very uncharacteristic start . . . He's on a nine-year, $324 million deal, and with that comes the responsibility of playing ‘stopper’ when the team is in a rut. He didn't do so Sunday.”
Bradford Doolittle, ESPN.com: “It has been a trying month for Cole. Besides the ERA, he allowed nine homers during June, the second most he has ever allowed during a month. (Cole allowed 10 homers during August of last season.) After Cole struck out 14.8 batters per nine innings during the March/April period, that figure dropped to 9.6 in May and 9.3 in June. While a pitcher with Cole's track record would ordinarily get the benefit of the doubt for having a so-so month, the timing of Cole's downtick only feeds the spotlight shining on him. Baseball's biggest story in June unfortunately has been MLB's tightening of the rules enforcing its ban against foreign substances being applied to the ball -- the sticky stuff that hurlers such as Cole have relied on for grip and, in some cases, for enhanced spin rate and movement. Cole was hesitant to address the topic head off when asked about it earlier this month, which pretty much assured that his spin rate would become headline news for his subsequent outings.”
Ken Davidoff, New York Post: “It’s time for the patient-to-a-fault Yankees to act, if not by firing people then at least by demoting them. By sending a message to this group that what’s going on is unacceptable . . . Back in fourth place in the American League East, 0-6 against the Red Sox this season, the Yankees (40-37) again exhibited a glass jaw, entering New England on a 7-2 upswing, losing a pair of close games and then suffering Sunday’s blowout. It’s just a terrible look, compounded by the reality that the Yankees exhibited similar streakiness during the 2020 COVID-shortened schedule. I’m already on record that [Aaron] Boone, Brian Cashman and hitting coach Marcus Thames deserve the opportunity to work their way out of this mess, and when they get ‘popped in the mouth,’ as Boone said Sunday, working their way out of it involves a shake-up. If Hal Steinbrenner deserves credit for not overreacting as his late father often did, one can be guilty of underreacting, too. Hence some roster turnover, with the trade deadline a month-plus away and this team’s effort to date not really meriting a huge, win-now deal.”
MEGAPHONE
"He's special. There's no hiding his ability, his talent. Being able to see him three days in a row, hitting-wise is impressive, then knowing every fifth or sixth day he's on the mound throwing 100 [mph]. An unbelievable talent.”
Tampa Bay Rays catcher Mike Zunino, on Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani.