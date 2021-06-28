Tipsheet: Torrid Brewers threatening to pull away in NL Central race

Alyson Footer , MLB.com : “There were questions about the advanced age of some of their position players. There were suspicions that the rotation -- perceived by, ahem, just a few of us, as a compilation of retreads with decent but unspectacular histories, looking for a fresh start. Now it’s almost July, and most teams will hit the official halfway point of the schedule in the next few days. And the Giants are still right there, perched at the very top of the most competitive division in baseball. They’re 50-27, on pace for a whopping 105 wins -- and they’re doing it in an odd-numbered year.”

Matt Snyder, CBSSports.com: “The Boston Red Sox are now 6-0 against the New York Yankees this season. Earlier this month, the Red Sox went into Yankee Stadium and swept the Yankees. Sunday, the Red Sox triumphed, 9-2, in Fenway Park to complete their second straight sweep of the Bronx Bombers. Of note here was the Yankees' highly compensated ace, Gerrit Cole, took the hill and was blitzed for four runs in the first inning with the big blow coming in the form of a three-run shot from Rafael Devers. Cole would end up allowing six runs (five earned) on eight hits in five innings. He coughed up three home runs, which ties his career-worst mark. This was just the eighth time in Cole's 220 career starts that he allowed at least six runs and it's the first time he's done so as a member of the Yankees. Five of his previous seven outings with at least six runs allowed came with the Pirates back in 2016-17, too, so this was a very uncharacteristic start . . . He's on a nine-year, $324 million deal, and with that comes the responsibility of playing ‘stopper’ when the team is in a rut. He didn't do so Sunday.”